By Cosima Mielke

November 21st, 2016

Some like it loud, others need some steady beats to stay focused, others calm tunes. A while ago we asked on Twitter1 and Facebook2 what music the web community is listening to when coding and designing.

The answers were as diverse as the community itself and certainly too good to live an existence only in a Twitter discussion. That’s why we’ve compiled those hand-crafted playlists, favorite artists, and loved soundtracks in this article to see which tunes fuel the web, and, well, first and foremost, to provide you with some new ear candy to get you through lengthy coding and design sessions, of course. Get your headphones ready!

Get Into The Flow Link

Positive psychology describes flow as the mental state when you get fully immersed in what you’re doing, feeling energized, focused, and involved. These playlists will tickle your brain to help you reach that much sought-after state.

Design Vibes Link

Curated by Sherzod Max | 564 songs | 58h 37min | Listen on Spotify64

No words to distract you, only steady vibes.

Hardstyle Playlist Link

Curated by Jesse Stoots | 755 songs | 56h 56min | Listen on Spotify97

Q-Base, Defqon, and Qlimax. Beats that help you get into the flow.

Brain Food Link

Curated by Spotify | 139 songs | 9h 39min | Listen on Spotify1210

Low-key electronic to stimulate your brain.

Soundtrack to the Film Blade Runner Link

Artist: Vangelis | 12 songs | 57min | Listen on Spotify1513

Classical compositions meet synthesizers. Melodic.

Soundtrack to the Film Drive Link

Curated by Servaas Vehmeijer | 31 songs | 2h 30min | Listen on Spotify1816

A small but fine list. Get into the flow with some electronic beats, work your way through and get to the epic, musical-like finale.

Design & Build Link

Curated by Manik Rathee | 225 songs | 16h 06min | Listen on Spotify2119

This one won’t get boring. Sometimes full of energy, sometimes calm.

Coding And Crushing It Link

Curated by Noel Tock | 127 songs | 8h 38min | Listen on Spotify2422

Orchestra meets film music.

Soundtrack to the Film TRON: Legacy Link

Artist: Daft Punk | 22 songs | 58min | Listen on Spotify2725

A mix of electronic music and 70s-inspired sci-fi sounds.

Soundtrack to the Film The Big Short Link

Artist: Nicholas Britell | 23 songs | 38min | Listen on Spotify3028

A surprising mix — sometimes energetic and upbeat with a bit of 70’s funk, sometimes darker and moody.

Hyperspatial Detours Link

Artist: Café Del Mar | 7 songs | 21min | Listen on Spotify3331

Chillout music from the famous Café Del Mar.

Stay Focused Link

Staying focused over a long period of time can be hard. The following playlists cater for some background music without being too obtrusive.

Futurebeats Link

Curated by Kyle Hovey | 2,908 songs | 207h 11min | Listen on Spotify3634

Experimental and electronic beat music.

Deep Focus Link

Curated by Spotify | 112 songs | 8h 29min | Listen on Spotify3937

Atmospheric rock to stay calm and concentrated.

Reading Soundtrack Link

Curated by Spotify Sweden | 66 songs | 4h 09min | Listen on Spotify4240

Instrumental film music.

4AM Comedown Link

Curated by Spotify UK | 50 songs | 3h 43min | Listen on Spotify4543

Chilled out dance.

Bring Me To Sleep Link

Curated by Quoc Nguyen | 10 songs | 31min | Listen on Soundcloud4846

Well, it shouldn’t bring you to sleep, but sometimes peaceful sounds from piano, violins, and guitar might be just what you need.

Soundtrack For Study Link

Curated by Filtr Canada | 76 songs | 3h 36min | Listen on Spotify5149

Movie hits to help you focus and concentrate.

Acoustic Covers Link

Curated by Spotify | 118 songs | 7h 01min | Listen on Spotify5452

Words can be distracting when you need to focus on a task. So how about some acoustic covers?

Soundtrack to the Film Interstellar Link

Artist: Hans Zimmer | 16 songs | 1h 11min | Listen on Spotify5755

Stress-Free Classicals Link

Curated by Can Artuc | 49 songs | 3h 36min | Listen on Spotify6058

Classic, calm piano and orchestra pieces. Satie, Händel, Chopin, Schubert, and more.

Chill Out Music Link

Curated by Spotify | 90 songs | 6h 35min | Listen on Spotify6361

Relaxing tunes.

Spa Treatment Link

Curated by Spotify | 84 songs | 6h 10min | Listen on Spotify6664

Pleasant background music that doesn’t distract.

Intense Studying Link

Curated by Spotify | 100 songs | 13h 46min | Listen on Spotify6967

Mostly classical music to help you concentrate.

Boost Your Energy Link

The day has already been long and you need a little energy booster? How about one of these?

Liquid Drum & Bass Link

Curated by Björn Zuithoff | 8,959 songs | 847h 52min | Listen on Spotify7270

A huge Liquid Drum & Bass playlist to keep you fueled with energy.

Coding & Designing 0.3 Link

Curated by Ross Dalaire | 27 songs | 1h 59min | Listen on Spotify7773

Electronic beats to push you forward. If you like the playlist, also make sure to check out Coding & Designing 0.274 and Coding & Designing 0.175.

Soundtrack to the Film Pacific Rim Link

Artist: Ramin Djawadi | 26 songs | 1h 1min | Listen on Spotify8078

You’re on a quest to conquer this weird browser bug? This is your march music.

Rock Hard Link

Curated by Spotify | 101 songs | 6h 19min | Listen on Spotify8381

The title says it all. If you like it loud, this one’s for you.

Punk Essentials Link

Curated by Spotify France | 77 songs | 4h 03min | Listen on Spotify8684

The best of punk rock.

Starred Link

Curated by Julian Norton | 29 songs | 1h 58min | Listen on Spotify8987

A good mix to re-load your battery.

Walking Like A Badass Link

Curated by Spotify UK | 60 songs | 2h 56min | Listen on Spotify9290

Rocking riffs and pounding drums.

Kesä2016 Link

Curated by Annukka Leppänen | 43 songs | 2h 26min | Listen on Spotify9593

“Kesä” means summer in Finish, and this playlist certainly brings you in a good mood with dancehall, hip hop, and reggae.

What do you usually listen to when doing coding and design work? Let us know in the comments below!

