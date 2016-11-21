Menu Search
Quick Tips Spotify Playlists To Fuel Your Coding And Design Sessions

Some like it loud, others need some steady beats to stay focused, others calm tunes. A while ago we asked on Twitter1 and Facebook2 what music the web community is listening to when coding and designing.

The answers were as diverse as the community itself and certainly too good to live an existence only in a Twitter discussion. That’s why we’ve compiled those hand-crafted playlists, favorite artists, and loved soundtracks in this article to see which tunes fuel the web, and, well, first and foremost, to provide you with some new ear candy to get you through lengthy coding and design sessions, of course. Get your headphones ready!

Headphones
(Image credit: Corey Blaz3)

Get Into The Flow Link

Positive psychology describes flow as the mental state when you get fully immersed in what you’re doing, feeling energized, focused, and involved. These playlists will tickle your brain to help you reach that much sought-after state.

Design Vibes Link

Curated by Sherzod Max | 564 songs | 58h 37min | Listen on Spotify64

No words to distract you, only steady vibes.

Design Vibes Playlist5
(Listen on Spotify64)

Hardstyle Playlist Link

Curated by Jesse Stoots | 755 songs | 56h 56min | Listen on Spotify97

Q-Base, Defqon, and Qlimax. Beats that help you get into the flow.

Hardstyle Playlist8
(Listen on Spotify97)

Brain Food Link

Curated by Spotify | 139 songs | 9h 39min | Listen on Spotify1210

Low-key electronic to stimulate your brain.

Brain Food Playlist11
(Listen on Spotify1210)

Soundtrack to the Film Blade Runner Link

Artist: Vangelis | 12 songs | 57min | Listen on Spotify1513

Classical compositions meet synthesizers. Melodic.

Blade Runner Playlist14
(Listen on Spotify1513)

Soundtrack to the Film Drive Link

Curated by Servaas Vehmeijer | 31 songs | 2h 30min | Listen on Spotify1816

A small but fine list. Get into the flow with some electronic beats, work your way through and get to the epic, musical-like finale.

Drive Movie Soundtrack17
(Listen on Spotify1816)

Design & Build Link

Curated by Manik Rathee | 225 songs | 16h 06min | Listen on Spotify2119

This one won’t get boring. Sometimes full of energy, sometimes calm.

Design And Build Playlist20
(Listen on Spotify2119)

Coding And Crushing It Link

Curated by Noel Tock | 127 songs | 8h 38min | Listen on Spotify2422

Orchestra meets film music.

Coding And Crushing It Playlist23
(Listen on Spotify2422)

Soundtrack to the Film TRON: Legacy Link

Artist: Daft Punk | 22 songs | 58min | Listen on Spotify2725

A mix of electronic music and 70s-inspired sci-fi sounds.

TRON Movie Soundtrack26
(Listen on Spotify2725)

Soundtrack to the Film The Big Short Link

Artist: Nicholas Britell | 23 songs | 38min | Listen on Spotify3028

A surprising mix — sometimes energetic and upbeat with a bit of 70’s funk, sometimes darker and moody.

The Big Short Movie Soundtrack29
(Listen on Spotify3028)

Hyperspatial Detours Link

Artist: Café Del Mar | 7 songs | 21min | Listen on Spotify3331

Chillout music from the famous Café Del Mar.

Hyperspatial Detours Playlist32
(Listen on Spotify3331)

Stay Focused Link

Staying focused over a long period of time can be hard. The following playlists cater for some background music without being too obtrusive.

Futurebeats Link

Curated by Kyle Hovey | 2,908 songs | 207h 11min | Listen on Spotify3634

Experimental and electronic beat music.

Futurebeats Playlist35
(Listen on Spotify3634)

Deep Focus Link

Curated by Spotify | 112 songs | 8h 29min | Listen on Spotify3937

Atmospheric rock to stay calm and concentrated.

Deep Focus Playlist38
(Listen on Spotify3937)

Reading Soundtrack Link

Curated by Spotify Sweden | 66 songs | 4h 09min | Listen on Spotify4240

Instrumental film music.

Reading Soundtrack41
(Listen on Spotify4240)

4AM Comedown Link

Curated by Spotify UK | 50 songs | 3h 43min | Listen on Spotify4543

Chilled out dance.

4AM Comedown Playlist44
(Listen on Spotify4543)

Bring Me To Sleep Link

Curated by Quoc Nguyen | 10 songs | 31min | Listen on Soundcloud4846

Well, it shouldn’t bring you to sleep, but sometimes peaceful sounds from piano, violins, and guitar might be just what you need.

Bring Me To Sleep Playlist47
(Listen on Soundcloud4846)

Soundtrack For Study Link

Curated by Filtr Canada | 76 songs | 3h 36min | Listen on Spotify5149

Movie hits to help you focus and concentrate.

Soundtrack For Study50
(Listen on Spotify5149)

Acoustic Covers Link

Curated by Spotify | 118 songs | 7h 01min | Listen on Spotify5452

Words can be distracting when you need to focus on a task. So how about some acoustic covers?

Acoustic Covers Playlist53
(Listen on Spotify5452)

Soundtrack to the Film Interstellar Link

Artist: Hans Zimmer | 16 songs | 1h 11min | Listen on Spotify5755

Interstellar Movie Soundtrack56
(Listen on Spotify5755)

Stress-Free Classicals Link

Curated by Can Artuc | 49 songs | 3h 36min | Listen on Spotify6058

Classic, calm piano and orchestra pieces. Satie, Händel, Chopin, Schubert, and more.

Stress-Free Classicals Playlist59
(Listen on Spotify6058)

Chill Out Music Link

Curated by Spotify | 90 songs | 6h 35min | Listen on Spotify6361

Relaxing tunes.

Chill Out Music Playlist62
(Listen on Spotify6361)

Spa Treatment Link

Curated by Spotify | 84 songs | 6h 10min | Listen on Spotify6664

Pleasant background music that doesn’t distract.

Spa Treatment Playlist65
(Listen on Spotify6664)

Intense Studying Link

Curated by Spotify | 100 songs | 13h 46min | Listen on Spotify6967

Mostly classical music to help you concentrate.

Intense Studying Playlist68
(Listen on Spotify6967)

Boost Your Energy Link

The day has already been long and you need a little energy booster? How about one of these?

Liquid Drum & Bass Link

Curated by Björn Zuithoff | 8,959 songs | 847h 52min | Listen on Spotify7270

A huge Liquid Drum & Bass playlist to keep you fueled with energy.

Liquid Drum And Bass Playlist71
(Listen on Spotify7270)

Coding & Designing 0.3 Link

Curated by Ross Dalaire | 27 songs | 1h 59min | Listen on Spotify7773

Electronic beats to push you forward. If you like the playlist, also make sure to check out Coding & Designing 0.274 and Coding & Designing 0.175.

Coding And Designing Playlist76
(Listen on Spotify7773)

Soundtrack to the Film Pacific Rim Link

Artist: Ramin Djawadi | 26 songs | 1h 1min | Listen on Spotify8078

You’re on a quest to conquer this weird browser bug? This is your march music.

Pacific Rim Movie Soundtrack79
(Listen on Spotify8078)

Rock Hard Link

Curated by Spotify | 101 songs | 6h 19min | Listen on Spotify8381

The title says it all. If you like it loud, this one’s for you.

Rock Hard Playlist82
(Listen on Spotify8381)

Punk Essentials Link

Curated by Spotify France | 77 songs | 4h 03min | Listen on Spotify8684

The best of punk rock.

Punk Essentials Playlist85
(Listen on Spotify8684)

Starred Link

Curated by Julian Norton | 29 songs | 1h 58min | Listen on Spotify8987

A good mix to re-load your battery.

Starred Playlist88
(Listen on Spotify8987)

Walking Like A Badass Link

Curated by Spotify UK | 60 songs | 2h 56min | Listen on Spotify9290

Rocking riffs and pounding drums.

Walking Like A Badass Playlist91
(Listen on Spotify9290)

Kesä2016 Link

Curated by Annukka Leppänen | 43 songs | 2h 26min | Listen on Spotify9593

“Kesä” means summer in Finish, and this playlist certainly brings you in a good mood with dancehall, hip hop, and reggae.

Kesä Playlist94
(Listen on Spotify9593)

What do you usually listen to when doing coding and design work? Let us know in the comments below!

Cosima is editor at Smashing since 2013.

  1. 1

    Joel Stransky

    November 21, 2016 9:59 am

    Ship it coding. Because huge playlists are mostly filler.
    https://open.spotify.com/user/joelstransky/playlist/1TEZoQWuYWTPkKixs2UMzl

    Reply
    0
  2. 2

    Skythe

    November 21, 2016 11:10 am

    This would be awesome if it was open and available to everyone.

    Reply
    2
  3. 3

    Marian

    November 21, 2016 1:06 pm

    Spotify:

    When will Spotify be in my country?

    Spotify is launching regularly in countries around the world. Please keep an eye on the Spotify blog or signup here to be first to hear. We hope to see you soon!

    Reply
    1
  4. 4
  5. 5

    Kristof Hermans

    November 21, 2016 4:50 pm

    Converting Vegetarians II
    Infected Mushroom

    https://open.spotify.com/album/4UrtCGpfYpNDUdzyt0ionx

    Reply
    1
  6. 6

    luckychii

    November 21, 2016 11:45 pm

    I don’t know why I’m always surprised these lists always have so much techno whatever in them. Nice to see a little bit of reggae, but shame it is mixed in with hip hop and whatever else. What is really great for my concentration though is black metal, death metal, drone metal! You never see that kind of stuff in these lists.

    Reply
    5
  7. 8

    Matthew Trow

    November 22, 2016 8:48 pm

    My go to, Underworld, dubnobasswithmyheadman.

    The best coding tunes for me are:

    1. No vocals
    2. Extreme Repetition, awake but rested heartbeat bpm – no more than 100
    3. Something you’ve heard a few times before.
    4. Synthetic sounds

    Reply
    0
  8. 9

    Rafael

    November 23, 2016 2:58 pm

    @Sherzod Max: Ben Klock – Subzero! :)

    Reply
    1
  9. 10

    Abegail Louise Acosta

    November 24, 2016 7:12 am

    This is my jam! https://open.spotify.com/user/sonymusicentertainment/playlist/1lSdljPk8zcAdXVMUduDia
    hahaha helps me a lot.
    #WeMakeWebsite

    Reply
    1
  10. 11

    Ismot

    November 26, 2016 8:52 pm

    Soundcloud’s musics are so nice, but I can’t hear Spotify tracks, because this not available in my country… :(

    Reply
    0
  11. 12

    Davor Tomic

    November 29, 2016 7:19 am

    My modest contribution – a playlist I made for work, funnily named “Creativize” :) Give it a shot!
    https://open.spotify.com/user/dukezg/playlist/4y1dVNEoqN7cIYbeX1HOAA

    Reply
    1
  12. 13

    Kevan

    November 29, 2016 3:11 pm

    Don’t suppose you’ve got these in Google Play Music playlists?

    Reply
    1
  13. 14

    5w

    November 29, 2016 8:29 pm

    “Words can be distracting when you need to focus on a task. So how about some acoustic covers?”…….. so did you not listen to any of these playlists before posting? acoustic songs have words in them, and these do.

    Reply
    0
  14. 15

    Duncan

    December 1, 2016 6:04 am

    No honourable mention to musicforprogramming.net? 44 (as of Dec 2016) compilations of instrumental, mainly electronic/ambient/drone music to get into your coding flow.

    Reply
    0
  15. 16

Leave a Comment

You may use simple HTML to add links or lists to your comment. Also, use <pre><code class="language-*">...</code></pre> to mark up code snippets. We support -js, -markup and -css for comments.

↑ Back to top