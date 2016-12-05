Breaking Out Of The Box: Design Inspiration (December 2016)
- By Veerle Pieters
- December 5th, 2016
- 5 Comments
Time moves pretty fast. A new year will be upon us soon, and most of us probably haven’t even realized it. So while we’re almost ready to leave the autumn season (and 2016!) behind, let’s refuel our inspiration for another month and start working on our New Year’s resolution list. Observe closely at the following techniques used, and how the colors have been applied to add contrast and character. As always, there is a lot to learn.
I hope that these illustrations and photographs will inspire you to get creative and get ideas which you can apply in your own projects. Go ahead, don’t let anything come in your way, and let your artistic juices flow so you can create something beautiful and unique yourself.
Let’s begin.
Go Outside & Run Link
One of my own shots taken while I was out riding my bicycle. Fall usually has these foggy mornings; when the sun peaks through, you can get lucky and discover a scene just like this one.
Nobody Could Hear It Link
I love discovering the many layers of imagination and humor in the work of the Spanish brothers operating under the monicker Brosmind.
Windy Morning Link
Magnificent shot of a sea view at sunrise in Finland. Great light and perfect timing with the waves breaking on the rocks.
Centaur Realness Link
Some great details in this one. Such as the markings on the chest and how the saddle is done.
Explorers Club: Malibu Link
Another one from the Explorers Club’s bikes series. This time a proper beach bike called ‘Malibu’. Admire those details and perfect color choice!
Falling: Round Things Link
New startup image for the Photoshop CC 2017 update. In case you are wondering how it is done here’s a tutorial11 explaining it all. I love the feeling of being drawn into this round hole into the light.
Artists For Education Link
Some lovely brand assets. Curious to see how the Artists for Education further evolves.
Voedingssupplement Link
Illustration to accompany an article in a newspaper about food supplements. It’s always refreshing to see how an illustrator translates it. Love the shape of the rooster.
A Place For Your Butt Link
I adore the mid-century feel to this great example of what can be accomplished with just a couple of colors and strong lines.
The Things I Ate In Japan Link
A beautiful simplification of what you can eat in Japan. Bright colors used, but still refined enough.
Tycho: Honolulu Link
The design system is working nicely with every concert poster Tycho releases.
Old Fashioned Link
The typography on this design to celebrate the Old Fashioned, Louisville Kentucky’s official cocktail is ace.
Caffe Demetré Link
Orginal menu cover illustration with some inspirational shadows, textures and patterns. Some fun and interesting shapes and details in, too.
nFusion Halloween Link
Loving the color and lay-out. It has some really slick typography going on.
Scotland: Joshua Link
Wish I was the person enjoying this beautiful sunset. The spectacle that nature puts up still amazes me every time.
Exploring Iceland II Link
The colors in this photo are amazing. Taken in beautiful Iceland. Be sure to watch the 4K drone video32.
Insider Guides II Link
Part of several heads series that covers various aspects of student life in Australia, from adventure to food, nightlife to fashion. Love the half-tone textures.
The Lake Superior #Badgehunting Club Link
I’m a fan of badges and I’m glad I can feature one this month. Badges are a great exercise to play with typography and color. Allan Peters is a master in this field.
Dale’s Diner Link
Tough aesthetic to do right without being cheesy. This definitely strikes a nice balance.
Milestone Institute Illustrations Link
Loving the style of these illustrations for the Milestone Institute. Great to analyze the use of simple shapes. Great colors, too!
Familia Link
Great concept. It’s a family united by the line. Not easy to keep everything recognizable.
Africa Is Awesome Link
Just looking at this makes me happy. Something to get the travel bug going. It’s all fun discovering everything that’s in there.
The Less I Know The Better Link
2016 cover art submission for the Secret 7 exhibition for Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know The Better”. The cover was inspired by Henri Rousseau’s jungle paintings.
ESPN: Goatbusters Link
Nice duotone work. That goat is just so adorable. Be sure to go see the animated version49. You’ll not regret it.
More Energy. More Lives. Link
The details in this illustration for Duracell are amazing. The imagination of the illustrator is powerful.
New York Times Editorial Link
Editorial illustration for the New York Times. A complete different style so it’s inspiring to see how the buildings and vehicles are done.
A Study In Scarlet Link
Riccardo Guasco is a regular on my inspiration hunting expeditions. The geometry and use of light and shadow make these so dynamic.
Secret 7s Link
Collage with several interesting pieces.
Just Fired Link
This one made me laugh. Funny interpretation of the traditional “Just Married” signs. Only here’s it is “Just Fired”. Great colors and lovely style.
Hot List Link
These 3D letters are gorgeous! The texture and inside structure is beautifully executed. Such perfection!
Los Caminantes Link
This is so wonderful! The colors, the faces, the cloths, the subtle shadow behind them… When I see something like this, it itches and I want to start illustrating just right away.
Golden Glow Link
When the mind needs cleaning there’s always this friend you can count on. Lovely golden glow!
Woolworths Metro Link
Great style and inspring usage of textures. Part of a flexible suite of imagery to be used primarily as murals and point of sale in each of Metro’s inner city, urban and beachside stores. See them all here68.
Uinta Contrail White Beer Link
A well-done concept for a brewery. Perfect mix between illustration and typography.
Adobe Illustrations Link
Admiring the not-so-common color palette. The perspective used in this illustration is also quite inspiring.
Elie Saab SS16 Couture Link
This illustration for fashion is so wonderful. Just look at those patterns on the dresses. Those details!
Bar Link
Who needs a drink? Beautiful colors, perfect depth and hard-edged drop shadows.
Autumn Paragliding Link
Wouldn’t mind being up there enjoying the view. Lovely touches of bright colors.
Iconic Fog Link
San Francisco’s iconic fog sure looks stunning from above. You would almost think it isn’t real.
Kajak & Mountains Link
Such beautiful scenery! I love the pastel color palette in this photo.
Saturday, 3PM Link
Inspiring combination of illustration and typography.
Directory Of Illustration #33 Link
Great interpretation of a Greek god. Great lines!
100 Things To Do Over The Weekend Link
A super-duper color palette to begin with and loads to discover in this editorial illustration for the Wall Street Journal. With all this action going on, you won’t be able to stop looking at it.
REI End Of Summer Link
Beautiful illustration celebrating those special skies that you get to see during autumn. Be sure to read how the piece came together91.
Pinterest / What Is A Pin? Link
Illustration that is part of a 3-month project to create an inspiring and informative motion piece named “What is a Pin?”. Love the style and colors. You can watch the movie here94.
Bar Graph Exploded View Link
Lovely metaphor of analyzing a bar graph.
Triangeln Station Link
What’s not to like about this? Look at all those overlapping lines in perfect symmetry with the escalators.
Revelstoke BC II Link
Love the trees particularly. Textures and very subtle gradients are on point, too.
RetroJet Postcards Link
These postcards are so tasty! Imagining what Jetblue would have been like if it existed during the golden age of travel.
Using Design Principles To Find Happiness Link
Beautiful color palette, and interesting drop shadows. Something that I can relate to.
