Desktop Wallpaper Calendars: January 2017

December 31st, 2016

New year, new beginnings! To cater for a fresh start into 2017 and all the challenges, endeavors and adventures it might bring along, artists and designers from across the globe put their creative skills to the test and created unique desktop wallpapers for you to indulge in.

This monthly wallpapers mission has been going on for eight years1 now, and we are very thankful to all the creative minds who contribute to it tirelessly each month anew. Today’s wallpapers all come in versions with and without a calendar and can be downloaded for free. Happy New Year!

Angel In Snow

Designed by Brainer4 from Ukraine.

Colorful 2017

“As 2016 ends, we head to a new beginning where hopefully the best is yet to come. Happy 2017!” — Designed by Maria Keller31 from Mexico.

A New Start

“The new year brings hope, festivity, lots and lots of resolutions, and many more goals that need to be achieved. This wallpaper is based on the idea of ‘A New Start’.” — Designed by Damn Perfect84 from India.

Happy Hot Tea Month

“You wake me up to a beautiful day; lift my spirit when I’m feeling blue. When I’m home you relieve me of the long day’s stress. You help me have a good time with my loved ones; give me company when I’m all alone. You’re none other than my favourite cup of hot tea.” — Designed by Acodez IT Solutions129 from India.

Love Makes You Warm

“Following the busy Christmas season, the cold and boring January comes, love is one thing, what can make us warm for sure!” — Designed by Barbara Dörnyei172 from Hungary.

Hello Summer In Australia

Designed by Tazi Designs191 from Australia.

Summer Celebration

“Summer in Australia is about sun and the beach – which inspired the colours I have used. It is a wonderful celebration of the ending on one year and the beginning of another. I hope my illustration inspires this feeling of the celebration of rebirth and growth.” — Designed by Katherine Appleby216 from Australia.

The Year Of The Rooster

“2017 is the year of the rooster according to the Chinese horoscope, which begins January 28, 2017. The rooster being the sign of dawn and awakening, triumph and success can only be achieved at the price of hard work and patience in 2017.” — Designed by Lucas Debelder259 from Belgium.

New Beginnings

“2016 was an exciting year, many things happened and changed our world. In the coming year of 2017, we wish all to be more successful, to love and be loved, and to look into the future holding hands with your better half. Let every day in January be smashing for you. Happy New Year, everybody!” — Designed by PopArt Studio304 from Serbia.

Fire Rooster

“Inspired by the upcoming year of the Fire Rooster.” — Designed by Lia Pantazi345 from Greece.

Reindeer

Designed by Ana Masnikosa380 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Travel And Explore

“For once you have tasted flight you will walk the earth with your eyes turned skywards, for there you have been and there you will long to return. (Leonardo da Vinci)” — Designed by Dipanjan Karmakar421 from India.

The Rooster Wishes You A Happy New Year

“2017 is the year of the rooster, so I made a wallpaper with a rooster on it. I myself have 8 chickens at home but no rooster, so maybe we could buy one this year to celebrate the year of the rooster. Happy New Year to everyone!” — Designed by Melissa Bogemans450 from Belgium.

Happy Birthday A. A. Milne

“I love Winnie the Pooh! January 18th marks A.A. Milne’s 135th birthday, the creator of Winnie the Pooh. I have included one of my favourite quotes to symbolize what an inspiration his stories have been to both kids and adults.” — Designed by Safia Begum491 from United Kingdom.

Ice Crime

Designed by Doud – Elise Vanoorbeek534 from Belgium.

The Worried Weighing Scales

“Most of us have over-indulged a little over the holiday period – spare a thought for our bathroom scales, who will have much heavier people standing on them for the next few months!” — Designed by James Mitchell559 from United Kingdom.

Wake Up, It Is Time To Study

“Sitting on a chair before my desk playing video games when a friend called me to ask something about the exams. Then I realized that I have one more week to study before the first exam begins. So wake up guys! It is time to study!” — Designed by Robert Vaida580 from Belgium.

Angels Of Heaven

“January is a month of cold winter days. Whenever I hear ‘January’, the first thing that comes to my mind are long sleepy winter nights, cause these days are the most comfortable for sleeping. It gives me the feeling of a baby from heaven sleeping comfortably.” — Designed by Swapnil Chavan599 from India.

The Tree

“Before reaching the spring it is necessary to go through the intense cold of winter.” — Designed by Ana Travassos614 from Portugal.

Let’s Do Great Things Together

“I choose a typographic wallpaper for the mont January to clearly emphasize my message to the world. We need to make this upcoming year a better year than 2016 and and we can only achieve that if we stand together and try making the best of it.” — Designed by Thomas Debelder637 from Belgium.

Observing Cat

“I took a shot of this cat while she was observing the world on a chilly sunny day.” — Designed by Marija Zaric656 from Belgrade, Serbia.

It Shines

“January represents a new beginning, a new chance to start over. This wallpaper is made to charge everyone with energy and to remember that smiling everyday does make the difference.” — Designed by Rodrigo Flores675 from Costa Rica.

