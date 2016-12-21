Front-End Performance Checklist 2017 (PDF, Apple Pages)

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Vitaly Friedman

December 21st, 2016

Are you using progressive booting already? What about tree-shaking and code-splitting in React and Angular? Have you set up Brotli or Zopfli compression, OCSP stapling and HPACK compression? Also, how about resource hints, client hints and CSS containment — not to mention IPv6, HTTP/2 and service workers?

Back in the day, performance was often a mere afterthought. Often deferred till the very end of the project, it would boil down to minification, concatenation, asset optimization and potentially a few fine adjustments on the server’s config file. Looking back now, things seem to have changed quite significantly.

Performance isn’t just a technical concern: It matters, and when baking it into the workflow, design decisions have to be informed by their performance implications. Performance has to be measured, monitored and refined continually, and the growing complexity of the web poses new challenges that make it hard to keep track of metrics, because metrics will vary significantly depending on the device, browser, protocol, network type and latency (CDNs, ISPs, caches, proxies, firewalls, load balancers and servers all play a role in performance).

So, if we created an overview of all the things we have to keep in mind when improving performance — from the very start of the process until the final release of the website — what would that list look like? Below you’ll find a (hopefully unbiased and objective) front-end performance checklist for 2017 — an overview of the issues you might need to consider to ensure that your response times are fast and your website smooth.

(You can also just download the checklist PDF1 (0.129 MB) or download the checklist in Apple Pages2 (0.236 MB). Happy optimizing!)

Front-End Performance Checklist 2017 Link

Micro-optimizations are great for keeping a performance on track, but it’s critical to have clearly defined targets in mind — measurable goals that would influence any decisions made throughout the process. There are a couple of different models, and the ones discussed below are quite opinionated — just make sure to set your own priorities early on.

Getting Ready And Setting Goals Link

Be 20% faster than your fastest competitor.

According to psychological research3, if you want users to feel that your website is faster than any other website, you need to be at least 20% faster. Full-page loading time isn’t as relevant as metrics such as start rendering time, the first meaningful paint4 (i.e. the time required for a page to display its primary content) and the time to interactive5 (the time at which a page — and primarily a single-page application — appears to be ready enough that a user can interact with it). Measure start rendering (with WebPagetest1686) and first meaningful paint times (with Lighthouse1727) on a Moto G, a mid-range Samsung device and a good middle-of-the-road device like a Nexus 4, preferably in an open device lab8 — on regular 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi connections. 9

Lighthouse, a new performance auditing tool by Google. Look at your analytics to see what your users are on. You can then mimic the 90th percentile’s experience for testing. Collect data, set up a spreadsheet10, shave off 20%, and set up your goals (i.e. performance budgets11) this way. Now you have something measurable to test against. If you’re keeping the budget in mind and trying to ship down just the minimal script to get a quick time-to-interactive value, then you’re on a reasonable path. 12

Performance budget builder13 by Brad Frost. Share the checklist with your colleagues. Make sure that the checklist is familiar to every member of your team to avoid misunderstandings down the line. Every decision has performance implications, and the project would hugely benefit from front-end developers being actively involved when the concept, UX and visual design are decided on. Map design decisions against performance budget and the priorities defined in the checklist. 100-millisecond response time, 60 frames per second.

The RAIL performance model14 gives you healthy targets: Do your best to provide feedback in less than 100 milliseconds after initial input. To allow for <100 milliseconds response, the page must yield control back to main thread at latest after every <50 milliseconds. For high pressure points like animation, it’s best to do nothing else where you can and the absolute minimum where you can’t. Also, each frame of animation should be completed in less than 16 milliseconds, thereby achieving 60 frames per second (1 second ÷ 60 = 16.6 milliseconds) — preferably under 10 milliseconds. Because the browser needs time to paint the new frame to the screen your code should finish executing before hitting the 16.6 milliseconds mark. Be optimistic15 and use the idle time wisely. Obviously, these targets apply to runtime performance, rather than loading performance. First meaningful paint under 1.25 seconds, SpeedIndex under 1000.

Although it might be very difficult to achieve, your ultimate goal should be a start rendering time under 1 second and a SpeedIndex16 value under 1000 (on a fast connection). For the first meaningful paint, count on 1250 milliseconds at most. For mobile, a start rendering time under 3 seconds for 3G on a mobile device is acceptable17. Being slightly above that is fine, but push to get these values as low as possible.

Defining the Environment Link

Build Optimizations Link

Testing and Monitoring Link

Quick Wins Link

This list is quite comprehensive, and completing all of the optimizations might take quite a while. So, if you had just 1 hour to get significant improvements, what would you do? Let’s boil it all down to 10 low-hanging fruits. Obviously, before you start and once you finish, measure results, including start rendering time and SpeedIndex on a 3G and cable connection.

Your goal is a start rendering time under 1 second on cable and under 3 seconds on 3G, and a SpeedIndex value under 1000. Optimize for start rendering time and time-to-interactive. Prepare critical CSS for your main templates, and include it in the <head> of the page. (Your budget is 14 KB). Defer and lazy-load as many scripts as possible, both your own and third-party scripts — especially social media buttons, video players and expensive JavaScript. Add resource hints to speed up delivery with faster dns-lookup , preconnect , prefetch , preload and prerender . Subset web fonts and load them asynchronously (or just switch to system fonts instead). Optimize images, and consider using WebP for critical pages (such as landing pages). Check that HTTP cache headers and security headers are set properly. Enable Brotli or Zopfli compression on the server. (If that’s not possible, don’t forget to enable Gzip compression.) If HTTP/2 is available, enable HPACK compression and start monitoring mixed-content warnings. If you’re running over LTS, also enable OCSP stapling. If possible, cache assets such as fonts, styles, JavaScript and images — actually, as much as possible! — in a service worker cache.

Download The Checklist (PDF, Apple Pages) Link

With this checklist in mind, you should be prepared for any kind of front-end performance project. Feel free to download the print-ready PDF of the checklist as well as an editable Apple Pages document to customize the checklist for your needs:

If you need alternatives, you can also check the front-end checklist by Dan Rublic176 and the “Designer’s Web Performance Checklist177” by Jon Yablonski.

Off We Go! Link

Some of the optimizations might be beyond the scope of your work or budget or might just be overkill given the legacy code you have to deal with. That’s fine! Use this checklist as a general (and hopefully comprehensive) guide, and create your own list of issues that apply to your context. But most importantly, test and measure your own projects to identify issues before optimizing. Happy performance results in 2017, everyone!

Huge thanks to Anselm Hannemann, Patrick Hamann, Addy Osmani, Andy Davies, Tim Kadlec, Yoav Weiss, Rey Bango, Matthias Ott, Mariana Peralta, Jacob Groß, Tim Swalling, Bob Visser, Kev Adamson and Rodney Rehm for reviewing this article, as well as our fantastic community, which has shared techniques and lessons learned from its work in performance optimization for everybody to use. You are truly smashing! (al)

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook