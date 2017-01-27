We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By The Smashing Editorial

January 27th, 2017

So, you want to give your projects some extra love? With Valentine’s Day coming up soon, we’ve got a fresh new set that consists of a delicious selection — just like a good box of chocolates. Take a peek, and you’ll find icons especially tailored to e-commerce1 projects (such as shopping carts and price tags), but also some more versatile motifs like a love letter, calendar, and even a WiFi sign that sends off some lovely vibes.

Sugar-sweet icons dedicated to special designers and websites (Large preview3)

This catchy icon set is available in two different styles — each available in AI, SVG, EPS, Sketch, CSH and PNG formats. Thanks to the creative minds behind Roundicons104 who created these 30 sugar-sweet icons dedicated just for you to use for all things valentine. Perfect to spread some love, and hopefully, conquer the hearts of your users.

Full Preview Of The Icon Set Link

Please note that the set is released under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported8. This means that you may modify the size, color and shape of the icons (more details in the readme.txt file). No attribution is required, however, reselling of bundles or individual pictograms is not cool. If you would like to spread the word in blog posts or anywhere else, please also remember to credit the designers and provide a link to this article.

9

Full preview of the icon set

Download The Icon Set For Free Link

Insights From The Designers Link

“We’re proud to share this icon set: it’s part of a 4-year-old project that is being used by thousands of designers around the world, and will keep growing. We hope you like each one, and don’t forget to spread the love!”

A big thank you to Roundicons — we sincerely appreciate your time and efforts. Keep up the brilliant work!

