By Cosima Mielke

January 31st, 2017

Time flies by! February is already here and artists and designers from across the globe have once again diligently created a potpourri of unique wallpaper calendars to freshen up your desktop. This monthly wallpapers mission has been going on for eight years1 already and we are very thankful to all the creative minds who challenge their skills and contribute to it each month anew.

This post features their desktop artwork for February 2017. The wallpapers all come in versions with and without a calendar and can be downloaded for free. Now there’s only one question left to answer: Which one will make it to your desktop this month?

Please note that:

All images can be clicked on and lead to the preview of the wallpaper,

and lead to the preview of the wallpaper, You can feature your work in our magazine2 by taking part in our Desktop Wallpaper Calendars series. We are regularly looking for creative designers and artists to be featured on Smashing Magazine. Are you one of them?

Balloons

Designed by Xenia Latii6 from Germany.

Febpurrary

“I was doodling pictures of my cat one day and decided I could turn it into a fun wallpaper – because a cold, winter night in February is the perfect time for staying in and cuddling with your cat, your significant other, or both!” — Designed by Angelia DiAntonio49 from Ohio, USA.

To Love And Be Loved

“Amantine-Lucile-Aurore Dupin, best known by her pseudonym George Sand, was a French novelist and memoirist.” — Designed by Tazi Design84 from Australia.

Same Poles Can Make It Work

“Valentine’s day is coming and there’s always this saying that ‘opposites attract’ and while it is true, I think that even if you are the same, if love is strong, you can always make it work. No matter if the odds are against you.” — Designed by Maria Keller109 from Mexico.

Stolen Heart

“Valentine’s Day is probably celebrated almost everywhere in the world today. These celebrations and traditions on how a particular form of society celebrates love vary based on the place or the country. Mostly Valentine’s day is recognized as the day that celebrates love. But in many cultures, it can also be recognized as many other things such as spring, happiness and so on. There are so many folk traditions based on Valentine’s day and the belief it holds among various cultures also differs with respect to the history of the day.” — Designed by Dipanjan Karmakar162 from India.

Minimalistic Love

“This minimalistic love logo is designed from geometric shapes, where the heart represents the letter ‘O’ and love. The anchor represents the letter ‘V’ very delicately and stylish and it symbolizes your wanderlust. The anchor is a symbol of adventure and travels.” — Designed by Antun Hirsman181 from Croatia.

Love Boat Baby

“I got my inspiration from a children’s song here in Belgium. It’s a song by K3, they were and still are my favorite Belgian girl band from my childhood. ‘Love boat baby’ is a recent song from the new girls of K3, and this is my favorite one. I thought it would be a really nice wallpaper with an actual love boat on the sea to represent the month of love.” — Designed by Melissa Bogemans202 from Belgium.

Be Mine!

“Hearts, kisses, chocolates, cards and flowers… Love is everywhere — it’s Valentine‘s Day!” — Designed by Hemangi Rane245 from Gainesville, Forida.

Food Crush

“February is a month of love and friendship! Valentine’s Day – a time for special presents, going out drinking with mates and most importantly, sharing delicious meals with loved ones. Food Crush!” — Designed by foodpanda Hong Kong254 from Hong Kong.

The Day Of Love

“The best and most beautiful things in the world can’t be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.” — Designed by Colorgraphicz291 from India.

Love In Winter

“Love is what makes you live and gives you the hope to live and look for a better future.” — Designed by Hatim M. M. Yousif Al-Sharif300 from the United Arab Emirates.

A Day Of Love

“Love is like a cloud… love is like a dream… love is one word and everything in between… love is a fairytale come true… I found love when I found you.” — Designed by Suman Sil345 from India.

Be My Queen

“Flowers, chocolates, teddy, gifts are so mainstream. This year touch her heart and soul and rather than saying those obvious ‘Three Magical Words’, say ‘Be my queen’.” — Designed by Damn Perfect376 from Jaipur, India.

Traditional Love

“Love is something eternal – the aspect may change, but not the essence. A Valentine’s Day wallpaper with traditional motifs especially for you!” — Designed by Roxi Nastase427 from Romania.

For The Birds

“February is National Bird Feeding Month. I used to feed the birds in our backyard as a kid so this is what inspired the imagery.” — Designed by Brian Frolo470 from the United States.

Love, Love

“February means Valentine’s Day – and love is in the air!” — Designed by James Mitchell501 from the United Kingdom.

Love Is In The Air

“Happy Valentine’s day! We want everyone to find somebody to love.” — Designed by Anto Fernández | Destaca Imagen522 from Spain.

Soft Sunset, Warm Hearts

“February is a short month with a whirlwind of romance smack dab in the middle. Whether there is a special someone in your life or not, a gorgeous view at sunset stirs the heart and refreshes the soul. This particular sunset did that to me the moment I walked up, and I knew it needed to be captured. Taken at Lyall Bay Rocks in Wellington, New Zealand.” — Designed by Jenni Adamitis543 from Houston, Texas.

Give The World Some Love

“The world needs some love, now more then ever. In this wallpaper, you can see there is a girl giving some of her love to a tree. The tree of love which spreads the love it gets to the world.” — Designed by Mira Van der Jeugt586 from Belgium.

“Greben” Icebreaker

“Danube is Europe’s second largest river, connecting 10 different countries. In these cold days, when ice paralyzes rivers and closes waterways, a small but brave icebreaker called Greben (Serbian word for ‘reef’) seems stronger than winter. It cuts through the ice on Đerdap gorge (Iron Gate) – the longest and biggest gorge in Europe – thus helping the production of electricity in the power plant. This is our way to give thanks to Greben!” — Designed by PopArt Studio601 from Serbia.

In Another Place At The Same Time

“February is the month of love par excellence, but also a different month. Perhaps because it is shorter than the rest or because it is the one that makes way for spring, but we consider it a special month. It is a perfect month to make plans because we have already finished the post-Christmas crunch and we notice that spring and summer are coming closer. That is why I like to imagine that maybe in another place someone is also making plans to travel to unknown lands.” — Designed by Verónica Valenzuela646 from Spain.

February Ferns

Designed by Nathalie Ouederni667 from France.

Winter Wonderland

“In February, nature shows its creativity. Our artwork occurs when it is being drawn.” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa684 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Happy Birthday Charles Dickens!

“Charles Dickens is most famous for writing Oliver Twist and A Christmas Carol. The 7th of February is Charles Dickens birthday, so to honour his birthday I created this wallpaper with a quote from my favourite book, Oliver Twist!” — Designed by Safia Begum725 from the United Kingdom.

Snowy Sunset

Designed by Nathalie Croze744 from France.

Little Red Riding Hood

Designed by Gregor Haslinger755 from Germany.

Inertia

Designed by Elise Vanoorbeek – Doud772 from Belgium.

Made In Japan

“See the beautiful colors, precision, and the nature of Japan in one picture.” — Designed by Fatih Yilmaz803 from the Netherlands.

Golden Rooster

“2017 is the Chinese Year of the Rooster, the golden eggs on behalf of auspicious meaning.” — Designed by Sunny Hong826 from Taiwan.

Join In Next Month! Link

Please note that we respect and carefully consider the ideas and motivation behind each and every artist’s work. This is why we give all artists the full freedom to explore their creativity and express emotions and experience throughout their works. This is also why the themes of the wallpapers weren’t anyhow influenced by us, but rather designed from scratch by the artists themselves.

A big thank you to all designers for their participation. Join in next month845!

What’s Your Favorite? Link

What’s your favorite theme or wallpaper for this month? Please let us know in the comment section below.

(cm)

