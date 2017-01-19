Internationalizing React Apps

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Yury Dymov

January 19th, 2017

First of all, let’s define some vocabulary. “Internationalization” is a long word, and there are at least three widely used abbreviations: “intl,” “i18n” and “l10n.” All of them mean the same thing.

Internationalization can be generally broken down into the following challenges:

detecting the user’s locale;

translating UI elements, titles and hints;

serving locale-specific content such as dates, currencies and numbers.

Note: In this article, I am going to focus only on front-end part. We’ll develop a simple universal React application with full internationalization support.

Let’s use my boilerplate repository1 as a starting point. Here we have the Express web server for server-side rendering, webpack for building client-side JavaScript, Babel for translating modern JavaScript to ES5, and React for the UI implementation. We’ll use better-npm-run to write OS-agnostic scripts, nodemon to run a web server in the development environment and webpack-dev-server to serve assets.

Our entry point to the server application is server.js . Here, we are loading Babel and babel-polyfill to write the rest of the server code in modern JavaScript. Server-side business logic is implemented in src/server.jsx . Here, we are setting up an Express web server, which is listening to port 3001 . For rendering, we are using a very simple component from components/App.jsx , which is also a universal application part entry point.

Our entry point to the client-side JavaScript is src/client.jsx . Here, we mount the root component component/App.jsx to the placeholder react-view in the HTML markup provided by the Express web server.

So, clone the repository, run npm install and execute nodemon and webpack-dev-server in two console tabs simultaneously.

In the first console tab:

git clone https://github.com/yury-dymov/smashing-react-i18n.git cd smashing-react-i18n npm install npm run nodemon

And in the second console tab:

cd smashing-react-i18n npm run webpack-devserver

A website should become available at localhost:3001 2. Open your favorite browser and try it out.

We are ready to roll!

1. Detecting The User’s Locale Link

There are two possible solutions to this requirement. For some reason, most popular websites, including Skype’s and the NBA’s, use Geo IP to find the user’s location and, based on that, to guess the user’s language. This approach is not only expensive in terms of implementation, but also not really accurate. Nowadays, people travel a lot, which means that a location doesn’t necessarily represent the user’s desired locale. Instead, we’ll use the second solution and process the HTTP header Accept-Language on the server side and extract the user’s language preferences based on their system’s language settings. This header is sent by every modern browser within a page request.

Accept-Language Request Header Link

The Accept-Language request header provides the set of natural languages that are preferred as a response to the request. Each language range may be given an associated “quality” value, which represents an estimate of the user’s preference for the languages specified by that range. The quality value defaults to q=1 . For example, Accept-Language: da, en-gb;q=0.8, en;q=0.7 would mean, “I prefer Danish, but will accept British English and other types of English.” A language range matches a language tag if it exactly equals the tag or if it exactly equals a prefix of the tag such that the first tag character following the prefix is - .

(It is worth mentioning that this method is still imperfect. For example, a user might visit your website from an Internet cafe or a public computer. To resolve this, always implement a widget with which the user can change the language intuitively and that they can easily locate within a few seconds.)

Implementing Detection of User’s Locale Link

Here is a code example for a Node.js Express web server. We are using the accept-language package, which extracts locales from HTTP headers and finds the most relevant among the ones supported by your website. If none are found, then you’d fall back to the website’s default locale. For returning users, we will check the cookie’s value instead.

Let’s start by installing the packages:

npm install --save accept-language npm install --save cookie-parser js-cookie

And in src/server.jsx , we’d have this:

import cookieParser from 'cookie-parser'; import acceptLanguage from 'accept-language'; acceptLanguage.languages(['en', 'ru']); const app = express(); app.use(cookieParser()); function detectLocale(req) { const cookieLocale = req.cookies.locale; return acceptLanguage.get(cookieLocale || req.headers['accept-language']) || 'en'; } … app.use((req, res) => { const locale = detectLocale(req); const componentHTML = ReactDom.renderToString(<App />); res.cookie('locale', locale, { maxAge: (new Date() * 0.001) + (365 * 24 * 3600) }); return res.end(renderHTML(componentHTML)); });

Here, we are importing the accept-language package and setting up English and Russian locales as supported. We are also implementing the detectLocale function, which fetches a locale value from a cookie; if none is found, then the HTTP Accept-Language header is processed. Finally, we are falling back to the default locale ( en in our example). After the request is processed, we add the HTTP header Set-Cookie for the locale detected in the response. This value will be used for all subsequent requests.

2. Translating UI Elements, Titles And Hints Link

I am going to use the React Intl3 package for this task. It is the most popular and battle-tested i18n implementation of React apps. However, all libraries use the same approach: They provide “higher-order components” (from the functional programming design pattern4, widely used in React), which injects internationalization functions for handling messages, dates, numbers and currencies via React’s context features.

First, we have to set up the internationalization provider. To do so, we will slightly change the src/server.jsx and src/client.jsx files.

npm install --save react-intl

Here is src/server.jsx :

import { IntlProvider } from 'react-intl'; … --- const componentHTML = ReactDom.renderToString(<App />); const componentHTML = ReactDom.renderToString( <IntlProvider locale={locale}> <App /> </IntlProvider> ); …

And here is src/client.jsx :

import { IntlProvider } from 'react-intl'; import Cookie from 'js-cookie'; const locale = Cookie.get('locale') || 'en'; … --- ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('react-view')); ReactDOM.render( <IntlProvider locale={locale}> <App /> </IntlProvider>, document.getElementById('react-view') );

So, now all IntlProvider child components will have access to internationalization functions. Let’s add some translated text to our application and a button to change the locale (for testing purposes). We have two options: either the FormattedMessage component or the formatMessage function. The difference is that the component will be wrapped in a span tag, which is fine for text but not suitable for HTML attribute values such as alt and title . Let’s try them both!

Here is our src/components/App.jsx file:

import { FormattedMessage } from 'react-intl'; … --- <h1>Hello World!</h1> <h1><FormattedMessage id="app.hello_world" defaultMessage="Hello World!" description="Hello world header greeting" /></h1>

Please note that the id attribute should be unique for the whole application, so it makes sense to develop some rules for naming your messages. I prefer to follow the format componentName.someUniqueIdWithInComponent . The defaultMessage value will be used for your application’s default locale, and the description attribute gives some context to the translator.

Restart nodemon and refresh the page in your browser. You should still see the “Hello World” message. But if you open the page in the developer tools, you will see that text is now inside the span tags. In this case, it isn’t an issue, but sometimes we would prefer to get just the text, without any additional tags. To do so, we need direct access to the internationalization object provided by React Intl.

Let’s go back to src/components/App.jsx :

--- import { FormattedMessage } from 'react-intl'; import { FormattedMessage, intlShape, injectIntl, defineMessages } from 'react-intl'; const propTypes = { intl: intlShape.isRequired, }; const messages = defineMessages({ helloWorld2: { id: 'app.hello_world2', defaultMessage: 'Hello World 2!', }, }); --- export default class extends Component { class App extends Component { render() { return ( <div className="App"> <h1> <FormattedMessage id="app.hello_world" defaultMessage="Hello World!" description="Hello world header greeting" /> </h1> <h1>{this.props.intl.formatMessage(messages.helloWorld2)}</h1> </div> ); } } App.propTypes = propTypes; export default injectIntl(App);

We’ve had to write a lot more code. First, we had to use injectIntl , which wraps our app component and injects the intl object. To get the translated message, we had to call the formatMessage method and pass a message object as a parameter. This message object must have unique id and defaultValue attributes. We use defineMessages from React Intl to define such objects.

The best thing about React Intl is its ecosystem. Let’s add babel-plugin-react-intl to our project, which will extract FormattedMessages from our components and build a translation dictionary. We will pass this dictionary to the translators, who won’t need any programming skills to do their job.

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-intl

Here is .babelrc :

{ "presets": [ "es2015", "react", "stage-0" ], "env": { "development": { "plugins":[ ["react-intl", { "messagesDir": "./build/messages/" }] ] } } }

Restart nodemon and you should see that a build/messages folder has been created in the project’s root, with some folders and files inside that mirror your JavaScript project’s directory structure. We need to merge all of these files into one JSON. Feel free to use my script5. Save it as scripts/translate.js .

Now, we need to add a new script to package.json :

"scripts": { … "build:langs": "babel scripts/translate.js | node", … }

Let’s try it out!

npm run build:langs

You should see an en.json file in the build/lang folder with the following content:

{ "app.hello_world": "Hello World!", "app.hello_world2": "Hello World 2!" }

It works! Now comes interesting part. On the server side, we can load all translations into memory and serve each request accordingly. However, for the client side, this approach is not applicable. Instead, we will send the JSON file with translations once, and a client will automatically apply the provided text for all of our components, so the client gets only what it needs.

Let’s copy the output to the public/assets folder and also provide some translation.

ln -s ../../build/lang/en.json public/assets/en.json

Note: If you are a Windows user, symlinks are not available to you, which means you have to manually copy the command below every time you rebuild your translations:

cp ../../build/lang/en.json public/assets/en.json

In public/assets/ru.json , we need the following:

{ "app.hello_world": "Привет мир!", "app.hello_world2": "Привет мир 2!" }

Now we need to adjust the server and client code.

For the server side, our src/server.jsx file should look like this: