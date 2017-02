Hibernation Time Is Over! Inspiring Desktop Wallpapers To Fuel Your Creativity

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Cosima Mielke

February 28th, 2017

Sometimes all we need is a little inspiration kick to get our creative juices flowing. Maybe your secret is to go for a short walk, have a little chat with a colleague, or scroll through your favorite eye candy resources. Whatever it might be that helps you get new ideas, we, too, have something for you that could work just as good: desktop wallpapers.

To bring you a regular dose of unique and inspiring wallpapers, we embarked on our monthly wallpapers mission1 eight years ago. Each month, artists and designers from across the globe diligently contribute their works to it. And well, it wasn’t any different this time around. This post features their artwork for March 2017. The wallpapers all come in versions with and without a calendar. Time to freshen up your desktop!

Please note that:

All images can be clicked on and lead to the preview of the wallpaper,

You can feature your work in our magazine by taking part in our Desktop Wallpaper Calendars series. We are regularly looking for creative designers and artists to be featured on Smashing Magazine.

Spring Bird

Designed by Nathalie Ouederni6 from France.

Ballet

“A day, even a whole month aren’t enough to show how much a woman should be appreciated. Dear ladies, any day or month are yours if you decide so.” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa21 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Wake Up!

“Early spring in March is for me the time when the snow melts, everything isn’t very colorful. This is what I wanted to show. Everything comes to life slowly, as this bear. Flowers are banal, so instead of a purple crocus we have a purple bird-harbinger.” — Designed by Marek Kedzierski64 from Poland.

Chinese Girl

“I like to draw and want that people see my illustration.” — Designed by Hushlenko Antonina89 from Ukraine.

It Just Blooms

“We’ve had several unseasonably warm days in Chicago and I’m ready for some spring blooms!” — Designed by Denise Johnson134 from Chicago.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss!

“March the 2nd marks the birthday of the most creative and extraordinary author ever, Dr. Seuss! I have included an inspirational quote about learning to encourage everyone to continue learning new things everyday.” — Designed by Safia Begum149 from the United Kingdom.

Spring Is Coming

“Baby lambs are a sign of spring.” — Designed by Lucas Debelder168 from Belgium.

Waiting For Spring

“Don’t get me wrong, I like winter and snow, but in Austria where I live there was not much of it this year. It is still cold and moody, and I think by now I’m ready for spring!” — Designed by Izabela Grzegorczyk199 from Poland.

March Forth!

“Instead of focusing on St. Patrick’s day, I decided to feature my favorite March pun in textured handlettering. In this month – especially on the Fourth – it’s a great time time to grab life by the shamrocks and make it count. Now go march forth!” — Designed by Phil Scroggs212 from Seattle, WA, USA.

Jingzhe

“Jīngzhé is the third of the 24 solar terms in the traditional East Asian calendars. The word 驚蟄 means ‘the awakening of hibernating insects’. 驚 is ‘to start’ and 蟄 means ‘hibernating insects’. Traditional Chinese folklore says that during Jingzhe, thunderstorms will wake up the hibernating insects, which implies that the weather is getting warmer.” — Designed by Sunny Hong255 from Taiwan.

Rain, Rain, Don’t Go Away!

“In the U.S., March is National Umbrella Month. Let this be a reminder to keep an umbrella handy with rain on the way.” — Designed by Karen Frolo274 from the United States.

The Bold And The Beautiful

“When we celebrate the achievements of women, of how far they have come, we’re actually celebrating the fact that no power on earth can rein a woman who can dream. Here’s to the women who with their lives are setting an example to the next generation of boys and girls what it means to be a woman. That femininity is not just about looking pretty but it is also about being bold, courageous and strong-willed. Happy Women’s Day.” — Designed by Acodez IT Solutions305 from India.

Freedom In March

“Freedom should always be peaceful and respectful. Present your opinion peacefully through your art and let people see it and respect it.” — Designed by Hatim M. M. Yousif Al-Sharif348 from the United Arab Emirates.

Pizza Time!

“Who needs an excuse to look at pizza all month?” — Designed by James Mitchell391 from the United Kingdom.

Lucky Day

Designed by Dan Di412 from Italy.

Best Friend

“The year is passing fast and so it is time to get back to our resolutions and find a new best friend.” — Designed by Maria Keller459 from Mexico.

KaTgirl

“Just two weeks ago the world lost a wonderful artist and my beloved brother/sister, Ken/Kat – also known as ‘Psychedelic Rainbow KaTgirl Superstar DJ’. This wallpaper was created inspired by her designs – and for all those who miss her – that may she live on.” — Designed by Katherine Appleby512 from Australia.

Supremacy

Designed by Elise Vanoorbeek555 from Belgium.

Digital Spring

“We must enjoy life and its many wonders whenever the opportunity presents itself and then accept whatever consequences may come with an equal amount of vigor and enthusiasm.” — Designed by Roxi Nastase584 from Romania.

Life On Mars

“Since the month March is derivated from the planet Mars, I decided to make a wallpaper with the planet Mars in the universe. And when I heard that they discovered several new planets in our galaxy where there could be life, I chose to put a green marsian on the planet. Maybe one day we will all live on another planet.” — Designed by Melissa Bogemans627 from Belgium.

Colorful

“In some parts of the world there is the beauty of nature. This is one of the best beaches in the world: Ponta Negra in the North East of Brazil” — Designed by Elisa de Castro Guerra668 from France.

Hello Autumn

“It’s autumn in the southern hemisphere!” — Designed by Tazi Design713 from Australia.

Angel Of Creativity

Designed by Rucha Shreyas Gosavi from Dubai.

Join In Next Month! Link

Please note that we respect and carefully consider the ideas and motivation behind each and every artist’s work. This is why we give all artists the full freedom to explore their creativity and express emotions and experience throughout their works. This is also why the themes of the wallpapers weren’t anyhow influenced by us, but rather designed from scratch by the artists themselves.

A big thank you to all designers for their participation. Join in next month756!

What’s Your Favorite? Link

What’s your favorite theme or wallpaper for this month? Please let us know in the comment section below.

