Blooming Colors And A Bit Of Magic: Wallpapers To Get Your Ideas Springing (April 2017 Edition)

By Cosima Mielke

March 31st, 2017

Time is running! The first quarter of the year lies already behind us and a new season is in full swing. But no matter if April means blooming colors and embracing the warmer weather in your part of the world or getting cozy for autumn, our new batch of desktop wallpapers is bound to cater for some fresh inspiration regardless of that.

We’ve been on this mission to bring you unique wallpaper calendars each month anew for eight years1 already, and we are very thankful to all the designers and artists who keep it running by diligently contributing their artworks to it. This post features their works for April 2017. All wallpapers come in versions with and without a calendar and can be downloaded for free. Now could there be a better occasion for a little inspiration kick?

April Is The Nicest Month

“T.S. Eliot wrote in 1922 that ‘April is the cruelest month,’ but we quite disagree. April is the month when spring has finally come so nature starts blooming, providing us with more time to go out into the nature and enjoy nice weather, long walks, and riding a bike. This is our message to you: go out and play. We surely will.” — Designed by PopArt Studio7 from Serbia.

Colors Of April

“My daughter was born in April so this month reminds me of that colorful, bright and precious moment.” — Designed by Izabela Grzegorczyk50 from Poland.

April Insignia

“April – its first day reminds us that laughter makes life better. Nature also laughs, but it does so in daisies!” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa63 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Springtime Sage

“Spring and fresh herbs always feel like they compliment each other. Keeping it light and fresh with this wallpaper welcomes a new season!” — Designed by Susan Chiang106 from the United States.

Be Happy Bee

“Smell of spring flowers, especially daisies and open landscapes, the joy of freedom :)” — Designed by Kiraly Tamas125 from Romania.

Easter Is Coming

“Easter is coming and what could be more Easter-like as a paschal lamb or maybe two.” — Designed by Sabrina Lobien803144 from Germany.

Once Upon A Time

“April is the month of Spring but also the month of books. ‘A book is a proof that humans are capable of doing magic.’ (Carl Sagan)” — Designed by Verónica Valenzuela157 from Spain

Fresh Start

“Spring is the beginning of everything, is the nature being reborn. The word ‘April’ is derived from the Latin word ‘aperire’ meaning ‘to open’, which is exactly what the bud in my photo does – it opens. April invites everyone to open their hearts and minds to all things new starting with flowers and trees and going all the way to animals. This is my April.” — Designed by Oana Galbenu178 from Romania.

The Magic Of Spring

“The sun just touched the morning; The morning, happy thing, Supposed that he had come to dwell, And life would be all spring. (Emily Dickinson)” — Designed by Suman Sil221 from India

Fairytale

“A tribute to Hans Christian Andersen. Happy Birthday!” — Designed by Roxi Nastase252 from Romania.

Hello!

“This whimsical black and white design was inspired by the recent arrival of my daughter! Welcome to the world little one!” — Designed by Rachel283 from the United States.

Happy Easter

Designed by Tazi Design310 from Australia.

Purple Rain

“This month is International Guitar Month! Time to get out your guitar and play. As a graphic designer/illustrator seeing all the variations of guitar shapes begs to be used for a fun design. Search the guitar shapes represented and see if you see one similar to yours, or see if you can identify some of the different styles that some famous guitarists have played (BTW, Prince’s guitar is in there and purple is just a cool color).” — Designed by Karen Frolo335 from the United States.

Clover Field

Designed by Nathalie Ouederni366 from France.