Free Sparkly Icons To (Literally) Make Your Designs Shine (30 Icons, EPS, SVG)

What would life be without surprises? Pretty plain, wouldn’t you agree? Today, we are happy to announce a freebie that bubbles over with its friendly optimistic spirit, bound to sprinkle some unexpected sparks of delight into your projects: Ballicons 3. If that name rings a bell, well, it’s the third iteration of the previous Ballicons icon set1 created by the folks at Pixel Buddha19182.

This icon set covers a vibrant potpourri of subjects, 30 icons ranging from nature, travel and leisure motifs to tech and office. All icons are available in five formats (AI, EPS, PSD, SVG, and PNG) so you can resize and customize them until they match your project’s visual style perfectly. No matter if you like it bright and bubbly or rather sleek and simple — the set has the makings to become a real allrounder in your digital tool belt.

Ballicons preview3
(Full preview13114)

Please note that this icon set is released under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported5 license. This means that you may modify the size, color and shape of the icons. No attribution is required, however, reselling of bundles or individual icons is not cool. If you want to spread the word in blog posts or anywhere else, feel free to do so, but please remember to credit the designers and provide a link to this article.

Further Reading on SmashingMag:

A Closer Look At Some Of The Icons

Ballicons — A closer look10
Cherry blossoms, a map, a protective shield. Or is it a secret treasure map and magic superpowers even? The icons offer a lot of room for interpretation which is what makes them so versatile. (Full preview13114)
Ballicons — A closer look12
Nifty little details make the icons shine. Just look at the sparkle on the ruby, the illusion of motion the baseball icon creates, or the three-dimensional touch the keyboard icon gets with the power cord winding round its circle shape. (Full preview13114)

Full Preview Of The Icon Set

Ballicons full preview14
(Larger view15)

Insights From The Designers

“Creation of icons is something special for our team, as it’s our first icon set which made us refuse from client work and concentrate on crafting content for other specialists. Ballicons and Ballicons 2 have become really popular, and today, after 2.5 years we’ve realized we’re willing to present another iteration of the icons from this series — even more striking and interesting.”

Download the Icon Set for Free

A big thank you to the folks at Pixel Buddha19182 for designing this wonderful icon set — we sincerely appreciate your time and efforts! Keep up the brilliant work!

Freebies

