All Things Seem Possible In May! Unique Wallpapers To Freshen Up Your Desktop

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Cosima Mielke

April 30th, 2017

We always try our best to challenge your creativity and get you out of your comfort zone. A great occasion to do so is our monthly wallpapers challenge which has been going on for eight years1 already. It’s an opportunity to let your ideas run wild and try something new, to indulge in a little project just for fun. Whatever technique you fancy, whatever story you want to tell with your wallpaper, the submissions to this challenge make a beautiful, unique bouquet of community artworks each month anew. Artworks that adorn desktops and, who knows, maybe even spark new ideas.

This post features desktop wallpapers for May 2017, created by designers and artists from all across the globe. Each wallpaper comes in versions with and without a calendar and can be downloaded for free. Time to freshen up your desktop!

Please note that:

All images can be clicked on and lead to the preview of the wallpaper,

and lead to the preview of the wallpaper, You can feature your work in our magazine2 by taking part in our Desktop Wallpaper Calendars series. We are regularly looking for creative designers and artists to be featured on Smashing Magazine. Are you one of them?

All Is Possible In May

“Edwin Way Teale once said that ‘[t]he world’s favorite season is the spring. All things seem possible in May.’ Now that the entire nature is clothed with grass and branches full of blossoms that will grow into fruit, we cannot help going out and enjoying every scent, every sound, every joyful movement of nature’s creatures. Make this May the best so far!” — Designed by PopArt Studio3 from Serbia.

Who Is Your Mother?

“Someone who wakes up early morning, cooks you healthy and tasty meals, does your dishes, washes your clothes, sees you off to school, sits by your side and cuddles you when you are down with fever and cold, and hugs you when you have lost all hopes to cheer you up. Have you ever asked your mother to promise you never to leave you? No. We never did that because we are never insecure and our relationship with our mothers is never uncertain. We have sketched out this beautiful design to cherish the awesomeness of motherhood. Wishing all a happy Mothers Day!” — Designed by Acodez IT Solutions48 from India.

Spring Gracefulness

“We don’t usually count the breaths we take, but observing nature in May, we can’t count our breaths being taken away.” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa91 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Follow Your Dreams

“May your wishes come true.” — Designed by Dan Di134 from Italy.

Be On Your Bike!

“May is National Bike Month! So, instead of hopping in your car, grab your bike and go. Our whole family loves that we live in our bike-friendly community. So, bike to work, to school, to the store, or to the park – sometimes it is faster. Not only is it good for the environment, but it is great exercise!” — Designed by Karen Frolo181 from the United States.

Retro May

“A maypole is a tall wooden pole erected as a part of various European folk festivals, around which a maypole dance often takes place. P.S. I love Super Mario.” — Designed by Jonny Jordan212 from Northern Ireland.

Hello May

“In May nature is always beautiful, so I designed a wallpaper with flowers and leaves to celebrate the month of May. I always feel so happy in Spring so I wanted to give everyone a good feeling with this joyful wallpaper.” — Designed by Melissa Bogemans253 from Belgium.

Under The Sea

“Spring is here! Flowers, grass… All of this is greener. But the sea is prepared for spring, too. Do you want to discover it with me?” — Designed by Verónica Valenzuela296 from Spain.

Beat The Heat

“Summer means happy times and good sunshine. It means going to the beach, having fun.” — Designed by Suman Sil317 from India.

Happy Birthday Frank!

“Wizard of Oz is a classic! May 15th marks Lyman Frank Baum’s Birthday. To honour this legendary author’s birthday, I created this wallpaper with some of the characters from Wizard of Oz.” — Designed by Safia Begum348 from the United Kingdom.

The Gentleman

Designed by James Mitchell367 from the United Kingdom.

Rainy Days

“Winter is nearly here in my part of the world and I think rainy days should be spent at home with a good book!” — Designed by Tazi Design388 from Australia.

Master Crow

Designed by Doud413 from Belgium.

May Is For Biking

“Biking is truly the best way to get around Washington D.C. in spring. Every day, I ride past the U.S. Capitol building, the national mall with its Smithsonian Museums (free for all!), gardens and people, and I smile that I get to live in this beautiful city. I want to tell all the people trapped in cars and trains to get out and enjoy the weather! Ride a bike!” — Designed by The Hannon Group436 from Washington D.C.

May-n-go

“It’s May and it’s mango season! I belong to the coastal part of Western India which produces the finest Alphanso mangoes in the world. As May arrives, everyone eagerly waits for the first batch of ripe mangoes in India. It’s not fruit, it’s an obsession! I wish everyone happy may-n-go season!” — Designed by Hemangi Rane463 from Gainesville, Florida.

Celestial Longitude Of 45°

“Lixia is the 7th solar term according to the traditional East Asian calendars, which divide a year into 24 solar terms. It signifies the beginning of summer in East Asian cultures. Usually begins around May 5 and ends around May 21.” — Designed by Hong, Zi-Cing472 from Taiwan.

May Echeveria

“In May I think of flowers and I especially think of my favorite flowering plant Echeveria. I created ‘May’ using a vibrant Echeveria pattern.” — Designed by Cheryl Ferrell497 from San Francisco.

Labour Day

“Labourers are the cogs in the wheel of Society. They are the ones who are keeping this kafkaesque machine going. Do we recognize that as a fact?” — Designed by Dipanjan Karmakar520 from India.

Join In Next Month! Link

Please note that we respect and carefully consider the ideas and motivation behind each and every artist’s work. This is why we give all artists the full freedom to explore their creativity and express emotions and experience throughout their works. This is also why the themes of the wallpapers weren’t anyhow influenced by us, but rather designed from scratch by the artists themselves.

A big thank you to all designers for their participation. Join in next month537!

What’s Your Favorite? Link

What’s your favorite theme or wallpaper for this month? Please let us know in the comment section below.

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook