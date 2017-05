Good Vibes And Summer Dreams: Joyful Wallpapers For Your Desktop (June 2017 Edition)

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Cosima Mielke

May 31st, 2017

Where do you seek inspiration? In the bright colors that nature is showing at this time of year? A conversation with a friend maybe? Or a journey you recently went on? Well, we also might have something for you: Our monthly desktop wallpapers post is an opportunity to refuel your creative battery and get a little in-between inspiration shot — since nine years already.

Each month, artists and designers from across the globe challenge their creative skills to create inspiring, unique, and simply beautiful wallpapers for you to indulge in. Wallpapers that are a bit more distinctive as the usual crowd and that’ll, hopefully, cater for some fresh ideas.

Bound to bring some good vibes to your desktop, this post features their artworks for June 2017. All wallpapers come in versions with and without a calendar and can be downloaded for free. Enjoy!

Please note that:

All images can be clicked on and lead to the preview of the wallpaper,

You can feature your work in our magazine by taking part in our Desktop Wallpaper Calendars series. We are regularly looking for creative designers and artists to be featured on Smashing Magazine. Are you one of them?

Midsummer Night’s Dream

“The summer solstice in the northern hemisphere is nigh. Every June 21 we celebrate the longest day of the year and, very often, end up dancing like pagans. Being landlocked, we here in Serbia can only dream about tidal waves and having fun at the beach. What will your Midsummer Night’s Dream be?” — Designed by PopArt Studio6 from Serbia.

Deep Dive

“Summer rains, sunny days and a whole month to enjoy. Dive deep inside your passions and let them guide you.” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa51 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Yoga Is A Light, Which Once Lit, Will Never Dim

“You cannot always control what goes on outside… you can always control what goes on inside… Breathe free, live and let your body feel the vibrations and positiveness that you possess inside you. Yoga can rejuvenate and refresh you and ensure that you are on the journey from self to the self. Happy International Yoga Day!” — Designed by Acodez IT Solutions94 from India.

Flower Of Adversity

“Summers at home remind me of the beautiful flowers that bloom in my yard, one of them being Tiger Lilies. The vibrant colors of these flowers can bring joy and make anybody smile. I wanted to create a wallpaper that reminds me of my favorite part of summer.” — Designed by Samantha Costa137 from New York.

Time For Some Ice Cream!

“There’s no better way to rejoice summer, other than by having some ice cream. So what’s your favorite flavor?” — Designed by Latifah Mat Nen182 from Malaysia.

Merry-go-round

Designed by Xenia Latii225 from Germany.

Getting Better Everyday

“The eternal forward motion to get better and excel.” — Designed by Zachary Johnson-Medland268 from the United States.

Solstice Sunset

“June 21 marks the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere – and sunsets like these will be getting earlier and earlier after that!” — Designed by James Mitchell311 from the United Kingdom.

Nine Lives!

“I grew up with cats around (and drawing them all the time). They are so funny… one moment they are being funny, the next they are reserved. If you have place in your life for a pet, adopt one today!” — Designed by Karen Frolo332 from the United States.

Summer Nights

“With June, one of the most anticipated moments of the year arrives: the entrance of summer, which, in general, is the time preferred by all. It means rest, holidays, beach and pool… Although we like all that, we love the starry nights. Those moments in which it seems that time stops and you can spend hours and hours just looking at infinity.” — Designed by Verónica Valenzuela363 from Spain.

Happy Birthday, Norton!

“It’s Norton Juster’s birthday on the 2nd of June! Norton is the author of one of my favourite books, ‘The Phantom Tollbooth’. This wallpaper includes an inspirational quote from the book to motivate you this June.” — Designed by Safia Begum384 from the United Kingdom.

Flamingood Vibes Only

“I love flamingos! They give me a happy feeling that I want to share with the world.” — Designed by Melissa Bogemans403 from Belgium.

Mountains

“I spent two summers out in Colorado and loved looking out in the mountain range. I love the shape of the jagged rocks!” — Designed by Dedra Congdon444 from America.

Four Friends

Designed by Doud – Elise Vanoorbeek487 from Belgium.

Plant For The Future

“June is a time for flowers and the bugs that love them. Pollinators like bees, butterflies, and moths all need habitats where they can find food, water, and shelter. These insects are in decline across the world, but are critical to fertilizing crops and maintaining biodiversity. A new practice among farmers who are installing solar energy is to plant pollinator-friendly flowers underneath the panels. This helps boost crop production, but it’s also just a little more intelligent and generous — a couple things we all could grow a little more of.” — Designed by The Hannon Group510 from Washington D.C.

Sailors Quote

“The beginning of summer reminds me of being on the sea, so I created this wallpaper with an inspirational quote about being on the sea. While the colors are not vibrant or exciting, the colors I chose for this design are calming and soothing and go along nicely with the quote.” — Designed by Stephanie Mendez537 from the United States.

Window Of Opportunity

“‘Look deep into nature and then you will understand everything better,’ A.E.” — Designed by Antun Hiršman580 from Croatia.

Ordinary Is Interesting

“I find it amusing to use ordinary objects as inspiration, hence this wallpaper portrays precisely that.” — Designed by Teodor Dovichinski601 from Macedonia.

Urban Yogic Life

“The month shares a vital significance as the International Yoga Day falls on June 21st. The beautiful design depicted, brings into limelight the value and aura of the expression. Since we are in a hub of restlessness – an edgy world that longs for a mere breathing moment, it is quite essential to portray and henceforth bring back this art form from the pages of the past. Being a lifestyle choice and a way of exploring oneself, one could say yoga is simply synonymous with tranquility and sound breathing. It is a perspiring practice that evokes inner bliss and nudges us to see the world through a different lens. Hence the image is a collaboration of lifestyle and yoga — the urban yoga — a necessity, much more than just a way.” — Designed by Sweans640 from India.

Hello Winter!

Designed by Tazi Design685 from Australia.

