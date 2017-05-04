Finding Inspiration In The Little Things Around Us

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Veerle Pieters

May 4th, 2017

Can you believe it is May already? Time flies! Here in Belgium, spring has arrived and has brought along its bright colors, the delicate odours of blooming flowers, as well as the cheerful chirping of birds. I try to soak it all in as this is my favorite time of the year.

On a related note, if we only looked closer, we would find gems of inspiration in the things around us. For me, nature is my personal and biggest gem. What’s yours?

Sky Dining Link

Great color palette and love all the gradient mesh work in this illustration.

Spark Of Science Link

Still shot of short film. Beautiful perspective.

Perfect Morning — Dark Hedges Link

Perfect morning light at the Dark Hedges, Northern Ireland.

Facebook Events Link

One part of a series of illustrations for the inaugural set of artwork launched for Facebook Event themes. Special color combination.

Canlis Matchbooks Link

Beautiful colours that are being used here. The eyes draw you in.

San Antonio Magazine Link

Lovely combination of type and illustrations. Beautiful extrude 3D effect too. It adds this perfect contrast.

Anciados Link

Adoring the simplicity of all this. Just the basics so that your mind fills in the rest.

Summer Is Crazy Link

The special style of Sami Viljanto is an eye-catcher.

Packing For Mexico Link

Such a great vibe due to the way the fills are done with this particular pencil stroke effect.

Neutron Camper Link

Magnificent reproduction of the 1940s advertisement vibe. The entire piece was handpainted using digital paint brushes on a Cintiq tablet, and then a texture was applied created by an old, scratched up sheet of metal and a grain filter.

Smashmallow Link

Packaging illustration for 7 flavour designs for Smashmallow, all natural, organic sugar, gluten-free marshmallow snacks. The others are lovely too. Make sure to check them out!

Can’t Hide, Kampina Link

Very nice capture! A scenery that I always hope to encounter too when I’m out on my bicycle.

The Night Ocean Link

What a great book cover! Brilliant usage of lines that translate the title so well.

Ebola Crisis Link

A warm atmosphere in this illustration. Great patterns on the dresses and brilliant colors that suit the mood. The threat is hidden in the shape of the shadow. Very clever.

Hearts In Atlantis Link

Inspired by the film of Stephen King’s best seller with the same name. Nice detail that the hat is found on the heart. Such perfect soft blue tones to create the shapes of the ice.

Horse Vespa Link

Love this subtly absurd and boldly colored illustration.

I See You Link

The little details that make this shine are the eyes that you see in the binoculars.

Stanford Medical Wellness Link

Beautiful Pallet! Great textures too.

Playa Game Link

All the plants are so nicely executed. Also loving the female running and how the waves are drawn.

Banking Poster Link

So much greatness in this.

Testing Crew Link

Nice editorial image. The line drawings in the back are clever. Love this combo of styles.

Summer Night Link

Great job on the light effect by using (I assume?) the moon as the light source and the use of white and black for the shadows. This high contrast effect is just perfect.

Cats Love Tables Link

Maria’s intricately patterned illustrations made with a blend of colour pencils, markers, acrylic and watercolour on paper is what made me pick this one. The remarkable part is that she goes straight to paper without sketches. “I usually draw pretty quickly, I never prepare sketches, I go straight to the paper. I like it to be intuitive, to feel that the hand is almost possessed and drawing by itself, not letting the head think about every movement.”

Taco Friday! Link

Great for studying the texture and patterns usage. Beautiful retro style too!

Jennifer Loiselle Link

Great idea to fill the figure with a square grid. Fits perfectly with all the other ‘sharp’ elements.

Logan Link

So much energy in this illustration. Great colors as well.

Cycling Pinball Link

Wouldn’t mind having a go at this pinball machine created by Ellen Schofield. Such beautiful details!

Another lovely poster from Scott Hansen. Many would proudly hang this one on their wall I think.

Panda Express Link

One morning you wake up and think, what if I draw a chubby panda bear riding a bike. I’m sure it would look funny. It does :) This is so well executed.

Byron Bay Link

Amazing sunset at Byron Bay. Such rich colors!

Early Morning Ride Link

Away from all traffic congestion, just focusing on that magical moment when the sun comes up. Great times, especially with friends!

The Trouble With TOO Much Tech Link

Illustration for the Wallstreet Journal in a piece about the trouble with too much tech. Great use of mid-century era’s furniture to create a wonderful composition.

Coffeehood Brand Assets Link

Nice colors and great font pairings. Beautiful inspiring stuff!

Earth Day 22 April Link

Nice set of colors to celebrate our beautiful planet.

United Stripes Of America Link

Great looking characters.

Love Songs (Weekend Magazine) Link

Love the clean lines, forms and the smooth perspective.

Are Your Friends Making You Fat? Link

Inspiring usage of vivid colors without being too overwhelming.

Firenze Link

Very abstract and modern. Love the subtle gradients that create this subtle depth effect.

Sydney Word By Word Link

The colorful style of the Australian agency WBYK. Very eye-catching!

Northwest Airlines Fleet Link

I’ve always admired those vintage illustrated ads. This is one is from 1957 for the Northwest Airlines Fleet.

164 WEST 136TH ST. Link

It has been a while since I last visited ‘The Windows of New York’. Here’s the one from 164 WEST 136TH ST. Harlem.

Derwentwater Link

A dramatic sky over Derwentwater in the Lake District National Park in North West England. Thankfully Chris Upton was on hand with his camera.

Type Man Link

Lovely combination of 2D and 3D. Beautiful composition.

Melt Link

Love the merge/melt effect.

Phantom Manor Link

This photo of Phantom Manor, taken in Disneyland Paris, could be directly used for a horror movie poster.

It’s Like A Jungle Sometimes Link

Wonderful set of colors being used in this one. Bonus points for those that think “hmmm, this title rings a bell”.

Editorial illustrations about self-employment. Two characters from white and blue collar jobs look at each other within a mirror. I can keep looking at this one for a while. Love all those little details, objects etc.

Pelican Link

The colours and details are spectacular!

Apatosaurus At Night Link

Illustration made just to practice working with a restricted color palette. Nicely done I would say.

Greetings From Austin, Texas Link

Remember that I showed a sneak peek from this? Well here’s the finished version which is great as usual. Look at those details and how the (few) colors are applied. Just perfect!

