Menu Search
Jump to the content X X
Smashing Conf New York

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York, dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

Free Geometric UI Icons With A Fresh And Futuristic Twist (100 Icons, 6 Formats)

How about an icon set that gives your UI designs just that finishing touch they need? One that stands out while keeping the design clear and legible? Vincent Le Moign161 spent two years on designing such a set, and we are very happy to feature part of it as a freebie today.

The EGO icon collection shines with its well-balanced, geometric style — perfect to make a bold statement without being obtrusive. To prepare you for nearly everything that an app or web interface could ask for, EGO covers tech- and office-themed icons, just like commerce, transport, nature, and leisure motifs. 100 icons in total that can be resized and customized to your liking (AI, EPS, SVG, Sketch, Iconjar, and PDF versions are available). Black and duo-tone blue versions are already on board when you download the set.

EGO Icons preview2
(Full preview1193)

Please note that this icon set is free for both private and commercial use. No attribution is required, however, reselling of the bundle isn’t allowed. If you want to spread the word in blog posts or anywhere else, feel free to do so, but please remember to credit the designer and provide a link to this article.

Further Reading on SmashingMag: Link

A Closer Look At Some Of The Icons Link

EGO Icons closeup8
The EGO icon set puts a strong focus on geometric harmony. You won’t find any curves or rounded shapes, only crisp angles that cater for a fresh and expressive look. (Full preview1193)
EGO Icons closeup10
Black and duo-tone blue versions are available when you download the set. But you can customize the color, to match your project’s style, too, of course. (Full preview1193)

Full Preview Of The Icon Set Link

EGO Icons full preview12
(Larger view13)

Insights From The Designer Link

“My new ‘EGO14’ icon collection got a radical and trendy geometric style. It’s the most personal and conceptual icon set I’ve ever created. I’ve spent months researching for inspiration, experimenting and defining a new style. It took more than 2 years to finish!

I wanted to create a very unique, bold and futuristic style that would be usable for making apps, web interfaces, and UI designs. It allows to stand out in the crowd, while keeping the interface legible and clear.

Get a taste of it with this free pack. I’m very proud to offer it exclusively to the Smashing Magazine readers. :-)”

Download The Icon Set For Free Link

A big thank you to Vincent Le Moign161 for designing this wonderful icon set — we sincerely appreciate your time and efforts! Keep up the fantastic work!

Footnotes Link

  1. 1 http://www.webalys.com
  2. 2 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ego-icons-full-preview-1500px-opt.png
  3. 3 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ego-icons-full-preview-1500px-opt.png
  4. 4 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2016/10/icons-as-part-of-a-great-user-experience/
  5. 5 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2009/03/how-to-use-icons-to-support-content-in-web-design/
  6. 6 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2016/05/easy-steps-to-better-logo-design/
  7. 7 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2016/07/how-to-create-icons-adobe-xd/
  8. 8 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ego-icons-full-preview-1500px-opt.png
  9. 9 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ego-icons-full-preview-1500px-opt.png
  10. 10 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ego-icons-full-preview-1500px-opt.png
  11. 11 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ego-icons-full-preview-1500px-opt.png
  12. 12 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ego-icons-full-preview-1500px-opt.png
  13. 13 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ego-icons-full-preview-1500px-opt.png
  14. 14 http://www.ego-icons.com/
  15. 15 http://provide.smashingmagazine.com/Freebies/smashing-freebie-ego-icon-set.zip
  16. 16 http://www.webalys.com
FreebiesIcons

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook

Cosima has been an editor at SmashingMag since 2013. Whenever she's not writing articles for the bi-weekly Smashing Newsletter or the Quick Tips series, she’s probably working on a new Smashing eBook.

  1. 00

    No comments have been posted yet. Please feel free to comment first!
    Note: Make sure your comment is related to the topic of the article above. Let's start a personal and meaningful conversation!

Leave a Comment

You may use simple HTML to add links or lists to your comment. Also, use <pre><code class="language-*">...</code></pre> to mark up code snippets. We support -js, -markup and -css for comments.

↑ Back to top