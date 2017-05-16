You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Cosima Mielke

May 16th, 2017

To get better at your craft, there’s nothing more valuable as learning first-hand from the experience of others. What little tricks have helped fellow designers, design leaders, and developers become more efficient? And how do they overcome hurdles in their projects? Conferences are a brilliant opportunity to get up close with the pros and exchange tips and ideas. But they aren’t the only one.

To spread expert knowledge between people who are hundreds, even thousands of miles apart, our friends at the full-stack UX design platform UXPin brought the first free virtual summit to life a few months ago. Now the second edition is on its way, and we are very happy to help make it happen: the Agile UX Virtual Summit81, focusing on all things Agile UX. Because, well, we all know that building a UX team with agile organization can be quite a challenge.

What’s The Virtual Summit About? Link

Four days, 16 live webinars, 32,000+ registrants. That’s the Agile UX Virtual Summit 20176 which UXPin will host from June 13th to 16th. Throughout the four days, UX experts will share their tips and best practices on how you can make Agile UX happen in your organization. No fluff or theory, only immediately applicable techniques.

The event will dive deep into the reality of product development today, with 17 renowned speakers (from Google, Fjord, IBM, and Bloomberg, among others) providing valuable insights. To give you the most practical learning experience and take your Agile UX workflow to the next level, they’ll dissect recent case studies and projects they worked on. Conducting user research, holding design sprints, implementing participatory design and developing a product strategy are only a few of the topics that will be tackled along the way.

Sounds good? Well, you can join the event for free from anywhere. The webinars will take place from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (PDT) each of the four days (see the schedule below for more details), and a virtual lobby in Slack will provide an opportunity to connect with thousands of UX and product folks from across the globe — right from your office desk.

Schedule Link

Four days dedicated to giving your Agile UX skills some tailwind. If your schedule doesn’t allow you to make time for all of them, you can cherry-pick those webinars you’re most interested in, too, of course. Recordings will be sent to all registrants. All times are PDT.

Tuesday, June 13th 2017 Link

9:00–10:00 AM

Design Sprints: How To Solve Problems and Test Ideas in 5 Days, John Zeratsky (Google Ventures)

Design Sprints: How To Solve Problems and Test Ideas in 5 Days, John Zeratsky (Google Ventures) 10:30–11:30 AM

Agile UX Documentation Best Practices, Marcin Treder (UXPin)

Agile UX Documentation Best Practices, Marcin Treder (UXPin) 11:45–12:15 PM

UXPin Demo: Improving Consistency With Design Systems, Lindsey Meredith (UXPin)

UXPin Demo: Improving Consistency With Design Systems, Lindsey Meredith (UXPin) 12:30–1:30 PM

Great UX in an Agile World, Anthony Viviano (Bloomberg)

Great UX in an Agile World, Anthony Viviano (Bloomberg) 2:00–3:00 PM

A Guide To User Story Mapping, Kelley Howell (Syniverse)

Wednesday, June 14th 2017 Link

9:00–10:00 AM

Design Sprints: A Non-Google Approach, C. Todd Lombardo (Fresh Tilled Soil)

Design Sprints: A Non-Google Approach, C. Todd Lombardo (Fresh Tilled Soil) 10:30–11:30 AM

Agile Prototyping Best Practices, Nate Ginesi (LookThink)

Agile Prototyping Best Practices, Nate Ginesi (LookThink) 11:45–12:15 PM

UXPin Demo: Creating An Agile UX Process, Lindsey Meredith (UXPin)

UXPin Demo: Creating An Agile UX Process, Lindsey Meredith (UXPin) 12:30–1:30 PM

Increasing User Empathy in Agile Teams: Q&A Session, Indi Young (Adaptive Path)

Increasing User Empathy in Agile Teams: Q&A Session, Indi Young (Adaptive Path) 2:00–3:00 PM

Design Spikes for an Agile Process, Damon Dimmick (Constant Contact)

Thursday, June 15th 2017 Link

9:00–10:00 AM

Participatory Design: Bringing Users Into Your Process, David Sherwin (Ask the Sherwins) & Erin Muntzert (Google)

Participatory Design: Bringing Users Into Your Process, David Sherwin (Ask the Sherwins) & Erin Muntzert (Google) 10:30–11:30 AM

Faster Usability Testing in an Agile World, Carol Smith (IBM Watson)

Faster Usability Testing in an Agile World, Carol Smith (IBM Watson) 11:45–12:15 PM

UXPin Demo: Simplifying Designer/Developer Collaboration and Handoff, Lindsey Meredith (UXPin)

UXPin Demo: Simplifying Designer/Developer Collaboration and Handoff, Lindsey Meredith (UXPin) 2:00–3:00 PM

Replacing Requirements With Hypothesis, Josh Seiden (Lean UX)

Friday, June 16th 2017 Link

9:00–10:00 AM

Agile UX & Product Development: Open Q&A Session, Peter Merholz (Snagajob) / Sunita Reddy (UXPin) / Marcin Treder (UXPin)

Agile UX & Product Development: Open Q&A Session, Peter Merholz (Snagajob) / Sunita Reddy (UXPin) / Marcin Treder (UXPin) 10:30–11:30 AM

Lean UX in the Enterprise: A Hubspot Case Study, Austin Knight (Hubspot)

Lean UX in the Enterprise: A Hubspot Case Study, Austin Knight (Hubspot) 11:45–12:15 PM

UXPin Demo: Lo-fi to Hi-fi Prototyping, Ben Gremillion, (UXPin)

UXPin Demo: Lo-fi to Hi-fi Prototyping, Ben Gremillion, (UXPin) 12:30–1:30 PM

Collaborative Product Discovery and Strategy, Essi Salonen (Fjord)

Collaborative Product Discovery and Strategy, Essi Salonen (Fjord) 2:00–3:00 PM

Design Thinking & Agile, Vera Rhoads (IBM)

How Do You Join The Event? Link

You can register for the live event directly on the Virtual Summit site9. It’s free, no strings attached. Enjoy!

