Free Icon Set: Happy 4th Of July 🇺🇸 (20 Icons, PNG, EPS, AI, SVG)

By Iris Lješnjanin (Senior Editor)

June 21st, 2017

Every once in a while, we publish freebies1 related to different occasions and themes. Today, we’d like to share an icon set dedicated to a well-known upcoming American holiday. Some of you may already be working on the usual flyers or brochures, so we thought we’d help you out with a set of colorful icons to spice up your designs a bit differently this year. Thank us later!

Designed by the creative folks at Vecteezy1283, this freebie contains 20 illustrations of some lovely things that shouldn’t be left out on this particular holiday. All icons are available in four formats (PNG, EPS, AI, and SVG) so you can resize and customize them until they match your project’s visual style perfectly. Happy 4th of July to those who celebrate!

Please Give Credit Where Credit Is Due Link

This set is released under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported7, i.e. you may modify the size, color and shape of the icons (more details in the readme.txt file). Attribution is required, so if you would like to spread the word in blog posts or anywhere else, please do remember to credit Vecteezy1283 as well as provide a link to this article.

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the icons:



A close-up of six of the icons in this set: Mostly red, white and blue colors, and all things American.



Of course, you can never be too short of yummy donuts and bright garlands to celebrate the holiday.



Full Preview Of The Icon Set Link

Insights From The Designers Link

Inspired by the most patriotic holiday of the year, we think that these bright 4th of July flat icons will be perfect for every designer this time of the year. From fireworks to ice cream, these icons should give your designs the bang you’re looking for!

Download The Icon Set For Free Link

A big Thank You to Vecteezy for designing this wonderful icon set — we sincerely appreciate your time and effort! Keep up the fantastic work!

