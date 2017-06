You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Cosima Mielke

June 30th, 2017

July is almost here, and that means, well, new wallpapers. It’s been nine years already since we embarked on this mission1 to welcome the new month with a fresh batch of desktop eye candy, with wallpapers that are a bit more distinctive as the usual crowd. And it wasn’t any different this time around.

Bound to spark new ideas, artists and designers from across the globe once again challenged their creative skills and created a lovely collection of wallpapers for July 2017. All of them come in two versions — with and without a calendar — and can be downloaded for free. Now you only need to decide which one will make it to your desktop. Enjoy!

Summer Cannonball

“Summer is coming in the northern hemisphere and what better way to enjoy it than with watermelons and cannonballs.” — Designed by Maria Keller7 from Mexico.

Melting July

“July often brings summer heat and we all wish for something cold to take it away… If you take a closer look, you will see an ice cream melting from the sunset. Bon appetite!” — Designed by PopArt Studio60 from Serbia.

Eternal Summer

“And once you let your imagination go, you find yourself surrounded by eternal summer, unexplored worlds and all-pervading warmth, where there are no rules of physics and colors tint the sky under your feet.” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa105 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Road Trip In July

“July is the middle of summer, when most of us go on road trips, so I designed a calendar inspired by my love of traveling and summer holidays.” — Designed by Patricia Coroi148 from Romania.

Fire Camp

“What’s better than a starry summer night with an (unexpected) friend around a fire camp with some marshmallows? Happy July!” — Designed by Etienne Mansard167 from the UK.

Tutti Frutti

“July is National Ice Cream Month and who needs an invitation for a scoop or two, or three! Lacking the real thing, our Tutti Frutti wallpaper can satisfy until your next creamy indulgence.” — Designed by Karen Frolo214 from the United States.

Cool

Designed by Maria Karapaunova387245 from Bulgaria.

Green Wheat Field

“Rural landscape, silence, freedom. I took this photo in July three years ago in a small village near Wroclaw in Poland. I remember very well that day. I went alone on a trip, it was just before my son Leo was born. I was wondering how our everyday life will change, how it would be to be a mom, would I manage… Now I share this free photo with you together with all the feelings that accompanied me that day!” — Designed by Altphotos290 from Poland.

It’s Dusk, Find Yourself!

“There are a lot of emotions to transmute in the dusk. Even more so in embracing one’s darker side. The twilight brings us into a deeper level of commitment to reality, evoking a sense of self. It’s a mystical phase of seeking the inner mind, knowing your deeds, your faults, your promises and your paradoxes. It is a quest for beauty in life and simply how much you dissolve into the light. There’s always a place where you meet darkness and can’t recognize what all are happening to you and around. The show time is on until the last beam of light, never miss a moment.” — Designed by Sweans311 from London.

Memories In July

“Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories of you we’ll always keep.” — Designed by Suman Sil356 from India.

Sweet Summer

“In summer everything inspires me. :)” — Designed by Maria Karapaunova387245 from Bulgaria.

Taste Like Summer!

“In times of clean eating and the world of superfoods there is one vegetable missing. An old forgotten one. A flower actually. Rare and special. Once it had a royal reputation (I cheated a bit with the blue). The artichocke — this is my superhero in the garden! I am a food lover — you too? Enjoy it — dip it!” — Designed by Alexandra Tamgnoué432 from Germany.

Cactus Hug

Designed by Ilaria Bagnasco471 from Italy.

Stripes Stripped

“Big cats. Big cause. But it just needs a small step. A calendar tribute to the pride of India!” — Designed by Color Mean Creative Studio500 from Dubai.

Fill It The Rest Of The Way

Designed by Michael Wagner533 from Orlando, FL.

What’s Your Hue?

Designed by James Mitchell560 from the United Kingdom.

Go To Holidays!

“It is July and the most awaited moment arrives… Holidays! We pack our bags and go to relax! Happy holidays!” — Designed by Veronica Valenzuela581 from Spain.

Almost Heaven

“Summers of my childhood were spent singing John Denver songs around the campfire with my family. This tradition is now being passed down to my own children, who all know a good John Denver song when they hear one. ‘Country Roads’, one of Denver’s biggest hits (and also our family favorite), was written while he was performing in Washington D.C. – and inspired by nearby Harper’s Ferry, WV. The lyrics paint a picturesque summer day in Harper’s Ferry so well: ‘Almost heaven, West Virginia, Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River. Life is old there, older than the trees, younger than the mountains, blowing like a breeze. Country roads, take me home to the place I belong. West Virginia, mountain mamma, take me home, country roads.’” — Designed by The Hannon Group602 from Washington D.C.

First Man On The Moon

“‘I think we’re going to the moon because it’s in the nature of the human being to face challenges. It’s by the nature of his deep inner soul… we’re required to do these things just as salmon swim upstream.’ (Neil Armstrong) — Designed by Dipanjan Karmakar629 from India.

Happy Birthday Beatrix!

“July 28th is Beatrix Potter’s Birthday. I have always loved reading ‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit’, so created this wallpaper in honour of Beatrix! I have also included an inspirational quote by the lady herself to motivate you this July.” — Designed by Safia Begum648 from the United Kingdom.

Keep Moving Forward

“Snails can be inspiring! If you keep heading towards your goal, even if it is just tiny steps, enjoy the journey and hopefully it will be worth the effort.” — Designed by Glynnis Owen667 from Australia.

Ship In A Bottle Wreck

“Although we tend to think of it more in the summer, the ocean is there all year.” — Designed by Hannah Joy Patterson692 from the USA.

Get Out Of The Nest!

“Great success in life comes to those who leave the comfort of their nest, break out from their shells and venture out to explore the world of risks and rewards opportunities.” — Designed by BootstrapDash735 from India.

Lazy Summer Days

“I love the relaxed feeling of subdued floral patters. July should be a month of hanging out by the lake, enjoying family time, and enjoying a more relaxed schedule.” — Designed by Kindel Thomas778 from the United States.

We Are All Made Of Star Stuff

“July is one awesome month, and even though it has very short evenings, those evenings are full of stars. On those evenings in July you can also see the Milky Way, our home galaxy. And you can see it the way I have it on my wallpaper with a DSLR camera.” — Designed by Igor Ristovski795 from Macedonia.

Of Beating Hearts And Fluttering Lips

“You don’t need a day for kissing that special someone in your life — but today’s hectic living has made kissing an almost forgotten art. We kiss hello, we kiss goodbye — hurried, fleeting, and sometimes as an afterthought; often mechanical. Kissing for kissing’s sake — now that’s what we’re talking about! Stop everything else; let time stand still; let your hearts beat as one; hold the love of your life in your arms, close your eyes, and give in to the simple, intimate pleasure that is a kiss, on this July 6th. The International Kissing Day celebrates the humble kiss; and reminds us all how good it feels. Happy International Kissing Day, folks!” — Designed by IPIX Technologies828 from India.

The Sunny South

“The wallpaper is based on a picture I took when I was on vacation last year with my parents. I took it in Bormes-les-Mimosas in the South of France. It’s a very lovely village. Being there always makes me happy, so I wanted to share this feeling with the world.” — Designed by Melissa Bogemans875 from Belgium.

Please note that we respect and carefully consider the ideas and motivation behind each and every artist’s work. This is why we give all artists the full freedom to explore their creativity and express emotions and experience throughout their works. This is also why the themes of the wallpapers weren’t anyhow influenced by us, but rather designed from scratch by the artists themselves.

A big thank you to all designers for their participation.

