Menu Search
Jump to the content X X
Smashing Conf Barcelona

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona, dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

Challenge Yourself More Often By Creating Artwork Every Day

Whether you’re into good ol’ drawing and painting, or quick editing in Photoshop or Illustrator, one thing’s for sure: they’re all creativity’s best friends. Some draw pictures all day1, while others find their inspiration in uncommon sources2 in order to break out of the box. Whatever it is that you decide to do, it’s good to challenge yourself more often and get out of your comfort zone. If you don’t, you may never discover something that you love doing, or perhaps even worse, never learn a whole lot about yourself.

If your excuse are pesky blackouts or simply having no clue what to create nor where to get started, don’t fret! Even the most talented artists out there practice so much more than you’d ever imagine, and hone their skills by trying out copywork3. The most important thing is to be confident and simply give it a try. For more encouragement, I’ve collected a good number of inspirational artwork that is bound to give you that spark you need to get started already!

Further Reading on SmashingMag: Link

ING Creatives 2017 Link

It’s quite obvious where they got the inspiration from. Very well executed.

8
Image credit: Chiara Vercesi9

Shop — Belgium Link

Hard not to love this. Just look at the shadow and light effect on the Atomium, and the subtle texture pattern in the spheres. So well done.

10
Image credit: Sam Chivers11

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Moscow Mule Link

Interesting choice of colors. It gets the adventure spirit going. Those line textures are also very well applied.

12
Image credit: Matt Carlson13

Golden Light At Paris Link

Beautiful timing to get that amazing golden hour work for you. Combine that with Paris and you get this result.

14
Image credit: Nathalie Geffroy15

Balanced Life 🌴 Link

Love the hairline, handlebar and wheels. Super cool!

16
Image credit: Frederique Matti17

Hacking — Crayonfire Link

An editorial illustration for DB Magazine in the US on the subject of the dangers of hackers within the hospital system. Beautiful style, colors and patterns.

18
Image credit: Neil Stevens19

Poste Italiane Link

Nice perspective, and beautiful style. I love the radio.

20
Image credit: Andrea De Santis21

La Maison À Travers Les Âges Link

The surreal world of Sébastien Plassard.

22
Image credit: Sébastien Plassard23. (Large preview24)

California Sunsets 🌴 Link

Such a beautiful shot with a perfect fly-by by those birds. Amazing colors.

25
Image credit: earth26

Nature Prints Link

A selection of recent prints created with a wildlife theme. Go see the others27, too.

28
Image credit: Neil Stevens29

Belgian Headwinds Link

Beautiful! However, when your legs don’t want to cooperate it can be something else.

30
Image credit: Matt Blease31

Second Thought Poster Link

One of winners of Communication Arts 2017. I love the duplicity in here. Very clever!

32
Image credit: Magoz33

Escada Link

Wonderful usage of vivid colors used in this fragrance brand illustration.

34
Image credit: Mads Berg35

Illustration For GQ Magazine, Thailand Link

The muted colors work very well together. I’m also inspired by the simplicity of the shadows.

36
Image credit: Tanawat Sakdawisarak37

ING Creatives Festival Link

The reflection in the helmet, and reflection of the light on the suit are nicely executed.

38
Image credit: Lena Vargas Afanasieva4139

ING Creatives Festival II Link

Much to love in here such as the custom typography, the special dog and the color palette.

40
Image credit: Lena Vargas Afanasieva4139

Mortirolo-Gavia Link

Simply gorgeous!

42
Image credit: Jered Gruber43

Design In Alert Link

Still from an illustrated animation. The finished video44 of Festival Bienal is quite nice.

45
Image credit: Felipe Vargas46

100 Years Of La Rinascente Link

Love the elegance in this design style.

47
Image credit: Simone Massoni48.
(Large preview49)

The Thirty-Nine Steps Link

The suspense is all over this illustration for the novel The Thirty-Nine Steps. Makes me want to read it.

50
Image credit: Giordano Poloni51

Countryside Cycling Prints Link

Inspired by those long countryside curved roads. Love how the colors are applied.

52
Image credit: Neil Stevens6753

Manhattan — Muti Link

Love the amount of detail and simplicity with the 1 line weight and the minimal use of color.

54
Image credit: Muti55

Foggy Sunrise Link

Wonderful landscape and atmosphere with fog, foreground and one red poppy!

56
Image credit: Pascal Schirmer57

Racing Post Link

So many things to discover in this beautiful piece. Made me smile. I really love the busyness here. So well executed.

58
Image credit: Steve Scott59. (Large preview60)

Radio Flyer 100th Anniversary Poster Link

Great poster. Love the impressive impact. Read about the design process61.

62
Image credit: Brian Miller63

Geometry In Architecture Link

Great geometry and wonderful reflection of the sky.

64
Image credit: nihilisten65

Countryside Cycling Prints II Link

Inspired by those long countryside curves. You feel the speed in this one. Available as a poster.

66
Image credit: Neil Stevens6753

Seasalt Rain Branding Link

Part of a selection of characters which personified the incredibly functional yet stylish Rain collection. See the other characters68, too.

69
Image credit: Foxcub Studio70

Letterforms And Calligraphy Link

Lovely mix of colors and beautiful custom typography.

71
Image credit: Matteo Goi72

Colorful Boxes Link

Playing with color, shapes and shadow. That’s what you’ll see in this series called Colorful Boxes. Absolutely love the very bright colors in this one.

73
Image credit: Andreas Levers74

Antelope Canyon Link

Amazing capture! It’s Antelope Canyon in Arizona. It looks so surreal, just like paint strokes.

75
Image credit: Earth76

Desert Landscape Study Link

The 45 degrees lines made the final work looks really unique. Look at the shadow and light effect on the cactus. So well done.

77
Image credit: Matt Carlson78

Mountain Roads Link

Views like this are the reward for all the suffering to get there.

79
Image credit: desvre80

The History Of The Book Link

Opening illustration for an article about the history of the book. Beautiful style and details! The hair is nicely done.

81
Image credit: Goncalo Viana82

Seaside Link

Inspiring color combinations.

83
Image credit: Matt Carlson84

Usbek & Rica #22 Link

Great shadows and gradients, and lovely soft style.

85
Image credit: Florent Hauchard86

Pavillon Gazon Link

Great unity. Love the cute detail of the dog running away.

87
Image credit: Fago Studio88. (Large preview89)

Mostly Mozart Link

Perfect example on what you can achieve when using negative space.

90
Image credit: Malika Favre91

Mexican Dude Link

Gotta love the cacti as well as the colors here — obviously.

92
Image credit: Anano Miminoshvili93

Designing For Growth Link

An illustration for Etsy for their medium blog about designing for growth.

94
Image credit: Naomi Wilkinson95

Information Overload Link

Dealing well with flood of information. Very well translated.

96
Image credit: Tim Boelaars97

Train Safety, Mind The Gap Link

Nicely done Mind The Gap train safety poster.

98
Image credit: Robert Frank Hunter99

Under Construction Link

Beautiful color palette in this one. The reflections on the windows are nicely done.

100
Image credit: Dmitrij101

Trail Bliss Link

Never stop exploring! Fantastic action shot with superb light.

102
Image credit: Sandi Bertoncelj103

Airstream Link

Pretty sweet texture work and great color choices.

104
Image credit: Muti105

Bons Baisers de Lemon Bay Link

Admiring the simplicity of this style.

106
Image credit: Virginie Morgand107

Segment Link

Not your everyday color palette. I really like the idea of leaving color out. Beautiful design style.

108
Image credit: Jones & Co109

McLaren Poster Illustration Link

Always a pleasure to introduce some new work from Mads. Love how he played with perspective in this one.

110
Image credit: Mads Berg111

Furka Pass Link

Look at those majestic mountains! What an awesome road to ride your bike on.

112
Image credit: Earth113

Jazz Link

That clarinet player is just perfect. I love how his finger draws your eye up to the piano player with that matched fine line.

114
Image credit: Andy Selimov115

Footnotes Link

  1. 1 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2012/08/i-draw-pictures-all-day/
  2. 2 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2010/02/finding-inspiration-in-uncommon-sources-12-places-to-look/
  3. 3 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2017/02/improving-ui-design-skills-copywork/
  4. 4 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2017/05/finding-inspiration-illustrations/
  5. 5 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2017/06/colorful-sceneries-posters-covers/
  6. 6 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2016/11/playlists-fuel-coding-design-sessions/
  7. 7 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/web-tech-front-end-ux-conferences/
  8. 8 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52361289/ING-Creatives-2017
  9. 9 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52361289/ING-Creatives-2017
  10. 10 http://www.samchivers.com/Shop-Belgium
  11. 11 http://www.samchivers.com/Shop-Belgium
  12. 12 https://dribbble.com/shots/3559258-Kinkaider-Brewing-Co-Moscow-Mule
  13. 13 https://dribbble.com/shots/3559258-Kinkaider-Brewing-Co-Moscow-Mule
  14. 14 http://www.nathparis.net/color/6u6wa9ur0ks8qkmnxtxqplzrw0nyic
  15. 15 http://www.nathparis.net/color/6u6wa9ur0ks8qkmnxtxqplzrw0nyic
  16. 16 https://dribbble.com/shots/3532597-Balanced-life
  17. 17 https://dribbble.com/shots/3532597-Balanced-life
  18. 18 http://www.crayonfire.co.uk/hacking
  19. 19 http://www.crayonfire.co.uk/hacking
  20. 20 https://www.behance.net/gallery/46066931/Editorial-illustrations-for-Poste-Italiane
  21. 21 https://www.behance.net/gallery/46066931/Editorial-illustrations-for-Poste-Italiane
  22. 22 http://www.lamartinierejeunesse.fr/ouvrage/la-maison-a-travers-les-ages-nathalie-lescaille-moulenes/9782732474540
  23. 23 http://www.lamartinierejeunesse.fr/ouvrage/la-maison-a-travers-les-ages-nathalie-lescaille-moulenes/9782732474540
  24. 24 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/La-maison-large-opt.jpg
  25. 25 https://www.instagram.com/p/BUsjPVpAdla/
  26. 26 https://www.instagram.com/p/BUsjPVpAdla/
  27. 27 http://www.crayonfire.co.uk/nature-prints
  28. 28 http://www.crayonfire.co.uk/nature-prints
  29. 29 http://www.crayonfire.co.uk/nature-prints
  30. 30 https://www.instagram.com/p/BUHw2hhjBxP/
  31. 31 https://www.instagram.com/p/BUHw2hhjBxP/
  32. 32 https://magoz.blog/winner-communication-arts-2017/
  33. 33 https://magoz.blog/winner-communication-arts-2017/
  34. 34 https://www.behance.net/gallery/47601677/Escada
  35. 35 https://www.behance.net/gallery/47601677/Escada
  36. 36 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52846049/Illustration-for-GQ-Magazine-Thailand
  37. 37 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52846049/Illustration-for-GQ-Magazine-Thailand
  38. 38 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52218827/ING-Creatives-Festival
  39. 39 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52218827/ING-Creatives-Festival
  40. 40 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52218827/ING-Creatives-Festival
  41. 41 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52218827/ING-Creatives-Festival
  42. 42 https://www.strava.com/activities/1027442631
  43. 43 https://www.strava.com/activities/1027442631
  44. 44 https://vimeo.com/200292927
  45. 45 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53477431/Design-in-Alert
  46. 46 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53477431/Design-in-Alert
  47. 47 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53396079/100-Years-of-LA-RINASCENTE
  48. 48 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53396079/100-Years-of-LA-RINASCENTE
  49. 49 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/La-Rinascente-large-opt.jpg
  50. 50 https://www.behance.net/gallery/47182165/The-Thirty-Nine-Steps
  51. 51 https://www.behance.net/gallery/47182165/The-Thirty-Nine-Steps
  52. 52 http://www.crayonfire.co.uk/countryside-cycling-prints
  53. 53 http://www.crayonfire.co.uk/countryside-cycling-prints
  54. 54 https://www.behance.net/gallery/47337265/Manhattan
  55. 55 https://www.behance.net/gallery/47337265/Manhattan
  56. 56 https://500px.com/photo/215740807/foggy-sunrise-by-pascal-schirmer
  57. 57 https://500px.com/photo/215740807/foggy-sunrise-by-pascal-schirmer
  58. 58 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53445393/Racing-Post
  59. 59 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53445393/Racing-Post
  60. 60 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Racing-Post-large-opt.png
  61. 61 https://www.behance.net/gallery/50816063/Radio-Flyer-100th-Anniversary-Poster
  62. 62 https://www.behance.net/gallery/50816063/Radio-Flyer-100th-Anniversary-Poster
  63. 63 https://www.behance.net/gallery/50816063/Radio-Flyer-100th-Anniversary-Poster
  64. 64 https://www.instagram.com/p/BG3mk_xIFL6/
  65. 65 https://www.instagram.com/p/BG3mk_xIFL6/
  66. 66 http://www.crayonfire.co.uk/countryside-cycling-prints
  67. 67 http://www.crayonfire.co.uk/countryside-cycling-prints
  68. 68 http://www.foxcubstudio.co.uk/portfolio/seasalt-rain-branding
  69. 69 http://www.foxcubstudio.co.uk/portfolio/seasalt-rain-branding
  70. 70 http://www.foxcubstudio.co.uk/portfolio/seasalt-rain-branding
  71. 71 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52361289/ING-Creatives-2017
  72. 72 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52361289/ING-Creatives-2017
  73. 73 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52124329/Colorful-boxes
  74. 74 https://www.behance.net/gallery/52124329/Colorful-boxes
  75. 75 https://www.instagram.com/p/BVprIpbg1X3/
  76. 76 https://www.instagram.com/p/BVprIpbg1X3/
  77. 77 https://dribbble.com/shots/3543467-Desert-Landscape-Study
  78. 78 https://dribbble.com/shots/3543467-Desert-Landscape-Study
  79. 79 http://desvre.tumblr.com/post/162157269733/narnia-by-sam-elkins
  80. 80 http://desvre.tumblr.com/post/162157269733/narnia-by-sam-elkins
  81. 81 http://www.goncaloviana.com/the-history-of-the-book-2
  82. 82 http://www.goncaloviana.com/the-history-of-the-book-2
  83. 83 https://dribbble.com/shots/3543468-Seaside
  84. 84 https://dribbble.com/shots/3543468-Seaside
  85. 85 https://www.behance.net/gallery/47744385/Usbek-Rica-22
  86. 86 https://www.behance.net/gallery/47744385/Usbek-Rica-22
  87. 87 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53859279/Pavillon-Gazon-illustrations
  88. 88 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53859279/Pavillon-Gazon-illustrations
  89. 89 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Pavillon-Gazon-large-opt.jpg
  90. 90 http://malikafavre.com/mostly-mozart
  91. 91 http://malikafavre.com/mostly-mozart
  92. 92 https://dribbble.com/shots/3612836-Mexican-dude
  93. 93 https://dribbble.com/shots/3612836-Mexican-dude
  94. 94 http://naomiwilkinson.co.uk/Etsy
  95. 95 http://naomiwilkinson.co.uk/Etsy
  96. 96 http://www.timboelaars.nl/forbes-japan-magazine
  97. 97 http://www.timboelaars.nl/forbes-japan-magazine
  98. 98 http://robertfrankhunter.com/work/train-safety-mind-the-gap/
  99. 99 http://robertfrankhunter.com/work/train-safety-mind-the-gap/
  100. 100 https://dribbble.com/shots/3615601-Under-Construction
  101. 101 https://dribbble.com/shots/3615601-Under-Construction
  102. 102 https://500px.com/photo/218037981/never-stop-exploring-by-sandi-bertoncelj
  103. 103 https://500px.com/photo/218037981/never-stop-exploring-by-sandi-bertoncelj
  104. 104 https://www.instagram.com/p/BTbsT5Ygoz5/
  105. 105 https://www.instagram.com/p/BTbsT5Ygoz5/
  106. 106 http://www.virginie-morgand.com/make-my-lemonade
  107. 107 http://www.virginie-morgand.com/make-my-lemonade
  108. 108 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53717443/SEGMENT
  109. 109 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53717443/SEGMENT
  110. 110 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53277409/McLaren-Poster-Illustration
  111. 111 https://www.behance.net/gallery/53277409/McLaren-Poster-Illustration
  112. 112 https://www.instagram.com/p/BVxHwEkA_dp/
  113. 113 https://www.instagram.com/p/BVxHwEkA_dp/
  114. 114 https://dribbble.com/shots/3157231-Jazz
  115. 115 https://dribbble.com/shots/3157231-Jazz
IllustrationsInspiration

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook

Veerle is one of the fascinating minds behind Duoh!, whose love for design in all its various forms shines through. She is a graphic/Web designer hailing from a small but beautiful European country called Belgium. You can follow her on Twitter and read her blog at http://veerle.duoh.com/.

  1. 1

    MashaShuct

    July 6, 2017 8:38 pm

    Revolutional update of SEO/SMM software “XRumer 16.0 + XEvil”:
    captchas solving of Google, Facebook, Bing, Hotmail, SolveMedia, Yandex,
    and more than 8400 another categories of captcha,
    with highest precision (80..100%) and highest speed (100 img per second).
    You can connect XEvil 3.0 with all most popular SEO/SMM programms: XRumer, GSA SER, ZennoPoster, Srapebox, Senuke, and more than 100 of other programms.

    Interested? There are a lot of demo videos about XEvil in YouTube.
    Good luck ;)

    Reply
    0

Leave a Comment

You may use simple HTML to add links or lists to your comment. Also, use <pre><code class="language-*">...</code></pre> to mark up code snippets. We support -js, -markup and -css for comments.

↑ Back to top