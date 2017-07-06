You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Veerle Pieters

July 6th, 2017

Whether you’re into good ol’ drawing and painting, or quick editing in Photoshop or Illustrator, one thing’s for sure: they’re all creativity’s best friends. Some draw pictures all day1, while others find their inspiration in uncommon sources2 in order to break out of the box. Whatever it is that you decide to do, it’s good to challenge yourself more often and get out of your comfort zone. If you don’t, you may never discover something that you love doing, or perhaps even worse, never learn a whole lot about yourself.

If your excuse are pesky blackouts or simply having no clue what to create nor where to get started, don’t fret! Even the most talented artists out there practice so much more than you’d ever imagine, and hone their skills by trying out copywork3. The most important thing is to be confident and simply give it a try. For more encouragement, I’ve collected a good number of inspirational artwork that is bound to give you that spark you need to get started already!

ING Creatives 2017 Link

It’s quite obvious where they got the inspiration from. Very well executed.

Shop — Belgium Link

Hard not to love this. Just look at the shadow and light effect on the Atomium, and the subtle texture pattern in the spheres. So well done.

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Moscow Mule Link

Interesting choice of colors. It gets the adventure spirit going. Those line textures are also very well applied.

Golden Light At Paris Link

Beautiful timing to get that amazing golden hour work for you. Combine that with Paris and you get this result.

Balanced Life 🌴 Link

Love the hairline, handlebar and wheels. Super cool!

Hacking — Crayonfire Link

An editorial illustration for DB Magazine in the US on the subject of the dangers of hackers within the hospital system. Beautiful style, colors and patterns.

Poste Italiane Link

Nice perspective, and beautiful style. I love the radio.

La Maison À Travers Les Âges Link

The surreal world of Sébastien Plassard.

California Sunsets 🌴 Link

Such a beautiful shot with a perfect fly-by by those birds. Amazing colors.

Nature Prints Link

A selection of recent prints created with a wildlife theme. Go see the others27, too.

Belgian Headwinds Link

Beautiful! However, when your legs don’t want to cooperate it can be something else.

Second Thought Poster Link

One of winners of Communication Arts 2017. I love the duplicity in here. Very clever!

Escada Link

Wonderful usage of vivid colors used in this fragrance brand illustration.

Illustration For GQ Magazine, Thailand Link

The muted colors work very well together. I’m also inspired by the simplicity of the shadows.

ING Creatives Festival Link

The reflection in the helmet, and reflection of the light on the suit are nicely executed.

ING Creatives Festival II Link

Much to love in here such as the custom typography, the special dog and the color palette.

Simply gorgeous!

Design In Alert Link

Still from an illustrated animation. The finished video44 of Festival Bienal is quite nice.

100 Years Of La Rinascente Link

Love the elegance in this design style.

The Thirty-Nine Steps Link

The suspense is all over this illustration for the novel The Thirty-Nine Steps. Makes me want to read it.

Countryside Cycling Prints Link

Inspired by those long countryside curved roads. Love how the colors are applied.

Manhattan — Muti Link

Love the amount of detail and simplicity with the 1 line weight and the minimal use of color.

Foggy Sunrise Link

Wonderful landscape and atmosphere with fog, foreground and one red poppy!

Racing Post Link

So many things to discover in this beautiful piece. Made me smile. I really love the busyness here. So well executed.

Radio Flyer 100th Anniversary Poster Link

Great poster. Love the impressive impact. Read about the design process61.

Geometry In Architecture Link

Great geometry and wonderful reflection of the sky.

Countryside Cycling Prints II Link

Inspired by those long countryside curves. You feel the speed in this one. Available as a poster.

Seasalt Rain Branding Link

Part of a selection of characters which personified the incredibly functional yet stylish Rain collection. See the other characters68, too.

Letterforms And Calligraphy Link

Lovely mix of colors and beautiful custom typography.

Colorful Boxes Link

Playing with color, shapes and shadow. That’s what you’ll see in this series called Colorful Boxes. Absolutely love the very bright colors in this one.

Antelope Canyon Link

Amazing capture! It’s Antelope Canyon in Arizona. It looks so surreal, just like paint strokes.

Desert Landscape Study Link

The 45 degrees lines made the final work looks really unique. Look at the shadow and light effect on the cactus. So well done.

Mountain Roads Link

Views like this are the reward for all the suffering to get there.

The History Of The Book Link

Opening illustration for an article about the history of the book. Beautiful style and details! The hair is nicely done.

Seaside Link

Inspiring color combinations.

Usbek & Rica #22 Link

Great shadows and gradients, and lovely soft style.

Pavillon Gazon Link

Great unity. Love the cute detail of the dog running away.

Mostly Mozart Link

Perfect example on what you can achieve when using negative space.

Mexican Dude Link

Gotta love the cacti as well as the colors here — obviously.

Designing For Growth Link

An illustration for Etsy for their medium blog about designing for growth.

Information Overload Link

Dealing well with flood of information. Very well translated.

Train Safety, Mind The Gap Link

Nicely done Mind The Gap train safety poster.

Under Construction Link

Beautiful color palette in this one. The reflections on the windows are nicely done.

Trail Bliss Link

Never stop exploring! Fantastic action shot with superb light.

Airstream Link

Pretty sweet texture work and great color choices.

Bons Baisers de Lemon Bay Link

Admiring the simplicity of this style.

Segment Link

Not your everyday color palette. I really like the idea of leaving color out. Beautiful design style.

McLaren Poster Illustration Link

Always a pleasure to introduce some new work from Mads. Love how he played with perspective in this one.

Furka Pass Link

Look at those majestic mountains! What an awesome road to ride your bike on.

Jazz Link

That clarinet player is just perfect. I love how his finger draws your eye up to the piano player with that matched fine line.

