Challenge Yourself More Often By Creating Artwork Every Day
- By Veerle Pieters
- July 6th, 2017
- 1 Comment
Whether you’re into good ol’ drawing and painting, or quick editing in Photoshop or Illustrator, one thing’s for sure: they’re all creativity’s best friends. Some draw pictures all day1, while others find their inspiration in uncommon sources2 in order to break out of the box. Whatever it is that you decide to do, it’s good to challenge yourself more often and get out of your comfort zone. If you don’t, you may never discover something that you love doing, or perhaps even worse, never learn a whole lot about yourself.
If your excuse are pesky blackouts or simply having no clue what to create nor where to get started, don’t fret! Even the most talented artists out there practice so much more than you’d ever imagine, and hone their skills by trying out copywork3. The most important thing is to be confident and simply give it a try. For more encouragement, I’ve collected a good number of inspirational artwork that is bound to give you that spark you need to get started already!
ING Creatives 2017 Link
It’s quite obvious where they got the inspiration from. Very well executed.
Shop — Belgium Link
Hard not to love this. Just look at the shadow and light effect on the Atomium, and the subtle texture pattern in the spheres. So well done.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Moscow Mule Link
Interesting choice of colors. It gets the adventure spirit going. Those line textures are also very well applied.
Golden Light At Paris Link
Beautiful timing to get that amazing golden hour work for you. Combine that with Paris and you get this result.
Balanced Life 🌴 Link
Love the hairline, handlebar and wheels. Super cool!
Hacking — Crayonfire Link
An editorial illustration for DB Magazine in the US on the subject of the dangers of hackers within the hospital system. Beautiful style, colors and patterns.
Poste Italiane Link
Nice perspective, and beautiful style. I love the radio.
La Maison À Travers Les Âges Link
The surreal world of Sébastien Plassard.
California Sunsets 🌴 Link
Such a beautiful shot with a perfect fly-by by those birds. Amazing colors.
Nature Prints Link
A selection of recent prints created with a wildlife theme. Go see the others27, too.
Belgian Headwinds Link
Beautiful! However, when your legs don’t want to cooperate it can be something else.
Second Thought Poster Link
One of winners of Communication Arts 2017. I love the duplicity in here. Very clever!
Escada Link
Wonderful usage of vivid colors used in this fragrance brand illustration.
Illustration For GQ Magazine, Thailand Link
The muted colors work very well together. I’m also inspired by the simplicity of the shadows.
ING Creatives Festival Link
The reflection in the helmet, and reflection of the light on the suit are nicely executed.
ING Creatives Festival II Link
Much to love in here such as the custom typography, the special dog and the color palette.
Mortirolo-Gavia Link
Simply gorgeous!
Design In Alert Link
Still from an illustrated animation. The finished video44 of Festival Bienal is quite nice.
100 Years Of La Rinascente Link
Love the elegance in this design style.
The Thirty-Nine Steps Link
The suspense is all over this illustration for the novel The Thirty-Nine Steps. Makes me want to read it.
Countryside Cycling Prints Link
Inspired by those long countryside curved roads. Love how the colors are applied.
Manhattan — Muti Link
Love the amount of detail and simplicity with the 1 line weight and the minimal use of color.
Foggy Sunrise Link
Wonderful landscape and atmosphere with fog, foreground and one red poppy!
Racing Post Link
So many things to discover in this beautiful piece. Made me smile. I really love the busyness here. So well executed.
Radio Flyer 100th Anniversary Poster Link
Great poster. Love the impressive impact. Read about the design process61.
Geometry In Architecture Link
Great geometry and wonderful reflection of the sky.
Countryside Cycling Prints II Link
Inspired by those long countryside curves. You feel the speed in this one. Available as a poster.
Seasalt Rain Branding Link
Part of a selection of characters which personified the incredibly functional yet stylish Rain collection. See the other characters68, too.
Letterforms And Calligraphy Link
Lovely mix of colors and beautiful custom typography.
Colorful Boxes Link
Playing with color, shapes and shadow. That’s what you’ll see in this series called Colorful Boxes. Absolutely love the very bright colors in this one.
Antelope Canyon Link
Amazing capture! It’s Antelope Canyon in Arizona. It looks so surreal, just like paint strokes.
Desert Landscape Study Link
The 45 degrees lines made the final work looks really unique. Look at the shadow and light effect on the cactus. So well done.
Mountain Roads Link
Views like this are the reward for all the suffering to get there.
The History Of The Book Link
Opening illustration for an article about the history of the book. Beautiful style and details! The hair is nicely done.
Seaside Link
Inspiring color combinations.
Usbek & Rica #22 Link
Great shadows and gradients, and lovely soft style.
Pavillon Gazon Link
Great unity. Love the cute detail of the dog running away.
Mostly Mozart Link
Perfect example on what you can achieve when using negative space.
Mexican Dude Link
Gotta love the cacti as well as the colors here — obviously.
Designing For Growth Link
An illustration for Etsy for their medium blog about designing for growth.
Information Overload Link
Dealing well with flood of information. Very well translated.
Train Safety, Mind The Gap Link
Nicely done Mind The Gap train safety poster.
Under Construction Link
Beautiful color palette in this one. The reflections on the windows are nicely done.
Trail Bliss Link
Never stop exploring! Fantastic action shot with superb light.
Airstream Link
Pretty sweet texture work and great color choices.
Bons Baisers de Lemon Bay Link
Admiring the simplicity of this style.
Segment Link
Not your everyday color palette. I really like the idea of leaving color out. Beautiful design style.
McLaren Poster Illustration Link
Always a pleasure to introduce some new work from Mads. Love how he played with perspective in this one.
Furka Pass Link
Look at those majestic mountains! What an awesome road to ride your bike on.
Jazz Link
That clarinet player is just perfect. I love how his finger draws your eye up to the piano player with that matched fine line.
