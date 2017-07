You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Cosima Mielke

July 31st, 2017

Could there be a better way to welcome the new month as with a tidy desktop and a fresh wallpaper? Well, we’ve got you covered. To help you start into August freshly inspired, artists and designers from across the globe once again1 challenged their artistic skills to create unique desktop wallpapers for you to indulge in — wallpapers that are a bit more distinctive as the usual crowd.

All wallpapers in this collection can be downloaded for free and come in versions with and without a calendar — to keep your deadlines always in sight or to stick to your favorite wallpaper even after the month has ended. A big thank-you to everyone who shared their artworks with us! Now it’s up to you to decide which one will become your August companion.

Please note that:

All images can be clicked on and lead to the preview of the wallpaper,

Happiness Happens In August

“Many people find August one of the happiest months of the year because of holidays. You can spend days sunbathing, swimming, birdwatching, listening to their joyful chirping, and indulging in sheer summer bliss. August 8th is also known as the Happiness Happens Day, so make it worthwhile.” — Designed by PopArt Studio7 from Serbia.

Unforgettable Summer Night

Designed by BootstrapDash52 from India.

Traveler In Time

“During bright summer days, while wandering around unfamiliar places, it is finally forgotten that one of the biggest human inventions is time itself, future becomes the past, past becomes the present and there are no earthly boundaries, just air.” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa97 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Are You Ready For The Adventure?

Designed by UrbanUI140 from India.

I Love Summer

“I love the summer nights and the sounds of the sea, the crickets, the music of some nice party.” — Designed by Maria Karapaunova181 from Bulgaria.

Melon Day

“Melon Day (second Sunday in August) is an annual national holiday in Turkmenistan devoted to festivities to celebrate the country’s muskmelon. Another reason for me to create this wallpaper is that melons are just awesome!” — Designed by Melissa Bogemans226 from Belgium.

Time To Surf!

“The best rides of our lives come along only once in a while. Don’t wait for it. Sometimes you just have to ride the wave you’re given!” — Designed by PlusCharts269 from India.

La Tomatina Festival

“La Tomatina is a food fight festival held on the last Wednesday of August each year in the town of Bunol near Valencia in Spain. Thousands and thousands of people come from all corners of the world to participate in La Tomatina, which is known as the ‘biggest food fight’, where more than one hundred metric tons of over-ripe tomatoes are thrown on each other in the streets.” — Designed by Suman Sil314 from India.

On The Road

“When I think of August I think of vacation. August is the last month of summer break in Belgium so that’s why I like travelling then to enjoy that last month. I like visiting countries where the weather is pretty hot and that’s why I decided to draw a wallpaper where you are basically on the road to the sun.” — Designed by Senne Mommens345 from Belgium.

Hello Again

“In Melbourne it is the last month of quite a cool winter so we are looking forward to some warmer days to come.” — Designed by Tazi360 from Australia.

Let Us Save The Tigers

“Let us take a pledge to save these endangered species and create a world that is safe for them to live and perish just like all creatures.” — Designed by Acodez IT Solutions385 from India.

Launch

“The warm, clear summer nights make me notice the stars more — that’s what inspired this space-themed design!” — Designed by James Mitchell430 from the United Kingdom.

Be Brave To Meet It In Your Style

“Moments in life comes with hiccups and hitches, and so it remains unpredictable all along. There are always things you must meet in your day to day life, being afraid or running backward won’t take those away from you. In a nutshell, it’s a box full of new challenges, new thrills, new problems and new solutions, and so what we are left with is our perspective to deal with it! Face each moment until it concludes to be your last, with valor, attitude and a sturdy charm. Meeting the situations are mandatory, the thing that counts is how you face it, be yourself!” — Designed by Sweans451 from London.

Where Words Fail, Pictures Come Into Action

“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever. It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything. Applauding all the photographers who are capable of capturing what your eye cannot see on this World Photography Day.” — Designed by Areva Digital496 from India.

Liqiu And Orange Daylily Season

“Liqiu signifies the beginning of autumn in East Asian cultures. After entering the Liqiu, the mountains in Eastern Taiwan’s East Rift Valley are covered in a sea of golden flowers, very beautiful. The production season for high-mountain daylilies is in August. Chihke Mountain, in Yuli Township, and Sixty-Stone Mountain, in Fuli Township, which are both located in Hualien County, are two of the country’s three high-mountain daylily production areas.” — Designed by Hong, Zi-Qing537 from Taiwan.

Happy Janmashtami

“Janmashtami – day The Lord Krishna was born —, an important Hindu Festival which is celebrated worldwide. The idea was to create the Lord Krishna’s playing flute persona, in the minimalist design form.” — Designed by Damn Perfect556 from Jaipur, India.

If A Mozzie Could Tell You a Story

“Buon giorno! (That’s ‘hello’ in Italian.) My name is Anopheles and yes, I’m a member of the much-feared Malaria Mafia. I’m sure you would have heard of us. I’ve something to tell you, lean closer… You know, every 30 seconds, a person dies from malaria and yes, we alone are responsible for that! No matter how long your clothing, no matter how secure your mosquito net, and no matter how high you climb, we will find you, suck your blood and cover your body in enormous, itchy welts! Wait a minute; you are going to celebrate the World Mosquito Day on August 20th? No worries, we will be there with you, as your beating heart!” — Designed by IPIX Technologies601 from India.

DC Is Melting… Stay Cool!

“Visitors to DC’s iconic Washington Monument in the sweltering August heat might wish it were a giant popsicle. For now, we’ll just imagine it that way. Here’s hoping everyone beats the heat!” — Designed by The Hannon Group642 from Washington, DC.

The Month Of Respect

“August is the month of respect. Give respect, Take respect!” — Designed by Alrais Labs669 from Dubai.

Let Success Make The Noise

Designed by Metrovista714 from Orlando, FL.

Play Together!

“In a world that get’s more divided each day, it is really important to understand that even if we are different we could all play together and have fun.” — Designed by Maria Keller741 from Mexico.

Colorful Summer

“Some colors are energetic, while others are much more calming and relaxing by nature. This summer, add some color to your life!” — Designed by StarAdmin Free Bootstrap Admin Template794 from India.

Happy Birthday Edith!

“One of my favourite books, ‘The Railway Children’, inspired me to create this wallpaper. August the 15th marks the birthday of E. Nesbit who wrote this brilliant classic! I even included an inspirational quote from the book.” — Designed by Safia Begum821 from the United Kingdom.

Back To Work

“This will be my final semester of grad school, and the last time August will mean back to school for me.” — Designed by Caitey Kennedy840 from the United States.

