By Cosima Mielke

July 4th, 2017

What comes to your mind when you hear the word “business”? White collars, cubicle offices, and encrusted habits? Not when you ask the folks at Vexels161. Their Business Concept icon set manages to break free from the conceptions that are stuck in our heads and paints a fresh and creative picture instead. One that captures the liveliness of today’s startup world. And, well, we are very happy to present you the icons as a freebie.

Colorful, friendly, but nonetheless straight to the point, that’s Vexels’ take on the business subject. There are 28 icons in the set in total, depicting concepts that help a business thrive — from vision and strategy to teamwork and competition. All icons are available in AI, EPS, SVG, PSD, and PNG formats.

Please note that this icon set is released under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported4 license. This means that you may modify the size, color, and shape of the icons. Attribution is required, so if you would like to use the icons, please do remember to credit the designers and to link to this article if you want to spread the word in blog posts or anywhere else.

A Closer Look At Some Of The Icons Link

Get ready for takeoff and never lose your vision out of sight. Vexel’s icon set is inspired by the young and lively startup scene. (Full preview12103)

Colorful and everything but buttoned up — the icons provide a fresh perspective on the business theme. (Full preview12103)

Full Preview Of The Icon Set

Insights From The Designers Link

“We view business as an opportunity to work with talented people, to grow and help each other out while making a great product in the process. We created this icon collection because of it. This pack is colorful and lively, it’s a set where competition isn’t seen like the enemy and creativity and innovation have an important role.”

Download The Icon Set For Free

A big thank you to the folks at Vexels161 for designing this wonderful icon set — we sincerely appreciate your time and efforts! Keep up the fantastic work!

