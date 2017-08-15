You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

August 15th, 2017

Not all products are created equal. While we repeatedly buy some products almost mindlessly, for others, we take a lot of time to make a purchasing decision. For a price tag that meets a certain threshold or if we are particularly invested in the quality of a product, we want to be absolutely certain that we are making the right choice and are getting a good product for a good price. That’s where a feature comparison table makes all the difference.

Feature comparison tables are helpful not only in their primary function, though. When designed properly, they can aid in decision-making way beyond placing product specifications side by side. They can also add meaning to an otherwise too technical product specification sheet, explaining why a certain feature is relevant to the customer or how a certain product is better than the others.

After our close examination of accordions1, time and date pickers2 and sliders3, in this article we’ll look into all of the fine details that make a perfect, accessible and helpful feature comparison table. Please note that this article isn’t necessarily about pricing plans, nor is it about data visualization methods. Rather, it’s tailored specifically for the case where a customer wants to confirm their purchasing choice or can’t choose between one of multiple preselected items.

Before diving into design decisions, we need to properly understand the user’s goals, intentions and behavioral patterns.

In observing customers in a few e-commerce projects, I found it quite revealing to notice how seemingly irrelevant a comparison feature appears to be to many customers. Quite often users will say that it clutters the interface, and that they never use the feature. The reason for it is simple: While we tend to purchase small low-priced items quite often, we tend to buy large high-priced items not so frequently. In fact, there are just not that many situations where we actually need a feature comparison.

23

Often feature comparison is complemented with filters that help customers limit the scope of options. Liebherr24 uses filters alone, avoiding feature comparison altogether. (Large preview25)

Not many customers would even think of comparing a few books or pairs of socks. However, relatively few customers would purchase a coffee machine or refrigerator without exploring their options thoroughly. A feature comparison is indeed irrelevant for “small” purchases, but it becomes important for “large” purchases. In fact, when customers are committed to making a large purchase but can’t choose which product to buy, they are likely to end up not buying altogether, getting locked up in the choice paralysis. As a retailer, we obviously want to avoid these deadlock situations, and that’s where a feature comparison element can be very useful, simplifying the decision-making process and filtering out items that don’t meet relevant criteria.

26

We can compare anything from locations to luggage to chemicals. Point in case: Abcam.com27, a supplier of protein research tools to life scientists. (Large preview28)

The latter can apply to very different settings: We could be comparing locations, venues, glasses, cars, luggage, watches, TV sets or even chemicals29. However, for the scope of this article, we’ll be focusing on a very specific feature comparison among e-commerce retailers. The lessons we’ll learn here can be applied to any kind of comparison context, although the fine details might vary.

One way or another, in the end, it all boils down to what kind of purchase the customer is about to make. As Joe Leech states in his brilliant webinar on purchasing decisions30, when shopping online, users have either a “non-considered” or a “considered” purchase in mind.

Non-Considered Purchases Link

Non-considered purchases are quick, low-effort purchases that we tend to make when we need a quick solution, or run errands. Whenever we need a pack of batteries, ordinary stationery, a “good-enough” dryer or a quick weekend getaway, what we’re actually doing is checking a box off our to-do list and moving on. Few people get excited about selecting batteries or pencils, and so we are unlikely to explore different websites a few times just to buy that perfect pack. Instead, we tend to purchase such items quickly, often on the go, skimming over vendor reviews and shopping by price, shipping speed and convenience.

Considered Purchases Link

Considered purchases, on the other hand, are slow, high-effort purchases, purchases that need time and consideration. When we buy a bicycle, a watch, a refrigerator or health insurance, we explore our options thoroughly, making sure we don’t end up with something that isn’t good enough or that doesn’t fit or that would need to be replaced soon after. In such cases, we tend to keep exploring a possible purchase for quite a long time, often browsing many different retailers, comparing prices, reading reviews and examining pictures. We might even ask the opinion of our friends, colleagues and loved ones. Eventually, a final decision is made based on the expected quality and service, rather than convenience and speed, and it’s not necessarily influenced by price point alone.

Of course, the more expensive an item, the more consideration it requires. But considered purchases aren’t necessarily expensive: Any item with a certain attribute, such as longevity, speed or quality, has to be thoroughly considered as well. This includes gifts, flowers, wine and spirits, clothing, mortgages and health insurance. The reason for it is obvious: it’s very hard to be very disappointed about a pack of batteries, but an uncomfortable gift, or wrong flowers sending a wrong message, or even an ill-fitting shirt that has to be returned, can be quite a frustrating experience.

31

Considered purchases tend to be more complex and expensive. TVStore.nl32. (Large preview33)

Not many people know exactly what they want or need up front, unless they receive a trusted recommendation. So, every considered purchase requires a lot of thinking and consideration, comparing different options and filtering for that perfect one. The problem is that comparison isn’t a particularly fun activity on the web. Details are often missing, prices are not transparent (how often do you add an item to the shopping cart and go through the entire checkout up to payment, only to see the real final price?) and model numbers (such as for appliances) are not consistent.

That’s where a well-designed feature comparison can increase sales and improve user satisfaction. If we manage to pick up an indecisive customer in a moment of doubt — before they leave the website or start looking around — and guide them skillfully to a sound decision, then we are striving for a better customer experience, while also accounting for a larger profit and a more loyal customer base for the business. After all, customers don’t have to shop around on other websites when purchasing (often) expensive items. That’s something that might bear fruit for the business for years to come.

At this point, it’s probably no big revelation that feature comparison is relevant mostly for considered purchases. They are particularly useful in cases where a product is relatively complex — potentially including details that might be confusing or ambiguous. Good examples of this are digital cameras and TVs — for an informed comparison of choices, one often needs an understanding of the technical capabilities of these devices. Another example would be a vacation or business trip — anything that requires many small decisions, such as availability, pricing, convenient departure and arrival times, budget, and a thorough planning of activities up front.

What exactly makes a comparison relevant for the customer? Well, it’s relevant if it helps users make a good, informed choice. A feature comparison could be designed to drive more customers towards “high-profit” margin sales, but if they aren’t a good fit or if the customer feels they are overpaying, then the retailer will have to deal with either a high volume of returns or users abandoning them altogether in the long term.

When we observed and interviewed users to find out how a feature comparison might be relevant to them, we found that it essentially boils down to one single thing: seeing the difference between options, or filtering out unnecessary details quickly so that the differences become more obvious. Unfortunately (and surprisingly), many feature comparisons out there aren’t particularly good at that.

The Building Blocks Of Feature Comparison Link

If we wanted to compare two or more items against each other to find the better fit, what would be the most obvious way to do that? With clothes, we would try them on and pick the one that feels right. But what if trying things on isn’t an option? When purchasing products online, we can rely on our past experiences, ratings, expert reviews, customer reviews and trustworthy recommendations to reduce the scope of options to just a few candidates.

Still, at some point, you might be left with a few too similar items — maybe one a bit too expensive, the other missing an important quality, and the third a recommendation from a friend’s friend. So, what do you do? You list all options, examine their attributes side by side, and eliminate options until you have a winner. (Well, at least most people do that.)

Translated to common interface patterns, this naturally calls for a structured layout that aids in the quick scanning of options — probably a good ol’ comparison table, with columns for products, and rows for their attributes. Once the user has selected products and prompted the comparison view, we can just extract all attributes from all selected products and list them as rows in the table. Should be easy enough, right? Yes, but that’s not necessarily the best approach for meaningful comparison.

Not All Attributes Are Created Equal Link

Ideally, we’d love to display only meaningful, comparable attributes that the customer cares about. Rather than extracting and lining up all product specs, we could determine and highlight all relevant product attributes, while keeping all other attributes accessible. This requires us to (1) find out what the user is interested in and (2) have consistent, well-structured data about our products.

While the first requirement is just a matter of framing the question properly in the UI, the second requirement is a tough nut to crack. In practice, having well-structured meta data often turns out to be remarkably difficult, not because of technical or design limitations, but because of content limitations.

Unless a retailer is using a specialized, actively maintained system that gathers, organizes and cleans up meta data about all products in their inventory, getting well-structured, complete and consistent attribute details — at least about products merely in the same category — turns out to be a major undertaking. You can surely manage meta data for a relative small clothing store, but if you as retailer rely on specs coming from third-party vendors, a meaningful comparison will require quite an effort.

Houston, We’ve Got A (Content) Problem Link

This raises a question: How would you display a comparison table for two digital cameras if critical attributes were missing in one of them? In that case, meaningful comparison would be impossible, making it also impossible for the customer to make an informed decision. When faced with such a situation, rather than picking one of the options blindly, most customers will abandon the purchase altogether, because the worry about purchasing a wrong product outweighs the desire for a product at all.

Conrad1263937 lists all products in a table, with every other row alternating in background color. Like in many other retail stores, meta data is often incomplete and inconsistent, leaving users in the dark. In the example above, the number of HDMI inputs, the weight, the highlights and player dimensions aren’t available for two of the three compared products.

The same happens when items are difficult to compare — for instance when noisy ill-formatted data appears next to well-structured data for many attributes. It might be possible to spot the differences between products with enough time investment, but it requires just too much work. In usability sessions, you can see this pattern manifest itself when customers prompt for a comparison view and scan the rows for a second or two, only to abandon the page a few seconds later. Moreover, once they’ve had this experience on the website, they will perceive the feature comparison on the website to be “broken” in general and ignore it altogether in future sessions.



When attributes are inconsistent, feature comparison becomes irrelevant. On Hotpoint41, attributes are missing. It’s also impossible to remove an item from the selection, and on mobile, the third compared item is just dropped.

So, what do we do if some information is missing, incomplete or inconsistent? Rather than display the comparison table as is, it would be better to inform the user that comparison isn’t possible because some data about a particular product is missing, and then guide them to relevant pages (perhaps standalone reviews of the compared products) or ask them questions about attributes that are relevant to them, and suggest the “best” option instead.

Those Attributes Aren’t The End Of The World Link

Comparing by attributes matters, but extracting and reorganizing data from a specification sheet alone might not be particularly useful for a not-so-savvy customer. In fact, it might be helpful to extend or even replace some attributes with data that the user would find more understandable — for example, replacing technical jargon with practical examples from the user’s daily routine? Or extracting advantages and disadvantages of products?

As noted by Nielsen Norman Group42, on Amazon, technical details aren’t displayed as is. Instead, the comparison table translates technical attributes into language that is understandable by the average consumer. Interface copy matters: this goes for attributes as much as for wording on buttons, labels and thumbnails.

43

Amazon44 translates technical attributes into more understandable terms. For example, “# of iPhone 6s charges” or “# of Samsung S6 charges” (View large version45)

For every two compared items, Imaging Resource46 extracts the advantages and disadvantages of the products, as well as the respective strengths and weaknesses, in a list. This might not be the fastest way to compare attributes, but it nicely separates qualities by default, prominently highlighting critical differences between options. The website also provides extracts from reviews and suggests other relevant comparisons.

Versus5352 goes one step further, highlighting how the features of the selected products compare against other products on average in a bar chart. Rather than only displaying all attributes as a table, they are also shown in a list view, with a detailed explanation of each attribute. Even better, the website puts every attribute into context by highlighting how much better the best product in that category is performing. The bonus is that members of the community can upvote every single attribute if they find it relevant. That’s way more helpful for customers than single attribute values in a table.

Versus5352 highlights how the features of the selected products compare to other products on average in a bar chart.

Cool Blue5554 has a fine feature comparison: Everything is just right. Not only does it display similar and different features prominently by default, it also highlights the pros and cons of each product and the pros and cons of each feature. The interface also granularly breaks down the rating for specific groups of features and customer reviews.



Cool Blue5554 has a fine, well-designed feature comparison. Customer reviews and the pros and cons of each product make the comparison quite easy.

Flipkart5756 provides feature comparison on most category pages and most product pages, with advantages, disadvantages and highlights extracted from reviews. That makes the feature comparison infinitely more relevant, and it might make it slightly easier to jump to a purchasing decision.



Flipkart5756 extract advantages and disadvantages of compared items from user reviews.

More often than not, a detailed spec sheet alone might not be good enough for meaningful comparison. Extending the comparison with further details, such as relevant reviews, helpful rewording, as well as advantages and disadvantages in direct comparison can go a long way in helping the customer make that tough decision.

Cleaning Up The Mess By Grouping Attributes Link

All of the options above provide a quick, scannable view of advantages and disadvantages, but depending on the complexity of a product, you might end up with 70 to 80 attributes lined up in a list. Going through all of them to find the ones that a customer cares about most would require quite some work.

One way to improve the scannability of attributes would be by grouping attributes in sections and then showing and collapsing them upon a click or tap. That’s where accordion guidelines58 come into play: In too many intefaces only icon acts as a toggle; of course, the entire bar should open or collapse the group of attributes. Additionally, an autocomplete search box or filter could allow customers to either jump to sections or to select and unselect categories for comparison.

Rather than just list all attributes, Home Depot59 groups them into “Dimensions,” “Details” and “Warranty / Certifications.” It also highlights differences between products and has a fancy print view (accessible via a tiny print icon — let’s see if you can find it!).

Sharp6362 allows customers to select a category of interest from a list, or even to use autosuggest to quickly jump to a specific category. A checkbox on the right allows users to highlight the differences, too — although the highlight isn’t always visually clear.



Sharp6362 allows customers to select the category of interest from a list. That dropdown doesn’t float, though.

For its feature comparison, Otto6564, a German retail store, not only groups all attributes but also turns each group into collapsible and extendable sections. Some sections additionally contain detailed information about an attribute, provided upon a tap or click.



Otto6564 groups all attributes into collapsible and extendable sections.

Garmin6766 goes even further. Rather than just displaying a dropdown at the top of the page, it floats it alongside the products as the user scrolls the page. That’s slightly better.



Garmin6766 displays a dropdown with grouped attributes in the floating bar on the top.

Rtings.com6968 extends a dropdown with filtering functionality for the entire table. If a customer is interested in a particular group of attributes, they can select the exact values that interest them. That’s a level of granularity that a feature comparison table usually doesn’t provide, and it’s especially useful for lengthy comparison views.



Rtings.com6968 with filters applied to the entire table.

Ultimately, a floating dropdown with a selection of the attribute section would be just enough for any comparison. In general, a slightly better organization of the attributes would help users navigate towards points of interest, but being able to easily see differences or similarities within those points of interest would also be useful.

Highlight Differences Or Similarities… Or Both? Link

Because being able to easily see differences is one of the central purposes of a comparison, it makes sense to consider adding a toggle — like in Sharp’s example above — to allow users to switch between seeing only differences, seeing only similarities and seeing all available attributes.

In fact, when users access a comparison table and notice the “show differences” button, they often first scroll down past the entire table just to see how time-consuming the comparison will be, only then returning back to that shiny button, pressing it and exploring the updated view.

In fact, that feature seems to be used quite heavily, and it’s understandable why: Seeing the differences is exactly why customers actually prompt for a comparison view in the first place. That means that the option to highlight differences should be quite prominent. But then how exactly would you design it, and what options would you include, and what would the interaction look like?

On MediaMarkt70, for example, customers can choose to see all attributes or only attributes by which products differ. The button for “showing only differences” is located in the left upper corner, next to product thumbnails. Keeping it closer to the table might make it more difficult to overlook it. The German retail store uses alternate background colors for product rows, but not for headings. Many products have 10 to 15 groups of attributes, and each of them can be shown and collapsed. Also, each product has a link to the full specification sheet.



On Mediamarkt7671, a lightbox opens every time the user adds an item to the shopping cart. It might get annoying after the third click.

The problem with highlighting differences is that it’s enough for just one character in one table cell in the row to be slightly different, and the entire row will not disappear — even if all the other columns have the same, identical value. However, rather than just displaying the row as is, it would be infinitely more useful to actually highlight the difference — perhaps collapsing all “same” cells into one and highlighting that one cell that is different.

And then the question comes up: once “showing the differences” is selected, should identical attributes disappear altogether, or should they stay in the table with only different attributes being highlighted? It’s probably a matter of personal preference. If there are 60–80 attributes to compare, we’d probably remove similar rows for easier scanning. If the table is smaller, removing rows might not be necessary.

Electrolux1511507472, for instance, contains a button in the left upper corner, acting as a toggle. The state is indicated with a checkmark which can be on or off. Rows with identical data aren’t removed from the table — instead, differences are highlighted with a light blue background.



On Mediamarkt7671, a lightbox opens every time the user adds an item to the shopping cart. It might get annoying after the third click.

BestBuy7877 contains a lot of exact numerical data, such as height “69.88 inches” and “69.9 inches”. Most rows will never be omitted because of such minimal differences, making the comparison a bit more difficult.



BestBuy7877 with “Show only differences”. Grouping attributes and perhaps even repeating the button for every section would be helpful here.

Seeing only differences is useful, but would users also benefit from seeing only similarities? In fact, providing this option is not very common, but there are some good use cases for it. As it turns out, one important scenario is when selected products have too many differences to scan through easily.

Here’s an example. Let’s imagine the customer has selected four digital cameras to compare, with each product having 60–80 attributes. Before embarking on a long journey through dozens of attributes, some customers will attempt to eliminate the options based on “simple” criteria, such as price or release date, “too weak” or “too expensive” or “not up to date” qualities. Obviously, while eliminating those items, they will want to make sure they aren’t removing the wrong ones. In that particualr case, seeing similarities gives users validation that they are “still” looking at products that are “worth comparing” or “worth investing time into.”

The main use case when it happens is when a customer is comparing a few strong, similar candidates. They might vary in a dozen attributes, yet the list of all 80 attributes is too lengthy to easily compare. With an option to see only similarities or only differences, the customer can break down the complexity into two parts. What you notice in such cases is that customers tend to take care of the “easier” task first: they will look into similarities first (just to be sure all options are “solid”), and then look specifically into the differences.

You might be wondering if it’s necessary to provide the overview of all attributes? After all, the customers check both similarities and differences. The answer is “yes.” Customers don’t want to miss out on important details, and because they want to be certain about all available attributes, they will seek and examine the “all attributes” option as well, scanning it at least once during the session.

In terms of design, an obvious solution would be to use a group of mutually exclusive buttons or just one button or link that changes the contents and basically acts as a toggle.

Samsung828079 allows customers not only to see all attributes, only similarities and only differences, but also to select what attributes are relevant and compare only by them, removing everything else. All attributes are grouped into accordions, which all can be expanded or collapsed with one click.



Samsung828079 allows users to choose what items are relevant to them and compare only by them.

LG8381‘s interface is similar to Samsung828079‘s, but the “compare” links are a bit too small, and because different views remain clickable all the time, it’s not always clear what you are looking at. Also, I’ve still yet to figure out what “locking” an item above the product thumbnails in the comparison view means — it probably means displaying the item first.



On LG8381, customers can “lock” a product, but it’s not very clear what that means.

In practice, when encountering a feature to switch views, customers tend to alternate between all available options quite a lot. Seeing the differences and all attributes matters the most, but being able to see all similarities, while not necessary, might be reaffirming and supportive.

Color-Coding For Easier Comparison Link

To highlight differences, we can remove similar or identical rows, but we could also use color-coding to indicate how different the compared items are, and which of them performs better. An obvious way to do this would be to use some kind of colors or patterns on table cells. Zipso84, for instance, colors fragments of each row for each selected attribute. While it’s helpful for a few attributes, when many of them are selected, the presentation quickly becomes too difficult to compare.

Prisjakt9189 uses color-coding of table cells to highlight differences by default. Also, customers can highlight relevant rows by tapping or clicking on them (although, on tap, the differences aren’t clear visually any longer). Every comparison also has a unique, shareable URL.

ProductChart9694 uses background bars to indicate which of the candidates performs better for a certain attribute. The length of the bar indicate how much better one of the options performs. Slightly highlighting the winner, or providing an overall score and suggesting a winner, might be helpful here.

Digital Camera Database100 displays the differences between products with filled colored rectangles, to indicate the dimensions of difference. That’s useful for highly technical and detailed comparisons, but not necessarily so for every kind of feature comparison.

If your feature comparison table is likely to contain a lot of numerical data, it might be useful to highlight both the row and the column upon a tap or click, so that the user always knows they are looking at the right data point.

Color-coding is a simple way to highlight differences, but we also need to provide an accessible alternative, perhaps elaborating on the difference between products in a summary above the table.

The Thing That Never Goes Away: Floating Header Link

You’ve probably been in this situation before. If you have three obscurely labelled products to compare, with over 50 attributes being compared against, you might have a very difficult time remembering exactly which product a column represents. To double-check, you’ll need to scroll all the way back up to the headings, and then scroll back all the way down to continue exploring the attributes.