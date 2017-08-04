You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Veerle Pieters

August 4th, 2017

The world around us is full of little things and experiences that shape us, our way of thinking, but also how we tackle our work. Influenced by these encounters, every designer develops their unique style and workflow, and studying their artwork — the compositions, geometry of lines and shapes, light and shadows, the colors and patterns1 — can all inspire us to look beyond our own horizon and try something new.

It doesn’t really take much to let your mind wander. Always remember to take a closer look at things around you; you’ll be sure to find inspiration in the little things2. But for now, let’s dig into another collection of brilliant illustrations and photographs.

Get Ready: It’s Friday Link

What a great friendly vintage atmosphere! Well done.

o r i g i n s Link

Latest project from Maria Svarbova. Again, cleverly playing with symmetry and color.

Inventing The Future Of Space Link

Diging the retro-futuristic-exciting style in this one.

Cafe Racer Link

Perfect lines and shapes, but also such great use of color.

Cycling Plus Magazine Link

Loving the special color choices in this illustration, and all of the movement that’s been going on.

Stop! Tomato Time. Link

You should always stop to taste a delicious tomato. I like the atmosphere created in this one.

DuJour Link

Clever concept and execution mixed with subtle use of color and texture.

Food & Nutrition Magazine Link

Great black silhouette to use as a centerpiece in this illustration so that everything else can be in color.

Time Travel Link

A brilliant choice of style and textures in this one!

Exploration Link

Wow. Now these are some exceptional colors. Loving the vibrant contrast!

Essensys Link

This one has quite a special style and excellent usage of textures.

Radiohead Berkeley Link

DKNG got to create a poster for their favorite band Radiohead playing at the iconic Greek Theater in Berkeley, CA. Beautiful geometrical design with superb dark shadows and light effects.

REI 4th of July Link

It’s a wonderful thing to get to see the imagination of an illustrator who thinks “imagining what it would be like to paddle a kayak on those serene sunset waters”… The colors and gradients used here to reflect the sunset are just so well done.

Mountain Barn Link

Just look at that view!

Google People Link

Nicely designed character poses. I love the subtle background elements and overall cute style.

The Golden Cage Link

Gorgeous style by Carll Cneut from Belgium.

Heavy Eyes Link

All those lovely eyes!

Moraine Lake, Banff Link

I love these reflections and the beautifully soft light. Such an incredible and tranquil image.

Men’s Health – Realty Check Link

On point! Part of the head makes me think about Magnum P.I. played by Tom Selleck.

Comfortable Giant Link

Nice work, especially the color choices and the toned down background scene.

Siesta Beach Link

Pretty spectacular sunset at Siesta Key Beach.

Hemingway Link

Great illustration by Sébastien Plassard. The beard and the hair are simply beautiful.

Oklahoma Storm Link

Incredible shot captured in Keyes, Oklahoma by storm chaser @VanessaNeufeld48.

Guardian – What I’ll Be Reading Link

Really nice illustration and some inspiring color choices.

The Hound And The Hare Link

The patterns throughout this piece are mesmerizing. Loving that gold accent color as well.

Johns Hopkins Magazine Link

Loving those candy colors. Also look at that skateboard! I love this ‘gummy’ bendable look.

Opentable Link

Such beautiful contrasts! The subtle textures like on the lobster gives this one an edge.

Curious Case Society Inductee Manual V.7 Link

That eagle and those hand combos combined with the typography are making this a great shot.

Le Tour de France Link

The yearly circus every July.

Esquire’s Big Black Book Link

Nice example of using just two colors.

Wired World 2017 Link

Great composition of a scene in which shapes are being used as either desks or surfaces to stand on.

Insects And Other Arthropods Link

Wonderful school posters!

Diversity Link

Super dope! I love the pattern on the sweater. The faces and different beard styles are also ace.

Les Echos Link

Great diverse bunch of characters.

Greetings From San Francisco Link

Very nice to see all hallmark sights nicely integrated into the letters.

Tour de France Impressions Link

Enjoying the style, especially the lines that just guide you to see the rest.

A Different View Link

The iron work on the fences and patterns on the tiles in this Morrocan riad is so beautiful. The colors are also perfect.

TRUE Webhosting Link

A beautiful style with some isometric influences.

Picture Me Rollin’ Link

Interesting approach to the tire shapes. Those are some lovely soft tones as well.

Growth Link

Beautiful! Love the movement.

Fish Link

Great graphical elements on the fish.

Open The Door… Link

Classic and elegant. Love the metaphor to open the door for better weather or a new season.

Adventure Link

Illustrations that explore imagination are always among my favorites. Thumbs up for the muted color palette as well.

Horse House Link

It’s great to see how all those ‘etch’ lines are capable of accentuating the details in this illustration.

Stairhaus Inc. Link

Colors and composition are on point.

Field Trip 2017 Link

Wonderful badge art for Field Trip Music Festival‘s 2017 branding.

Cyrus Shey Link

Not an ordinary everyday color palette. Love the sense of speed in it.

Tropical Galaxy Link

Top notch work as always with an inspiring color selection.

Fleet Foxes Link

The right mix of floral elements to achieve a perfect balance.

Kirkjufell, Iceland Link

Those soft subdued tones and light really compliment the wild and remote feeling of this scene. Composed perfectly as well with just one inclusion of the person.

