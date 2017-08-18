You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

August 18th, 2017

You might have noticed it already: in the past few weeks you might have missed Anselm’s Web Development Reading List1 issues here on SmashingMag. No worries, from now on, we’ll switch to collecting the most important news of each month in one handy, monthly summary for you. If you’d like to continue reading Anselm’s weekly reading list (and we encourage you to!), you can still do so via email2, on wdrl.info3 or via RSS4. — Editorial Team

Hello again! I’ll continue publishing this resource and am grateful for everyone who supports my ongoing work. And to celebrate the last weekly edition, I found a lot of great articles for you: Biohacking news that sound like science fiction, advances in deep learning with JavaScript, and a lot more. Happy reading!

The macOS Desktop Kit12 includes desktop application and web UI elements a designer could need when building a user flow through a web app or constructing a Mac interface. (Image credit13)

Puppeteer14 is a Node.js library that provides an API to control headless Chrome. It can also be configured to use full (non-headless) Chrome.

Andreya Grzegorzewski explains how we can use the Cache API for offline POST requests17 in Progressive Web Apps. This super cool trick allows us to queue POST requests, such as a form submission/data upload, cache it, and send it to the server once the user is back online.

If you want to use <details> / <summary> elements together with rem font-size values on your site, be aware that there’s a bug in Safari that renders parts of a website with that CSS combination useless. After tracking it down and debugging it, I finally summarized the case18.

Eva Ferreira shares ten guidelines to improve your web accessibility19 — from reliance on colors to proper markup and other tips.

This nice Codepen experiment by Giana shows that you can create beautiful directionally-aware hover effects only with CSS26.

Giana uses :hover and the sibling selector to apply different styles to elements based on their position and, thus, create a CSS-only, directionally-aware hover effect28.

Christian Heilmann wrote about why he wants to take a break and change his work life29 to be more productive and focus on coaching others. A good read.

