By Cosima Mielke

September 26th, 2017

Summer might be over, but the memories of the places you’ve visited and the people you’ve met remain. No matter if you explored an exotic country, packed your car for a road trip or took out the hiking boots to discover the nature around you — traveling is a great opportunity to discover new places, gain a fresh view on things, and make lasting experiences.

To keep the essence of summer alive a bit longer, the creative minds at AgenteStudio141 dedicated an entire icon set to traveling. It includes 60 icons with everything from transportation and equipment to nature, activities and other motifs that are bound to awaken your wanderlust. The icons come in two versions — one monochromatic line art and one with color accents. EPS, AI, SVG and PNG formats are available, so it’s easy to customize the icons to your liking.

Pack your suitcase and let the travel adventure begin! Where will it lead you? (Full preview1083)

Please note that this icon set is released under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license4. This means that you may modify the size, color, and shape of the icons. Attribution is required, so if you would like to use the icons, please do remember to credit the designers and to link to this article if you want to spread the word in blog posts or anywhere else.

A Closer Look At The Travel Icon Set Link

Red and blue color accents give the icons a fresh, airtravel-inspired look. (Full preview1083)

Only your imagination is the limit. Why not use the anchor to illustrate “security”, for example, or the lighthouse for staying in touch? (Full preview1083)

Full Preview Of The Icon Set Link

Insights From The Designers Link

“Summer is one of our favorite seasons. It is the best time to travel, gain new experience, and discover wonderful things. We decided to share our passion for this season with you by creating one more icon set. Our first set was devoted to the most beautiful cities of the world, and this set contains the coolest travel symbols (in our opinion).”

Download The Icon Set For Free Link

A big thank you to the folks at AgenteStudio141 for designing this wonderful icon set — we sincerely appreciate your time and efforts! Keep up the fantastic work!

