Bright, colorful leaves, rainy days, Halloween. That’s October — at least if you’re living in the Northern hemisphere. To provide you with some
fresh inspiration even when the weather is gray, artists and designers from across the globe once again challenged their creative skills to design beautiful, one-of-a-kind (and this time around also spooky) wallpapers for you to indulge in.
This monthly wallpapers mission has been going on for
This monthly wallpapers mission has been going on for nine years already, and we are very thankful to everyone who has and still is contributing to it each month anew. The wallpapers in this collection all come in versions with and without a calendar for October 2017 and can be downloaded for free. Happy October!
You can feature your work in our magazine by taking part in our Desktop Wallpaper Calendars series. We are regularly looking for creative designers and artists to be featured on Smashing Magazine. Are you one of them?
Designed by
Lívi from Hungary. 3
“Have you ever wondered if all the little creatures of the animal kingdom celebrate Halloween as humans do? My answer is definitely YES! They do! They use acorns as baskets to collect all the treats, pastry brushes as brooms for the spookiest witches and hats made from the tips set of your pastry bag. So, if you happen to miss something from your kitchen or from your tool box, it may be one of them, trying to get ready for All Hallows’ Eve.” — Designed by
Carla Dipasquale from Italy. 26
320×480 , 108 640×480 , 109 800×600 , 110 1024×768 , 111 1152×864 , 112 1280×720 , 113 1280×960 , 114 1600×1200 , 115 1920×1080 , 116 1920×1440 , 117 2560×1440 118 Happy Halloween
“It’s the time of the year when people light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off roaming ghosts. It is October and it’s Halloween time!” — Designed by
BootstrapDash from India. 119
Trillion from Summit, NJ. 146
“I love the spirit of Halloween and the energy that comes with it.” — Designed by
Swati Rastogi from India. 169
“The days are colder, but the colors are warmer, and with every step we go further, new earthly architecture reveals itself, making the best of winters’ dawn.” — Designed by
Ana Masnikosa from Belgrade, Serbia. 196
“Fall is my favorite season!” — Designed by
Thuy Truong from the United States. 239
“As it gets colder outside, all I want to do is stay inside with a big pot of tea, eat cookies and read or watch a movie, wrapped in a blanket. Is it just me?” — Designed by
Miruna Sfia from Romania. 272
“Pumpkins, you can see them everywhere you look this month and not only for Halloween but also as autumn decorations.” — Designed by
Melissa Bogemans from Belgium. 315
“8th October is the birthday of one of my favourite horror authors, R.L. Stine. Growing up, I have always loved reading the Goosebumps books, my favourite was ‘Night of the Living Dummy’.” — Designed by
Safia Begum from the United Kingdom. 358
“Sometimes it can get a little scary in Washington D.C., other times it can get adorably so.” — Designed by
The Hannon Group from Washington D.C. 377
Designed by
Ilaria Bagnasco from Italy. 404
“We all have the potential to create fine things, perhaps wondrous things. However, it’s only the last-minute hurry-burry that makes us realize the gravity of what we are midst. It untangles all the hiccups and urges us to spring up to a different world of fashioning incredible things!” — Designed by
Sweans from London. 429
“The term ‘Hanlu’ literally translates as ‘Cold Dew.’ The cold dew brings brisk mornings and evenings. Eventually the briskness will turn cold, as winter is coming soon. And chrysanthemum is the iconic flower of Cold Dew.” — Designed by
Hong,ZI-Qing from Taiwan. 474
Designed by
UrbanUI from India. 503
“We are witnessing violence and hatred around the world in the name of nationality, religion, creed, caste, etc. These are what Mahatma Gandhi had stood against. Let us pledge to become the reason of change to bring about a change in the world around us, following what Gandhji left behind.” — Designed by
Acodez IT Solutions from Mumbai, India. 522
“In India, one of the most celebrated festival is Diwali or the Festival of Lights. It’s a five-day celebration that includes delicious food, fireworks, colored sand (Rangoli), lovely earthen lamps (Diya) and lanterns. Diwali is celebrated beyond cultures and religions, embracing all. Its signifies the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Happy Diwali to everyone!” — Designed by
Hemangi Rane from Gainesville, FL. 567
“Say cheers to October!” — Designed by
Mozilor Technologies from India. 586
Designed by
Template Watch from India. 613
“Time will pass and seasons will come and go!” — Designed by
PlusCharts Javascript Charts from India. 640
“May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. Happy Diwali!” — Designed by
Star Bootstrap Admin Dashboard from India. 665
Designed by
Metrovista from Orlando, FL. 690
“It’s Halloween on the 31st, and that’s what inspired my ghostly design this month!” — Designed by
James Mitchell from the United Kingdom. 717
Link
Please note that we respect and carefully consider the ideas and motivation behind each and every artist’s work. This is why we give all artists the
full freedom to explore their creativity and express emotions and experience throughout their works. This is also why the themes of the wallpapers weren’t anyhow influenced by us, but rather designed from scratch by the artists themselves.
A big thank you to all designers for their participation.
Join in next month!
Link
What’s your favorite theme or wallpaper for this month? Please let us know in the comment section below.
