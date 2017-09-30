You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Cosima Mielke

September 30th, 2017

Bright, colorful leaves, rainy days, Halloween. That’s October — at least if you’re living in the Northern hemisphere. To provide you with some fresh inspiration even when the weather is gray, artists and designers from across the globe once again challenged their creative skills to design beautiful, one-of-a-kind (and this time around also spooky) wallpapers for you to indulge in.

This monthly wallpapers mission has been going on for nine years already1, and we are very thankful to everyone who has and still is contributing to it each month anew. The wallpapers in this collection all come in versions with and without a calendar for October 2017 and can be downloaded for free. Happy October!

Please note that:

All images can be clicked on and lead to the preview of the wallpaper,

Hello, Autumn, I’m Glad to See You Again

Designed by Lívi3 from Hungary.

Trick Or Treat

“Have you ever wondered if all the little creatures of the animal kingdom celebrate Halloween as humans do? My answer is definitely YES! They do! They use acorns as baskets to collect all the treats, pastry brushes as brooms for the spookiest witches and hats made from the tips set of your pastry bag. So, if you happen to miss something from your kitchen or from your tool box, it may be one of them, trying to get ready for All Hallows’ Eve.” — Designed by Carla Dipasquale26 from Italy.

Hocus Pocus

“It’s time to bring that monster outside. October is the only month where people easily believe that you are a monster. We wish that you all will celebrate this Halloween with our calendar. So, ready for the Trick or Treat?” — Designed by Color Mean Creative Studio49 from Dubai.

Haunted House

“Love all the halloween costumes and decorations!” — Designed by Tazi94 from Australia.

Happy Halloween

“It’s the time of the year when people light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off roaming ghosts. It is October and it’s Halloween time!” — Designed by BootstrapDash119 from India.

A Very Pug-o-ween

“The best part of October is undoubtedly Halloween. And the best part of Halloween is dog owners who never pass up an o-paw-tunity to dress up their pups as something a-dog-able. Why design pugs specifically in costumes? Because no matter how you look at it, pugs are cute in whatever costume you put them in for trick or treating. There’s something about their wrinkly snorting snoots that makes us giggle, and we hope our backgrounds make you smile all month. Happy Pug-o-ween from the punsters at Trillion!” — Designed by Trillion146 from Summit, NJ.

Halloween

“I love the spirit of Halloween and the energy that comes with it.” — Designed by Swati Rastogi169 from India.

Autumn Gate

“The days are colder, but the colors are warmer, and with every step we go further, new earthly architecture reveals itself, making the best of winters’ dawn.” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa196 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Happy Fall!

“Fall is my favorite season!” — Designed by Thuy Truong239 from the United States.