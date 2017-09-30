Menu Search
Pumpkins, Spooky Fellows And Fall Inspiration For Your Desktop (October 2017 Edition)

Bright, colorful leaves, rainy days, Halloween. That’s October — at least if you’re living in the Northern hemisphere. To provide you with some fresh inspiration even when the weather is gray, artists and designers from across the globe once again challenged their creative skills to design beautiful, one-of-a-kind (and this time around also spooky) wallpapers for you to indulge in.

This monthly wallpapers mission has been going on for nine years already1, and we are very thankful to everyone who has and still is contributing to it each month anew. The wallpapers in this collection all come in versions with and without a calendar for October 2017 and can be downloaded for free. Happy October!

Please note that:

  • All images can be clicked on and lead to the preview of the wallpaper,
  • You can feature your work in our magazine2 by taking part in our Desktop Wallpaper Calendars series. We are regularly looking for creative designers and artists to be featured on Smashing Magazine. Are you one of them?

Hello, Autumn, I’m Glad to See You Again

Designed by Lívi3 from Hungary.

Hello, Autumn, I’m Glad to See You Again4

Trick Or Treat

“Have you ever wondered if all the little creatures of the animal kingdom celebrate Halloween as humans do? My answer is definitely YES! They do! They use acorns as baskets to collect all the treats, pastry brushes as brooms for the spookiest witches and hats made from the tips set of your pastry bag. So, if you happen to miss something from your kitchen or from your tool box, it may be one of them, trying to get ready for All Hallows’ Eve.” — Designed by Carla Dipasquale26 from Italy.

Trick Or Treat27

Hocus Pocus

“It’s time to bring that monster outside. October is the only month where people easily believe that you are a monster. We wish that you all will celebrate this Halloween with our calendar. So, ready for the Trick or Treat?” — Designed by Color Mean Creative Studio49 from Dubai.

Hocus Pocus50

Haunted House

“Love all the halloween costumes and decorations!” — Designed by Tazi94 from Australia.

Haunted House95

Happy Halloween

“It’s the time of the year when people light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off roaming ghosts. It is October and it’s Halloween time!” — Designed by BootstrapDash119 from India.

Happy Halloween120

A Very Pug-o-ween

“The best part of October is undoubtedly Halloween. And the best part of Halloween is dog owners who never pass up an o-paw-tunity to dress up their pups as something a-dog-able. Why design pugs specifically in costumes? Because no matter how you look at it, pugs are cute in whatever costume you put them in for trick or treating. There’s something about their wrinkly snorting snoots that makes us giggle, and we hope our backgrounds make you smile all month. Happy Pug-o-ween from the punsters at Trillion!” — Designed by Trillion146 from Summit, NJ.

A Very Pug-o-ween147

Halloween

“I love the spirit of Halloween and the energy that comes with it.” — Designed by Swati Rastogi169 from India.

Halloween170

Autumn Gate

“The days are colder, but the colors are warmer, and with every step we go further, new earthly architecture reveals itself, making the best of winters’ dawn.” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa196 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Autumn Gate197

Happy Fall!

“Fall is my favorite season!” — Designed by Thuy Truong239 from the United States.

Happy Fall!240

Tea And Cookies

“As it gets colder outside, all I want to do is stay inside with a big pot of tea, eat cookies and read or watch a movie, wrapped in a blanket. Is it just me?” — Designed by Miruna Sfia272 from Romania.

Tea And Cookies273

Hello Pumpkin

“Pumpkins, you can see them everywhere you look this month and not only for Halloween but also as autumn decorations.” — Designed by Melissa Bogemans315 from Belgium.

Hello Pumpkin316

Happy Birthday R.L. Stine!

“8th October is the birthday of one of my favourite horror authors, R.L. Stine. Growing up, I have always loved reading the Goosebumps books, my favourite was ‘Night of the Living Dummy’.” — Designed by Safia Begum358 from the United Kingdom.

Happy Birthday R.L. Stine!359

Boo!

“Sometimes it can get a little scary in Washington D.C., other times it can get adorably so.” — Designed by The Hannon Group377 from Washington D.C.

Boo!378

Pumpkin Season

Designed by Ilaria Bagnasco404 from Italy.

Pumpkin Season405

Deadline Hurry-Burry

“We all have the potential to create fine things, perhaps wondrous things. However, it’s only the last-minute hurry-burry that makes us realize the gravity of what we are midst. It untangles all the hiccups and urges us to spring up to a different world of fashioning incredible things!” — Designed by Sweans429 from London.

Deadline Hurry-Burry430

Hanlu

“The term ‘Hanlu’ literally translates as ‘Cold Dew.’ The cold dew brings brisk mornings and evenings. Eventually the briskness will turn cold, as winter is coming soon. And chrysanthemum is the iconic flower of Cold Dew.” — Designed by Hong,ZI-Qing474 from Taiwan.

Hanlu475

Rainy Romance

Designed by UrbanUI503 from India.

Rainy Romance504

Be The Change For The Good

“We are witnessing violence and hatred around the world in the name of nationality, religion, creed, caste, etc. These are what Mahatma Gandhi had stood against. Let us pledge to become the reason of change to bring about a change in the world around us, following what Gandhji left behind.” — Designed by Acodez IT Solutions522 from Mumbai, India.

Be The Change For The Good523

Festival Of Lights

“In India, one of the most celebrated festival is Diwali or the Festival of Lights. It’s a five-day celebration that includes delicious food, fireworks, colored sand (Rangoli), lovely earthen lamps (Diya) and lanterns. Diwali is celebrated beyond cultures and religions, embracing all. Its signifies the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Happy Diwali to everyone!” — Designed by Hemangi Rane567 from Gainesville, FL.

Festival Of Lights568

Oktoberfest

“Say cheers to October!” — Designed by Mozilor Technologies586 from India.

Oktoberfest587

Dreams Of Flying

Designed by Template Watch613 from India.

Dreams Of Flying614

Everything Changes

“Time will pass and seasons will come and go!” — Designed by PlusCharts Javascript Charts640 from India.

Everything Changes641

Happy Diwali

“May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. Happy Diwali!” — Designed by Star Bootstrap Admin Dashboard665 from India.

Happy Diwali666

Endless Opportunities

Designed by Metrovista690 from Orlando, FL.

Endless Opportunities691

No Such Thing As Ghosts

“It’s Halloween on the 31st, and that’s what inspired my ghostly design this month!” — Designed by James Mitchell717 from the United Kingdom.

No Such Thing As Ghosts718

Join In Next Month! Link

Please note that we respect and carefully consider the ideas and motivation behind each and every artist’s work. This is why we give all artists the full freedom to explore their creativity and express emotions and experience throughout their works. This is also why the themes of the wallpapers weren’t anyhow influenced by us, but rather designed from scratch by the artists themselves.

A big thank you to all designers for their participation. Join in next month738!

What’s Your Favorite? Link

What’s your favorite theme or wallpaper for this month? Please let us know in the comment section below.

Footnotes Link

  738. 738 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/desktop-wallpaper-calendars-join-in/
