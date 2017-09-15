You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

September 15th, 2017

Editor’s Note: Welcome to this month’s web development update. It’s actually the first one that we publish, and from now on, Anselm will summarize the most important things that happened over the past month in one handy list for you. So that you’re always up to date with what’s going on in the web community. Enjoy!

Today, I’d like to begin this update with a question I’m asking myself quite often, and that was fueled by the things I read lately: Where do we see our responsibility, where do we see other people’s responsibilities? And how do companies fit in here?

With governments needing to make rules for how autonomous cars should behave in case of an incident1, we can see how technological progress takes these questions to an entirely new dimension. Or take the Diesel gate affair that has been in the news all over the world these weeks. With software developers facing charges for their work, it showed us how important it is for employees to make their own decisions and to stand up for what’s right instead of blindly doing everything their bosses demand. Of course, this requires us to find our own position, our own path, and to stay true to it. An important thing we should reflect on more often if we want to make a change — not only in our work, but also in our community, and our lives.

News Link

Google Chrome 61 2 brings ECMAScript Modules, navigator.share , the WebUSB API, 8-digit alpha transparency hex-color codes, the CSS scroll-behavior property, and the Visual Viewport API to the browser.

brings ECMAScript Modules, , the WebUSB API, 8-digit alpha transparency hex-color codes, the CSS property, and the Visual Viewport API to the browser. Android 8, named “Oreo”, is now available and comes with picture-in-picture support, a system-wide autofill feature, and much more. But, unfortunately, it seems that the new version also brings along quite some issues for us web developers, especially problems with Progressive Web Apps 3 , as Maximiliano Firtman points out.

, as Maximiliano Firtman points out. The latest update of Adobe XD ships with some new features 4 . There’s a new “reuse styles and assets” feature, and character styles created in Photoshop, Illustrator or other Creative Cloud applications can be reused in XD, too. The new version also comes with common UI resources for iOS, Google Material, and Windows.

. There’s a new “reuse styles and assets” feature, and character styles created in Photoshop, Illustrator or other Creative Cloud applications can be reused in XD, too. The new version also comes with common UI resources for iOS, Google Material, and Windows. Federico Viticci discovered that Apple removed Google AMP versions of a link 5 in iOS 11 and redirects users to the original source URL instead if they are using iMessage or Apple’s Reading List feature. A very interesting step that could be a reaction to users having trouble with AMP URLs or maybe Apple wants to avoid using a third-party proxy that could disappear any time or even change the content of the original URLs.

in iOS 11 and redirects users to the original source URL instead if they are using iMessage or Apple’s Reading List feature. A very interesting step that could be a reaction to users having trouble with AMP URLs or maybe Apple wants to avoid using a third-party proxy that could disappear any time or even change the content of the original URLs. At this year’s developer event, Microsoft announced what’s coming in Edge 166: Updated CSS Grid Layout, object-fit and object-position , support for the Payment Request API, Service Workers, and WebVR.

Tooling Link

JavaScript Link

Diogo Spínola wrote a transition guide for everyone using callbacks to move their code to async/await functions20 in the future.

CSS Link

Web Performance Link

Jack Preston wrote up a nice visual explanation of how compression works26.

Accessibility Link

Security Link

Privacy Link

Work & Life Link

We hope you’ve enjoyed this first monthly Web Development Update. The next one is scheduled for October 13th. Stay tuned!

