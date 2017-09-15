You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Vitaly Friedman

September 15th, 2017

We love exploring opportunities. While many of us are quite familiar with publications and events surrounding us, we often lack the global perspective on what’s happening in the web industry across the world. For example, do you know what the state of web design in Singapore is? What about front-end events in Kuala Lumpur? What about the acceptance of UX-driven processes in Hong Kong? That’s exactly what we want to find out!

For that reason, we’re happy to have teamed up with our friends at Mozilla for the Developer Roadshow Asia1, so we can connect and learn from designers and developers in southeastern Asia. Together, we’re planning on organizing a series of informal, free meetup-style events for people who build for the web. On September 19th to 25th, folks from around the globe will be getting together in Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Hong Kong. Do join us, won’t you?

So, What’s The Roadshow About? Link

Five days, four countries, five cities: the Mozilla Developer Roadshow Asia aims to connect local communities and build lasting relationships. With our meet-ups, we’ll explore how agencies and companies in Southeast Asia work, and what their processes are like: from graphic design tools to build tools, frameworks and libraries.

We’ll also dive deep into bleeding edge web technology, such as VR, CSS Grid4, Web Assembly and Service Workers. These are only a few of the topics that will be tackled on this journey, and there’ll be plenty of room to address key items that affect the browsers we use every day, too, of course! After the trip, we’ll sum up our findings in detailed articles right here, on yours truly Smashing Magazine.

Schedule Link

If you happen to be in southeastern Asia this month, please join in as we’d love to meet you! Please check the schedule below to find out when the roadshow is coming to a city near you.

Date Location Time Sept. 19, 2017 Singapore @ PayPal5 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (SST) Sept. 21, 2017 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam @ Dreamplex6 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (ICT) Sept. 23, 2017 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ MaGIC7 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (MYT) Sept. 25, 2017 Penang, Malaysia @ CAT8 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (MYT) Sept. 27, 2017 Hong Kong @ Credit Suisse9 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM (HKT)

In case you can’t make it, we’ll be posting updates every now and then on Twitter @smashingmag10 and our dear friend Sandra Persing11 will make sure you don’t miss out on what’s happening, too. Make sure to mark your calendars! ;-)

Get In Touch! Link

For those in the know-how and those in the loop, please share your experiences with us! We look forward to learning and exploring what’s happening in Southeast Asia, so feel free to get in touch with us via email anytime: roadshow@smashingmagazine.com12 — we’d love to learn from you!

If you won’t be able to join us this time, who knows, perhaps we’ll come to your part of the world as well. Stay tuned!

Thanks to Cosima Mielke13 for helping to prepare this article.

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook