By Cosima Mielke

September 11th, 2017

Design doesn’t scale as cleanly as engineering. It’s not enough that each element and page is consistent with each other — the much bigger challenge lies in keeping the sum of the parts intact, too. And accomplishing that with a lot of designers involved in the same project.

If you’re working in a growing startup or a large corporation, you probably know the issues that come with this: The big-picture falls from view easily as everyone is focusing on the details they are responsible for, and conceptions about the vision of the design might be interpreted differently, too. What we need is a set of best practices to remove this friction and make the process smoother. A strategy to scale design without hurting it.

That’s exactly what our friends at UXPin thought, too, when they were creating a new design systems platform. And since they didn’t find sufficient answers, they decided to tackle these questions in a free, virtual “scaling” conference: the UX at Scale Virtual Summit 201721. And, well, you’re invited to it.

What’s The Virtual Summit About? Link

Four days, 14 live webinars. That’s the UX at Scale Virtual Summit 201721 which UXPin will host from October 3rd to 6th. Throughout the four days, design leaders from Atlassian, Salesforce, Airbnb, GE Digital, IDEO, Google, ADP, Linkedin, and Shopify, to name a few, will share their best practices for scaling products and UX processes.

The event will tackle the issues that weigh heavily on the minds of design teams, but that usually stay under-addressed: How can collaboration in large teams succeed? How can we keep a product consistent even with a lot of people working on it? And how can we make documentation work? These are just a few of the topics that will be discussed along the way.

Sounds good? Well, you can join the event for free from anywhere. The webinars will take place from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (PDT) each of the four days (see the schedule below for more details), and a virtual lobby will provide an opportunity to connect with fellow minds from across the globe — right from your office desk.

Schedule Link

Four days dedicated to getting scaling design right. If your schedule doesn’t allow you to make time for all of them, you can cherry-pick those webinars you’re most interested in, too, of course. Recordings will be sent to all registrants afterwards, so that you won’t miss out on anything. All times are PDT.

Tuesday, October 3rd 2017 Link

9:00–10:00 AM

Creating a Structured UX Process at Salesforce, Kyle Haskins (Salesforce)

Design Systems First: Creating a Scaleable UX Process, Marcin Treder (UXPin)

UXPin Demo: Creating a Consistent Design System, Lindsey Meredith (UXPin)

Scaling a UX Team: 6 to 126 Designers in 4 Years, Alastair Simpson (Atlassian)

Wednesday, October 4th 2017 Link

9:00–10:00 AM

The Evolution of the GE Design System, David Cronin (GE Digital)

Hiring and Leading Design Teams for Large Projects at LinkedIn, Amy Parnell (LinkedIn)

UXPin Demo: Creating an Agile UX Process, Lindsey Meredith (UXPin)

Design and Data Strategy at Google, Dr Laura Granka (Google)

Design Transformation at Autodesk, Maria Giudice (Autodesk)

Thursday, October 5th 2017 Link

9:00–10:00 AM

Three’s a Party: How Product, Engineering, and Design Collaborate at Scale, Davis Neable (Shopify Plus)

Design Systems: Accounting for Quantity and Scalability, Courtney Clark (Forumone) & Amy Vainieri (Taoti Creative)

UXPin Demo: Improving Designer/Developer Collaboration and Handoff, Lindsey Meredith (UXPin)

Calculating UX ROI with Financial Models, Aaron Powers (Athena Health)

The 3 Cs of Design: Charters, Critique, and Culture, Russ Unger (18F)

Friday, October 6th 2017 Link

9:00–10:00 AM

Automating Design Processes for Teams: An IDEO Case Study, Matt Cooper Wright (IDEO)

Developing UX ROI in Enterprise Land: An ADP Case Study, Jondelina Buckley (ADP)

UXPin Demo: Collaborative Lo-fi to Hi-fi Prototyping, Lindsey Meredith (UXPin)

Scaling UX at Airbnb: The 4-Step Framework, Jason Culbertson (Airbnb)

How Do You Join The Event? Link

You can register for the live event directly on the Virtual Summit site5. It’s free, no strings attached. Enjoy!

