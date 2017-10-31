Menu Search
Inspiring Desktop Wallpapers To Make November Even More Colorful (2017 Edition)

November is a rather gray month in many parts of the world, so what could be better as some colorful inspiration to start it off with the right foot? To tickle your creativity, artists and designers from across the globe once again challenged their artistic abilities and designed desktop wallpapers for you to indulge in. Wallpapers that are a bit more distinctive as the usual crowd, bound to breathe some fresh life into your routine.

All artworks in this collection come in versions with and without a calendar for November 2017, so it’s up to you to decide if you want to have the month always in sight or just some distraction-free inspiration. A big thank-you to everyone who shared their wallpapers this time around! Enjoy!

Please note that:

  • All images can be clicked on and lead to the preview of the wallpaper,
  • You can feature your work in our magazine1 by taking part in our Desktop Wallpaper Calendars series. We are regularly looking for creative designers and artists to be featured on Smashing Magazine. Are you one of them?

Colorful Autumn

“Autumn can be dreary, especially in November, when rain starts pouring every day. We wanted to summon better days, so that’s how this colourful November calendar was created. Open your umbrella and let’s roll!” — Designed by PopArt Studio2 from Serbia.

Colorful Autumn3

The Kind Soul

“Kindness drives humanity. Be kind. Be humble. Be humane. Be the best of yourself! Here is presenting to you an inspiration in form of a calendar for November.” — Designed by Color Mean Creative Studio47 from Dubai.

The Kind Soul48

November Fun

Designed by Xenia Latii92 from Germany.

November Fun93

Autumn Darkness

“‘When autumn darkness falls, what we will remember are the small acts of kindness: a cake, a hug, an invitation to talk, and every single rose. These are all expressions of a nation coming together and caring about its people.’ (Jens Stoltenberg)” — Designed by Dipanjan Karmakar135 from India.

Autumn Darkness136

Tempestuous November

“By the end of autumn, ferocious Poseidon will part from tinted clouds and timid breeze. After this uneven clash, the sky once more becomes pellucid just in time for imminent luminous snow.” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa154 from Belgrade, Serbia.

Tempestuous November155

Fall Breeze

“The colorful leaves and cool breeze that make you want to snuggle in your couch at home inspired me to create this fall design.” — Designed by Allison Coyle197 from the United States.

Fall Breeze198

Music From Nature

Designed by StarAdmin208 from India.

Music From Nature209

No Shave Movember

“The goal of Movember is to ‘change the face of men’s health.’” — Designed by Suman Sil231 from India.

No Shave Movember232

Welcome November

“Dear November, be awesome!” — Designed by PlusCharts260 from India.

Welcome November261

Peanut Butter Jelly Time!

“November is the Peanut Butter Month so I decided to make a wallpaper around that. As everyone knows peanut butter goes really well with some jelly so I made two sandwiches, one with peanut butter and one with jelly. Together they make the best combination. I also think peanut butter tastes pretty good so that’s why I chose this for my wallpaper.” — Designed by Senne Mommens287 from Belgium.

Peanut Butter Jelly Time!288

Autumn In November

Designed by Dielan Ophals302 from Belgium.

Autumn In November303

Coco Chanel

“Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself – Coco Chanel” — Designed by Tazi345 from Australia.

Coco Chanel346

Movember

“Movember is an annual event involving the growing of mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide. This wallpaper is to support men’s health.” — Designed by Hemangi Rane370 from Gainesville, FL.

Movember371

Fantastic Dreams

“No dream is too big. No challenge is too great. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.” — Designed by BootstrapDash389 from India.

Fantastic dreams390

Curious Squirrel

Designed by Saul Wauters416 from Belgium.

Curious Squirrel417

Give Thanks

“‘Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.’ (William Arthur Ward)” — Designed by TemplateWatch425 from India.

Give Thanks426

Happy Thanksgiving

“This Thanksgiving, we wish that God showers you and your family with, peace, love, warmth, and joy.” — Designed by Mozilor444 from India.

Happy Thanksgiving445

Happy Birthday C.S.Lewis!

“It’s C.S. Lewis’s birthday on the 29th November, so I decided to create this ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ inspired wallpaper to honour this day.” — Designed by Safia Begum471 from the United Kingdom.

Happy Birthday C.S.Lewis!472

Howling At The Moon

“The short days of the autumn and the early nights of winter. The image gives you the feeling of a cold night in autumn.” — Designed by Lars Pauwels490 from Belgium.

Howling At The Moon491

Maple Leaf Globe

Designed by Hannah Joy Patterson535 from the USA.

Maple Leaf Globe536

Autumn In The Park

“November is great for having a walk in the park, being out of your house, watching the few colored leaves that are still hanging on the trees. Enjoy the fresh but cold air from a blue sky on a nice November day.” — Designed by Arne Ameye582 from Belgium.

Autumn In The Park583

Melancholy

“November brings us deeper into Autumn, when all leaves are brown and yellow, and Summer is just a distant memory to which we look back with a sweet melancholy.” — Designed by Pedro Vaz627 from Portugal.

Melancholy628

Armistice Day

“In Belgium we have Armistice Day on November the 11th. This is a Bank Holiday. We remember the end of the War and all the weapons were put down.” — Designed by Ruben Annaert672 from Belgium.

Armistice Day673

Success Is A State Of Mind

Designed by Metrovista705 from Orlando, FL.

Success Is A State Of Mind706

Meteor Shower

“Since I was a kid I’ve always been extremely inspired by astronomy. Starting this project I found out that many meteor showers occur during November. I had never made a proper space-related illustration before and I definitely took my chance now.” — Designed by Yannis Wellemans732 from Belgium.

Meteor Shower733

Stop Being So Hammer-Headed

“A single hammer headed person around can simply ruin your entire peace and pleasure when you are working on something great. As it’s an empty vessel, nothing much to expect but loud noise. It’s easy to identify those from outside and being hammer headed is a choice. So, consider people around, stop hitting yourself into others and let them do whatever they feel like.” — Designed by Sweans777 from London.

Stop Being So Hammer-Headed778

Someone Sleeps More

Designed by UrbanUI822 from India.

Someone Sleeps More823

Welcome A Season Of Chilling Joy

“The season of plenty of warmth and love has just stepped in… Enjoy the chill with the joy of sharing.” — Designed by Areva Digital849 from India.

Welcome A Season Of Chilling Joy850

Welcome Winter

“When it’s cold outside, bring out the warmth and love in your hearts; to enjoy what the season has kept in store for you. Let’s welcome the onset of winter this November with open arms.” — Designed by Acodez894 from India.

Welcome Winter895

Join In Next Month! Link

Please note that we respect and carefully consider the ideas and motivation behind each and every artist’s work. This is why we give all artists the full freedom to explore their creativity and express emotions and experience throughout their works. This is also why the themes of the wallpapers weren’t anyhow influenced by us, but rather designed from scratch by the artists themselves.

A big thank you to all designers for their participation. Join in next month939!

What’s Your Favorite? Link

What’s your favorite theme or wallpaper for this month? Please let us know in the comment section below.

Footnotes Link

