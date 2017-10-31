Inspiring Desktop Wallpapers To Make November Even More Colorful (2017 Edition)
- By Cosima Mielke
- October 31st, 2017
November is a rather gray month in many parts of the world, so what could be better as some colorful inspiration to start it off with the right foot? To tickle your creativity, artists and designers from across the globe once again challenged their artistic abilities and designed desktop wallpapers for you to indulge in. Wallpapers that are a bit more distinctive as the usual crowd, bound to breathe some fresh life into your routine.
All artworks in this collection come in versions with and without a calendar for November 2017, so it’s up to you to decide if you want to have the month always in sight or just some distraction-free inspiration. A big thank-you to everyone who shared their wallpapers this time around! Enjoy!
Please note that:
- All images can be clicked on and lead to the preview of the wallpaper,
- You can feature your work in our magazine1 by taking part in our Desktop Wallpaper Calendars series. We are regularly looking for creative designers and artists to be featured on Smashing Magazine. Are you one of them?
Colorful Autumn
“Autumn can be dreary, especially in November, when rain starts pouring every day. We wanted to summon better days, so that’s how this colourful November calendar was created. Open your umbrella and let’s roll!” — Designed by PopArt Studio2 from Serbia.
- preview4
The Kind Soul
“Kindness drives humanity. Be kind. Be humble. Be humane. Be the best of yourself! Here is presenting to you an inspiration in form of a calendar for November.” — Designed by Color Mean Creative Studio47 from Dubai.
- preview49
November Fun
Designed by Xenia Latii92 from Germany.
