By Cosima Mielke

October 24th, 2017

Not too long ago, front-end performance was a mere afterthought. Something that was postponed to the end of a project and that didn’t go much beyond minification, asset optimization, and maybe a few adjustments on the server’s config file. But things have changed. We have become more conscious of the impact performance has on the user experience1, and the tools and techniques that help us cater for snappy experiences have improved and are widely supported now as well.

It’s time for a new challenge! Are you ready?

Time to roll up your sleeves and make use of these possibilities! A while ago, we challenged your coding skills in the CSS Grid Challenge3, now we have something new to tickle your brains: The Front-End Performance Challenge. A perfect opportunity to apply everything you’ve learned about Service Workers, HTTP/2, Brotli and Zopfli, resource hint and other optimization techniques in one project. And, of course, there’ll be a smashing prize waiting for one lucky winner in the end.

The Challenge Link

Show off the performance of your site or your project — use everything you can to make your website perform blazingly fast! Please note that the final visual appearance should be identical before and after (font loading might differ and reflows are acceptable but should be kept to a minimum). You can use this checklist4 as a guideline and dive into performance optimization for everything from image assets and web fonts delivery to HTTP/2 and Service Workers.

The deadline is the 24th of November, 2017.

Here are a few things you can do to enhance your chances of winning:

Optimize as much as you can: We’ll be looking into Lighthouse and WebPageTest as well as the complexity of the site you’re working on.

You don’t have to optimize a personal blog: The more advanced the project is, the better chances of winning you have.

The most critical metrics are the first meaningful paint and the time to interactive.

So, What Can You Win? Link

After the deadline has ended, we’ll award a smashing prize to one lucky winner. It has to do with web performance, but see for yourself:

A roundtrip flight to London ,

, Full accommodation in a fancy hotel,

A ticket to SmashingConf London 2018 5 , a new front-end, performance-focused conference, taking place Feb 7–8, 2018,

, a new front-end, performance-focused conference, taking place Feb 7–8, 2018, A Smashing workshop of your choice.

Join In! Link

Ready to take on the challenge? We’d love to see how you’ll tackle it!

What You Need To Deliver Link

Performance results before and after (using WebPageTest and Lighthouse).

A brief description/strategy of the work you did.

Once you have everything together, please send us your entry to challenge@smashingmagazine.com. The deadline is the 24th of November. The winner will be announced on the 4th of December, 2017.

Resources To Get Started Link

Last but not least, here are some resources to kick-start your performance optimization endeavor. Have fun!

With all of this, you should be well-equipped for the challenge. Need a checklist? Here we go.22 We’re already looking forward to your submissions and to hearing your optimization stories!

