You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

October 13th, 2017

Editor’s Note: Welcome to this month’s web development update. Anselm has summarized the most important happenings in the web community that have taken place over the past few weeks in one handy list for you. Enjoy!

As web developers, we’re working in a very diverse environment: We have countless options to specialize in, but it’s impossible to keep up with everything. This week I read an article1 from a developer who realized that even though he has been building stuff for the web for over seven years, sometimes he just doesn’t understand what’s going on: “I’m slamming my keyboard in frustration as another mysterious error appears in my build script,” he writes. For him, writing JavaScript isn’t fun anymore. The tool chain got too complex, the workflows are built mainly for developer convenience, and many things that exist in the languages itself are reinvented in external libraries.

Now when I look at the articles I collected for you this month, I can relate to the kind of frustration he’s feeling. Soon we won’t be able to use .dev domains anymore, HTTPS CAA checks don’t work with private network interfaces, and when I look at a (admittedly great) tutorial on how we can replace scroll events with IntersectionObserver , I see code that might have better performance but that is more complex as what we used to do with EventListener .

The web is developing and changing so fast, and we need to acknowledge that we as individual persons can’t know and understand everything. And that’s fine. Choose what you want to do, set your priorities, and, most importantly of all, don’t hesitate to hire someone else for the things you can’t do on your own.

News Link

Tooling Link

Infusion 6 is an inclusive, accessible documentation builder.

is an inclusive, accessible documentation builder. Sketch 47 is out7 with two major new features: libraries and smooth corners. Especially libraries are a huge step forward as they allow us to sync, share and update symbols from any Sketch document and even in collaboration with other people.

Web Performance Link

“Essential Image Optimization 8 ” by Addy Osmani is a free eBook that explains almost everything you can and should know about image optimization for the web. Be sure to take a look at it.

” by Addy Osmani is a free eBook that explains almost everything you can and should know about image optimization for the web. Be sure to take a look at it. News from Cloudflare9: You’ll soon be able to deploy JavaScript to Cloudflare’s edge, written against an API similar to Service Workers. Sounds pretty amazing.

CSS Link

JavaScript Link

Eric Bidelman shares how we can use an IntersectionObserver to control or react to position: sticky changes 20 . This replaces the need for scroll events, offering a much better performance.

to control or react to changes . This replaces the need for events, offering a much better performance. The Intl.PluralRules API21 is an extension to the Internationalization API that will soon be available in Firefox 58 and Chrome 63. It solves a quite tricky issue with plurals in internationalized contexts.

Accessibility Link

Security Link

Privacy Link

Work & Life Link

Going Beyond… Link

We hope you enjoyed this Web Development Update. The next one is scheduled for November 17th. Stay tuned!

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook