By Vitaly Friedman

October 31st, 2017

Great conferences are all about learning new skills and making new connections. That’s why we’ve set up a couple of new adventures for SmashingConf 2018 — just practical sessions, new formats, new lightning talks, evening sessions and genuine, interesting conversations — with a dash of friendly networking! Taking place in London, San Francisco, Toronto. Tickets? Glad you asked!1

Performance matters. Next year, we’re thrilled to venture to London for our brand new conference fully dedicated to everything front-end performance. Dealing with ads, third-party scripts, A/B testing, HTTP/2, debugging, JAM stack, PWA, web fonts loading, memory/CPU perf, service workers. Plus lightning community talks. Schedule and details.3

4

SmashingConf London52: everything web performance. Feb 7–8.

Speakers and Topics Link

Over the two days, we’ll cover pretty much every aspect of front-end performance: from rendering to debugging. Two days, one track, 16 speakers and 7 hands-on workshops. 50 early-bird-tickets now on sale.6

The classic. With our third annual conference in San Francisco, we want to explore ways and strategies for breaking out: leaving behind generic designs and understanding the new techniques and capabilities available today. We care about the solutions we come up with, and the approaches that failed along the way. In San Francisco, we want to find out the why, and how, and what we all — as designers and developers — need to know today to be more productive and make smarter decisions tomorrow. Schedule and details.18

19

SmashingConf SF20: breaking out of the box. Apr 17–18.

Speakers and Topics Link

A wide range of everything web-related, covered in 2 days, with a single track, 16 speakers and 8 hands-on workshops. CSS Grid, Design systems, new frontiers of CSS and JavaScript, accessibility, performance, lettering, graphic design, UX, multi-cultural design, among other things. 100 super early-bird-tickets now on sale.21

What’s the best way to learn? By observing designers and developers working live. For our new conference in Toronto, all speakers aren’t allowed to use any slides at all. Welcome SmashingConf #noslides, a brand new conference, full of interactive live sessions, showing how web designers design and how web developers build — including setup, workflow, design thinking, naming conventions and everything in-between. Schedule and details.31

32

SmashingConf Toronto3330: no slides, live sessions only. Jun 26–27.

Speakers and Topics Link

Interactive live sessions on everything from organizing layers in Photoshop to naming conventions in CSS. Live workflow in Sketch and Photoshop, design systems setup, lettering, new frontiers of CSS and JavaScript, CSS Grid Layout, live debugging, performance audits, accessibility audits, sketching, graphic design, data visualization and creative coding. 100 super early-bird-tickets now on sale.34

To give everybody a chance to buy ticket in time, we are releasing all tickets in batches this time. The first batch of super early-birds are available right away: fetch them before they fly out!

Ah, and just in case you’re wondering: we’re planning on running a conference in our hometown Freiburg, Germany on September 10–11, and we will be coming back to New York, USA on October 23–24 — with a slightly different format, too. We can’t wait to see you there! ;-)

(vf ms)

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook