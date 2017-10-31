SmashingConf 2018: Fetch Those Early-Bird Tickets! 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇨🇦
- By Vitaly Friedman
- October 31st, 2017
- 0 Comments
Great conferences are all about learning new skills and making new connections. That’s why we’ve set up a couple of new adventures for SmashingConf 2018 — just practical sessions, new formats, new lightning talks, evening sessions and genuine, interesting conversations — with a dash of friendly networking! Taking place in London, San Francisco, Toronto. Tickets? Glad you asked!1
SmashingConf London52 / #perfmatters / Feb 7–8 Link
Performance matters. Next year, we’re thrilled to venture to London for our brand new conference fully dedicated to everything front-end performance. Dealing with ads, third-party scripts, A/B testing, HTTP/2, debugging, JAM stack, PWA, web fonts loading, memory/CPU perf, service workers. Plus lightning community talks. Schedule and details.3
4
SmashingConf London52: everything web performance. Feb 7–8.
Speakers and Topics Link
Over the two days, we’ll cover pretty much every aspect of front-end performance: from rendering to debugging. Two days, one track, 16 speakers and 7 hands-on workshops. 50 early-bird-tickets now on sale.6
- Mobile Performance
Estelle Weyl7 (Standardista)
- Debugging
Umar Hansa8 (Shazam)
- Web Font Loading
Zach Leatherman9 (Filament Group)
- Rendering
Una Kravets10 (DigitalOcean)
- Fast JavaScript
Mathias Bynens11 (Google)
- Measuring Performance
Patrick Hamann12 (Fastly)
- Layout
Rachel Andrew13 (Perch)
- Strategy
Jake Archibald14 (Google)
- Mystery Speaker
Somebody you definitely know, and respect.
- …and others!
SmashingConf San Francisco17 / #breakout / Apr 17–18 Link
The classic. With our third annual conference in San Francisco, we want to explore ways and strategies for breaking out: leaving behind generic designs and understanding the new techniques and capabilities available today. We care about the solutions we come up with, and the approaches that failed along the way. In San Francisco, we want to find out the why, and how, and what we all — as designers and developers — need to know today to be more productive and make smarter decisions tomorrow. Schedule and details.18
19
SmashingConf SF20: breaking out of the box. Apr 17–18.
Speakers and Topics Link
A wide range of everything web-related, covered in 2 days, with a single track, 16 speakers and 8 hands-on workshops. CSS Grid, Design systems, new frontiers of CSS and JavaScript, accessibility, performance, lettering, graphic design, UX, multi-cultural design, among other things. 100 super early-bird-tickets now on sale.21
- Lettering
Jessica Hische22
- Design Systems
Trent Walton23 (Paravel)
- Next Frontier Of CSS
Michael Riethmueller24
- Multi-Cultural Design
Yiying Lu25
- Performance
Patrick Hamann26 (Fastly)
- Layout
Rachel Andrew27 (Perch)
- Mystery Speaker
Somebody you definitely know, and respect.
- …and others!
SmashingConf Toronto3330 / #noslides / Jun 26–27 Link
What’s the best way to learn? By observing designers and developers working live. For our new conference in Toronto, all speakers aren’t allowed to use any slides at all. Welcome SmashingConf #noslides, a brand new conference, full of interactive live sessions, showing how web designers design and how web developers build — including setup, workflow, design thinking, naming conventions and everything in-between. Schedule and details.31
32
SmashingConf Toronto3330: no slides, live sessions only. Jun 26–27.
Speakers and Topics Link
Interactive live sessions on everything from organizing layers in Photoshop to naming conventions in CSS. Live workflow in Sketch and Photoshop, design systems setup, lettering, new frontiers of CSS and JavaScript, CSS Grid Layout, live debugging, performance audits, accessibility audits, sketching, graphic design, data visualization and creative coding. 100 super early-bird-tickets now on sale.34
- CSS
Lea Verou35 (MIT)
- Creative JavaScript
Seb Lee-Delisle36
- JavaScript
Sarah Drasner37 (Microsoft)
- UX Psychology
Joe Leech38
- Lettering
Gemma O’Brien39
- Performance
Tim Kadlec40 (Snyk)
- Design Workflow
Dan Mall41 (Superfriendly)
- Data Visualization
Nadieh Bremer42
- Visual Design
Aaron Draplin43 (DDC)
- Multi-Cultural Design
Yiying Lu44
- Mystery Speaker
Somebody you definitely know, and respect.
- …and others!
Tickets! Link
To give everybody a chance to buy ticket in time, we are releasing all tickets in batches this time. The first batch of super early-birds are available right away: fetch them before they fly out!
- SmashingConf London, Feb 7–847,
#perfmatters,
- SmashingConf San Francisco, Apr 17–1848,
#breakout,
- SmashingConf Toronto, Jun 26–2749,
#noslides.
Ah, and just in case you’re wondering: we’re planning on running a conference in our hometown Freiburg, Germany on September 10–11, and we will be coming back to New York, USA on October 23–24 — with a slightly different format, too. We can’t wait to see you there! ;-)
(vf ms)
Footnotes Link
- 1 #tickets
- 2 https://smashingconf.com
- 3 https://smashingconf.com/
- 4 https://smashingconf.com
- 5 https://smashingconf.com
- 6 https://shop.smashingmagazine.com/products/smashingconf-london-2018?variant=990650269721
- 7 https://www.twitter.com/
- 8 https://www.twitter.com/
- 9 https://www.twitter.com/
- 10 https://www.twitter.com/
- 11 https://www.twitter.com/
- 12 https://www.twitter.com/
- 13 https://www.twitter.com/
- 14 https://www.twitter.com/
- 15 https://shop.smashingmagazine.com/products/smashingconf-london-2018
- 16 https://smashingconf.com/registration
- 17 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/
- 18 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/
- 19 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/
- 20 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/
- 21 https://shop.smashingmagazine.com/products/smashingconf-san-francisco-2018?variant=1012441088025on
- 22 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/speakers/jessica-hische
- 23 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/speakers/trent-walton
- 24 https://www.twitter.com/
- 25 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/speakers/yiying-lu
- 26 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/speakers/patrick-hamann
- 27 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/speakers/rachel-andrew
- 28 https://shop.smashingmagazine.com/products/smashingconf-san-francisco-2018
- 29 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/registration
- 30 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/
- 31 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/schedule
- 32 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/
- 33 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/
- 34 https://shop.smashingmagazine.com/products/smashingconf-toronto?variant=1012127203353
- 35 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/speakers/lea-verou
- 36 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/speakers/seb-lee-delisle
- 37 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/speakers/sarah-drasner
- 38 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/speakers/joe-leech
- 39 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/speakers/gemma-obrien
- 40 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/speakers/tim-kadlec
- 41 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/speakers/dan-mall
- 42 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/speakers/nadieh-bremer
- 43 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/speakers/aaron-draplin
- 44 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/speakers/yiying-lu
- 45 https://shop.smashingmagazine.com/products/smashingconf-toronto?variant=1012127203353
- 46 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/registration
- 47 https://smashingconf.com/registration
- 48 https://smashingconf.com/sf-2018/registration
- 49 https://smashingconf.com/toronto-2018/registration
Leave a Comment