Cheerful Wallpapers To Deck Your December Desktop (2017 Edition)

Slowly but surely, 2017 is coming to an end. And what better way could there be to celebrate the last few weeks and the upcoming holiday season as with some cheerful wallpapers?

To get you in the right mood for December and the upcoming holiday season, artists and designers from across the globe once again got their creative ideas bubbling and created festive and inspiring desktop wallpapers for you. Wallpapers that are a bit more distinctive as the usual crowd and that are bound to add some holiday cheer to your screen.

All wallpapers featured in this post can be downloaded for free and come in versions with and without a calendar for December 2017. Happy holidays!

Please note that:

All images can be clicked on and lead to the preview of the wallpaper,

You can feature your work in our magazine by taking part in our Desktop Wallpaper Calendars series. We are regularly looking for creative designers and artists to be featured on Smashing Magazine.

'Tis The Season To Be Happy

Designed by Tazi from Australia.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x960, 1600x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x960, 1600x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Coming Home

“December is undoubtedly the family month. As a civil engineer I worked abroad and this was the only month we were guaranteed to return home to be with our families. I tried to represent this in my illustration, using, naturally, my namesake: Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer. Even he has the right…” — Designed by Rodolfo Henriques from Portugal.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Christmas Cookies

“Christmas is coming and a great way to share our love is by baking cookies.” — Designed by Maria Keller from Mexico.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 640x1136, 750x1334, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1242x2208, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440, 2880x1800

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 640x1136, 750x1334, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1242x2208, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440, 2880x1800

Celebration Galore Is Here Again

“Christmas bells are swinging above the snow fields, we hear sweet voices ringing from lands of long ago… It’s time to count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree!” — Designed by Norjimm Pvt Ltd from India.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Christmas Woodland

Designed by Mel Armstrong from Australia.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Surprise

“Surprise is the greatest gift which life can grant us.” — Designed by PlusCharts from India.

preview

with calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

without calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

Getting Hygge

“There’s no more special time for a fire than in the winter. Cozy blankets, warm beverages, and good company can make all the difference when the sun goes down. We’re all looking forward to generating some hygge this winter, so snuggle up and make some memories.” — Designed by The Hannon Group from Washington D.C.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1280x960, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1280x960, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Joy To The World

“Joy to the world, all the boys and girls now, joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea, joy to you and me.” — Designed by Morgan Newnham from Boulder, Colorado.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Enchanted Blizzard

“A seemingly forgotten world under the shade of winter glaze hides a moment where architecture meets fashion and change encounters steadiness.” — Designed by Ana Masnikosa from Belgrade, Serbia.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Christmas Owl

“Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” — Designed by Suman Sil from India.

preview

with calendar: 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Snowflake

“I wanted to design something for Christmas with a modern twist — this is my effort!” — Designed by James Mitchell from the United Kingdom.

preview

with calendar: 1280x720, 1280x800, 1366x768, 1440x900, 1680x1050, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 2560x1440, 2880x1800

without calendar: 1280x720, 1280x800, 1366x768, 1440x900, 1680x1050, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 2560x1440, 2880x1800

Winter

“The winter solstice has always been special to me as a barren darkness that gives birth to a verdant future beyond imagination, a time of pain and withdrawal that produces something joyfully inconceivable, like a monarch butterfly masterfully extracting itself from the confines of its cocoon, bursting forth into unexpected glory. (Gary Zukav)” — Designed by Dipanjan Karmakar from India.

preview

with calendar: 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1366x768, 1440x900, 1440x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

without calendar: 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1366x768, 1440x900, 1440x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

Expectation

“Blessed is he who expects nothing, for he shall never be disappointed.” — Designed by StarAdmin from India.

preview

with calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

without calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

Magical Night

“At night, when the sky is full of stars and the sea is still, you get the wonderful sensation that you are floating in space.” — Designed by UrbanUI from India.

preview

with calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

without calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

Santa Coming To India

“It’s December! Like elsewhere in the world, it is celebration time for us. How well do you know? Santa is coming with gifts for us Indians this way.” — Designed by Anish Joseph from India.

preview

with calendar: 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Rudolph Dance

“Great inspiration is Rudolph the reindeer and a song about him. Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, had a very shiny nose…” — Designed by S7 Design from Serbia.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

A Merry Christmas You Will Have

“I am a huge fan of Star Wars and there’s a new Star Wars movie premiering December 14, so I designed a parody cartoon image of Master Yoda on Dagobah wishing everyone a Merry Christmas… Yoda-style. I designed a candy cane as his walking stick and added a Christmas hat to complete the picture. I hope you like it!” — Designed by Evita Bourmpakis from Greece.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

The Season Is Calling

“Christmas is coming… Music fills the air, stars brighten up the sky, Santa is on his way loading gifts for us on his sleigh… It’s time that we awake from our slumbers, open up our hearts, and be taken by all wonders of this beautiful month!” — Designed by IPIX Technologies from India.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1440x1050, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1440x1050, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Let’s Spread Love And Joy

“The beauty of Christmas is in the happiness and cheers of the family that gathers around the gifts wrapped in colors of joy and peace all the way from Santa’s world. While the angels in the heaven, sing praises of the Lord, let us welcome Christmas with heartfelt joy and happiness. Wishing all a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.” — Designed by Acodez IT Solutions from Mumbai, India.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Season Of Joy

Designed by Antun Hirsman from Croatia.

preview

with calendar: 1280x960, 1440x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 1280x960, 1440x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Let It Snow

“How the snow falls in the north! Flake on flake falling incessantly, until the small dingles are almost on a level with the uplands. Let it snow!” — Designed by Mozilor Technologies from India.

preview

with calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

without calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

Shining Holidays

“All holidays can be good times. Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” — Designed by TemplateWatch from India.

preview

with calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

without calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200, 1920x1080

The World Is Asleep

“The snow kisses the trees and fields gently; and then covers the earth entirely with a white quilt and slowly whispers into its ears ‘Go to sleep, till the summer comes knocking at the door.’” — Designed by Tours In India from India.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1440x900, 1440x1050, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1440x900, 1440x1050, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

I Fell In Love With You In December

Designed by Priscilla Li from the United States.

preview

with calendar: 1280x720, 1366x768, 1920x1080, 2560x1440

without calendar: 1280x720, 1366x768, 1920x1080, 2560x1440

Christmas In Matera

“I designed a front view of the famous Sassi of Matera, the Italian city that will be ‘European Capital of Culture in 2019’, by using ‘modular hearts’ and simulating the texture of typical Christmas jumpers.” — Designed by Antonio Cappiello from Italy.

preview

with calendar: 720x1280, 1280x720, 1366x768, 1600x900, 1920x1080, 2560x1440

without calendar: 720x1280, 1280x720, 1366x768, 1600x900, 1920x1080, 2560x1440

Happy Birthday Rudyard!

“December 30th is the birthday of Rudyard Kipling, the writer of the Jungle Book. To celebrate, I decided to create a very festive jungle scene with some of the characters from the story.” — Designed by Safia Begum from the United Kingdom.

preview

with calendar: 800x450, 1280x720, 1366x768, 1440x810, 1600x900, 1680x945, 1920x1080, 2560x1440

without calendar: 800x450, 1280x720, 1366x768, 1440x810, 1600x900, 1680x945, 1920x1080, 2560x1440

Learn From Your Mistakes

Designed by Metrovista from Orlando, FL.

preview

with calendar: 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x960, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1600x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 640x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x960, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1600x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Dream What You Want To Do

“2017 will end, hope the last month, you can do what you want to do, seize the time, cherish yourself, expect next year we will be better!” — Designed by Hong Zi-Qing from Taiwan.

preview

with calendar: 1024x768, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x960, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1530x900, 1600x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 1024x768, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x960, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1530x900, 1600x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

Winter Romance

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” — Designed by BootstrapDash from India.

preview

with calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200

without calendar: 360x640, 1024x768, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1366x768, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x900, 1680x1200

Snowy White

“It is that time of the year when the world is covered in layers of white snow. Let’s bring some warmth to this cold month by getting wrapped in blankets and sipping a hot cup of chocolate by the fireplace.” — Designed by TBPL Builders from India.

preview

with calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

without calendar: 320x480, 640x480, 800x480, 800x600, 1024x768, 1024x1024, 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x800, 1280x960, 1280x1024, 1400x1050, 1440x900, 1600x1200, 1680x1050, 1680x1200, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 1920x1440, 2560x1440

