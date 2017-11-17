We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf London , dedicated to all things web performance.

By Anselm Hannemann

November 17th, 2017

Editor’s Note: Our dear friend Anselm Hannemann summarizes what happened in the web community in the past few weeks in one handy list, so that you can catch up on everything new and important. Enjoy!

Welcome back to our monthly reading list. Before we dive right into all the amazing content I stumbled upon — admittedly, this one is going to be quite a long update — I want to make a personal announcement. This week I launched a personal project called Colloq1, a new conference and event service for users and organizers. If you’re going to events or are organizing one or if you’re interested in the recorded content of conferences, this could be for you. So if you like, go ahead and check it out.

In this issue, we’ll focus on some usually rather underaddressed things, such as numerals in web typography, variable fonts, or the image async attribute that’s coming to Chrome soon. So without further ado, let’s get started.

News Link

WebVR for Edge7 has added support for motion controllers that allow for fine grained interaction with digital objects in virtual reality. (Image credit8)

General Link

InVision announced Studio1614, a new screen design tool that will be released publicly in January. (Image credit17)

Web Performance Link

Tooling Link

Webpack Monitor2624 is a nice dashboard for your JavaScript toolchain. It gives insights into bundle size, the individual parts of the bundle and how the bundle and its size change over time. With tips for optimizing the output, the dashboard is quite useful if you care about reducing the payload for users on your website.

Security Link

This week, the “KRACK”-attack28 was widely discussed. It’s effectively breaking WPA2 encryption on most WiFi hardware. But vendors aren’t sleeping, some already updated their systems and offer software updates for the devices which you should patch as soon as possible. One thing to note here is that websites that use HSTS preloading aren’t affected by the issue, which reminds us that we should consider adding this header to our websites.

Privacy Link

We know targeted ads can be a bit frightening sometimes when they show up and are incredibly accurate. With mobile ads, it’s even worse: Andy Greenberg shares a study that shows that it takes only $1000 to track someone’s location using mobile ads29.

Accessibility Link

CSS Link

Vincent De Oliveira wrote about the amazing CSS element() function 33 which is only available in Firefox currently (but that might change). Actually, it’s not even a new function, but it allows us to use images from the HTML DOM in our CSS, e.g. for a background-image.

function which is only available in Firefox currently (but that might change). Actually, it’s not even a new function, but it allows us to use images from the HTML DOM in our CSS, e.g. for a background-image. Richard Rutter wrote a guide about how to use old-style numerals on the web34 with the font-variant-numeric CSS property, if available. Proper sub- and superscripts are explained, too, and we can learn when to use which feature for a specific purpose.

JavaScript Link

Work & Life Link

200 universities just launched 560 free online courses. Here’s the full list43.

Going Beyond… Link

We hope you enjoyed this Web Development Update. The next one is scheduled for December 15th. Stay tuned!

