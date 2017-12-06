The Evolution Of User Experience Design

A designer, writer and speaker based in Belfast, Christopher has founded a number of successful digital startups. Christopher runs an independent design … More about Christopher…

Imagine you wrote a beautifully crafted newsletter and nobody read it. That would make any cat sad. Don't let that happen!

User Experience (UX) is evolving rapidly, and as designers, we need to ensure our knowledge keeps pace with the changes. This article, the first in a series of ten sponsored by Adobe XD, gets the ball rolling, exploring how UX is evolving.

(This series of articles is kindly supported by Adobe.) We’re fortunate enough to be working at an incredibly exciting time in our industry. Yes, the challenges are considerable, but the opportunities are – equally – transformational. It’s never been a more exciting time to work as a User Experience (UX) designer.

Great designers deliver wonderful, considered and memorable experiences. Doing that isn’t easy and – through this series of articles – I’ll provide a wealth of pointers to ensure you’re on the right track. In short: I’ll ensure we have all the bases covered.

When I first started working on the web right at the start (yes, I’m that old!), user experience wasn’t even something that was on the radar. Our primary focus was: “Just make it work.” The digital landscape has evolved rapidly since then, and ‘making it work’ is now commonplace. As a consequence, our role as designers has evolved to encompass delight: “Make it work – I’d expect nothing less! And make it delightful.” Delight is a skill, and we’ll explore its importance throughout this series.

Design in our field has evolved rapidly over the last number of years and, as the field has matured, we have begun to see the emergence of ‘experience design’ as a focus. This series of ten articles, which covers the breadth of the UX field, will build to encompass user experience in the broadest sense. I’ll explore how UX has evolved and how it is changing as we accelerate into the 21st century.

In short: I’ll kick everything off and tell the story of where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going.

A slice through Apple's recently announced products reveals the complexity we now need to consider when we design user experiences. (Large preview)

A Human-Centred Approach

UX is an ever-changing field, and the discipline has evolved considerably over the last few decades. It can be a struggle at times to keep up as our deliverables have changed and evolved over time: desktop and mobile, mouse and touch, web and native, and the list goes on.

One aspect of UX remains consistent, however: users.

Personally, I prefer the term ‘humans’ to ‘users.’ The former, ‘humans,’ are complicated: living busy lives, eager for delight, yet, at times suffering from frustration. The latter, ‘users,’ runs the risk of being a little too abstract and, as such, a little too easy to dismiss. Let’s design for humans!

Humans are people, and people have feelings. To design for them effectively we need to factor in those feelings: designing for delight and alleviating frustration where humanly possible.

Of course, we need to design with functionality in mind. Nevertheless, in our role as designers of experiences, we should also include a focus on delight.