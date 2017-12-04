Debugging CSS Grid Layouts With Firefox Grid Inspector

Chen Hui Jing is a self-taught designer and developer with an inordinate love for CSS. Reducing lines of code in her web projects makes her extremely happy. She … More about Huijing…

This article covers known and obscure features of Firefox DevTools that can come in handy when you’re building and debugging shiny new CSS Grid layouts.

You may have heard quite a bit of talk about a CSS feature called “Grid” this year. If you are someone who cringes when you hear the words “CSS” and “grid” in the same sentence, then I highly suggest you check out this new CSS module called CSS Grid.

Browsers render HTML elements as boxes according to the CSS box model, and CSS Grid is a new layout model that provides authors the ability to control the size and position of these boxes and their contents. The module introduces a series of properties that allow us to create grid structures and control the placement and sizing of grid items using CSS.

As Rachel Andrew has said many times before, “Grid works from the container in“ while “Other layout methods start with the item.” This way of thinking about Grid really stuck with me because I’m used to designing directly in the browser. Before the advent of CSS Grid, it was expected that every HTML element was to be rendered one after another, and that was the mental model I’d settled upon.

After playing around with Grid for a bit, I realized my approach to designing layouts had changed. I found myself sketching on paper, thinking about the layout design in its entirety. By the time my fingers were doing their dance across the keyboard, I already knew exactly how my layout would look like.

One of the things I had to wrap my head around was the fact that the grid we define on the grid container is not visible. You can apply borders to your grid items, but you cannot apply a border to your grid lines to see them. This is when a DevTools function like Grid Inspector comes in really handy.

Brief History Of Grid Inspector

I had first heard of a Grid Inspector tool when Jen Simmons tweeted about it back in September 2016, but the team at Mozilla had already been discussing the development of a Grid Inspector tool since July 2015. Matt Claypotch and Jen Simmons had worked on a Firefox add-on called the CSS Grid Inspector, which was released in April 2016. It gave the team some working code build upon, as well as a means of gathering feedback from a larger base of developers.

Although other browsers like Chrome and Internet Explorer each had their respective Grid implementations at the time, with Chrome’s behind a flag, and Internet Explorer using the original specification, Firefox was the only browser that was working on a Grid DevTool along with the Grid implementation itself.

The in-depth discussions by the team at Mozilla regarding the Grid Inspector tool covered features like having different colors for different grids on the same page, detection of grid gaps, display of line numbers, and so on. This is a significant reason why the Grid Inspector tool in Firefox has so many advanced features in the latest Nightly (58.0a1, at time of writing), and was one of the features the team had been thinking about and worked on for more than a year.

They have collectively been implemented into a stand-alone Layout panel, which also includes a rendering of the Box Model of a selected HTML element plus the CSS properties related to Box Model. This article will cover these useful features and how they can help when troubleshooting grids.

Overview Of The Layout Panel