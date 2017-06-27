By Vitaly Friedman

As the web continuously becomes more complex, designing static pages has become untenable, so that many of us have started to approach design in a modular way. In this book, Alla Kholmatova will identify what makes an effective design system that empowers teams to create great digital products. The book isn’t ready just yet, but you can start reading it already. Pre-order the book now →1

$22.90 $29 Pre-order the book3 Start reading the book now. Hardcover + eBook.

280 pages. Free worldwide shipping. September 2017.

About The Book

Not all design systems are equally effective. Some can generate coherent user experiences, others produce confusing patchwork designs. Some inspire teams to contribute to them, while others are neglected. Some get better with time, more cohesive and better functioning; others get worse, becoming bloated and cumbersome.

Throughout this book, Alla Kholmatova, previously a lead designer at FutureLearn, will share an approach and the key qualities of effective, enduring design systems. It’s based on Alla’s experiences, case-studies from AirBnB, Atlassian, Eurostar, TED, and Sipgate, plus 18 months of research and interviews — all attempting to figure out what works and what doesn’t work in real-life products. It may not answer every question, but it will help you figure out just the right strategy for establishing and evolving a design system in your organization.

Who The Book Is For

The book is aimed mainly at small and medium-sized product teams trying to integrate modular thinking into their organization’s culture. Everyone in the product team could benefit from reading this book, but particularly visual and interaction designers, UX practitioners, and front-end developers.

The result is now for you to judge. We’re privileged to be releasing the first half of the book as pre-release. The second half will be released in early September 2017. Printed hardcover, 280 pages. Reviewed by Karen McGrane and Jeremy Keith. Cover design by Espen Brunborg. Pre-order the book now.4

What’s In The Book

The book explores design systems from the perspective of an interaction and visual designer. You won’t find any code samples or in-depth analysis of development tools. The book looks both into the main building blocks of a system and the workflow that would support the integrity of the system — all applied to designing and building websites or products today.

“Design Systems” is about how to approach your design process more systematically, and ensure your design system helps to achieve the purpose of your product and fits with the culture of your team.

5

A sneak preview of what the book looks like from the inside. Large view.6

The book consists of two parts:

Part 1: Foundations

In the first part, we’ll talk about the foundations of a design system – patterns and practices. Design patterns are repeatable, reusable parts of the interface, from the concrete and functional (like buttons and text fields) to the more descriptive (like iconography styles, colors, and typography). Patterns interconnect, and together they form the language of your product’s interface.

Shared practices are how we choose to create, capture, share and use those patterns by following a set of principles, or by keeping a pattern library.

Chapter 1: Design Systems

Chapter 2: Design Principles

Chapter 3: Functional Patterns

Chapter 4: Perceptual Patterns

Chapter 5: Shared Language

Summary

Part 2: Process

A design system cannot be built overnight – it evolves gradually with your product. But, there are certain principles and practices that we can follow to make sure the system develops in the right direction and provides us some degree of control over it. The second part of the book focuses on practical steps and techniques to establish and maintain a design system, including planning the work; conducting an interface inventory; setting up a pattern library; creating, documenting, evolving and maintaining design patterns.

Chapter 6: Parameters Of Your System

Chapter 7: Planning And Practicalities

Chapter 8: Systemizing An Interface: Functional Patterns

Chapter 9: Systemizing An Interface: Perceptual Patterns

Chapter 10: Pattern Libraries: What, Why And How

Conclusion

About The Author

Alla Kholmatova is a UX and interaction designer with a nine-year experience of working on the web, for a range of products and companies. Most recently she was a senior product designer at an open education platform, FutureLearn.

She’s particularly interested in design systems, language, and collaborative ways of working. In the last two years, she has been spending a huge amount of time working on and researching the subject. She’s been sharing her insights with people through articles, workshops, and projects. Alla contributes to design publications, such as A List Apart, and speaks at conferences around the world.

Sneak Preview (Free PDF Sample)

To give you a more detailed idea of what the book is like, feel free to download a free sample of the book — a chapter on how to establish a shared language, which allows a group of people to create and use patterns cohesively for a particular product.

$9.90 $14.90 Pre-order the eBook9 Start reading the book now. PDF, ePub, Kindle.

280 pages. Final release: September 2017.

Quick Summary

Printed hardcover, 280 pages, also includes digital version for free.

Available as eBook (PDF, ePUB, Amazon Kindle).

Free worldwide airmail shipping. Release: September 2017.

Pre-order now and start reading right away!10

What You’ll Learn In This Book:

How to get support for a design system in your organization, How to conduct a purpose directed interface audit, How to establish and evolve a shared design language within your team, How to think in patterns without losing sight of the whole, How to shift your team’s design process from thinking in pages to connected systems, How to define effective design principles, How to identify patterns early in the design process, How to strike a balance between reusability, consistency, and creative expression of the brand, How to eliminate duplicates and inconsistencies, How to establish foundations for a pattern library, How to define patterns and integrate them into the system, How to document and evolve design patterns.

The printed book is planned to be released late September, but we kindly invite you to start reading the first chapters in the eBook right away. Dive into the foundations of a design system – design patterns and principles. Pre-order your book now.1411

$22.90 $29 Pre-order the book13 Start reading the book now. Hardcover + eBook.

280 pages. Free worldwide shipping. September 2017.

The printed book is scheduled for release at the end of September. However, we invite you to download the first part of the eBook immediately. Pre-order your book now.1411

You might not be an interface designer or a visual designer, but you probably know somebody who might use the book. What about offering the book as a little gift or a little token of appreciation, or just send a link to them? ;-) We’re looking forward to your feedback!

(ak vf il ms)

Footnotes

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook