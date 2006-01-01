Skip to main content

Accessibility eBook Bundle (3 eBooks)

PDF, ePUB, Kindle

$ 29.00 $ 34.79

We try to build the best experiences we can, but more often than not, we make them for ourselves and users like us. With this eBook bundle, you’ll learn to enrich the web for everyone by removing existing barriers and creating experiences that are usable to more people.

This eBooks Bundle contains the following books:

Inclusive Design Patterns (eBook) +

We make inaccessible and unusable websites and apps all the time, but it’s not for lack of skill or talent. It’s just a case of doing things the wrong way. We try to build the best experiences we can, but we only make them for ourselves and for people like us.

  • Introduction
  • The Document
  • A Paragraph
  • A Blog Post
  • Navigation
  • A Menu Button
  • Inclusive Prototyping
  • A List Of Products
  • A Filter Widget
  • A Registration Form
  • Test-Driven Markup
Apps For All: Coding Accessible Web Applications +

Accessibility is not just about addressing specific disabilities, but making sure as many people as possible have access to the same information.

  • This Is For Everyone
  • It’s All About Buttons
  • The WAI Forward
  • Getting Around
  • Peekaboo
  • It’s Alive!
  • Welcome To The Community
Practical Approaches For Designing Accessible Websites +

With the help of this eBook, you will gain a deeper understanding of common accessibility pitfalls and learn to circumvent them to create a better experience for everyone.

  • Accessibility APIs: A Key To Web Accessibility
  • Accessibility Originates With UX: A BBC iPlayer Case Study
  • Mobile And Accessibility: Why You Should Care And What You Can Do About It
  • Making Modal Windows Better For Everyone
  • Notes On Client-Rendered Accessibility
  • Design Accessibly, See Differently: Color Contrast Tips And Tools
  • Designing For The Elderly: Ways Older People Use Digital Technology Differently

