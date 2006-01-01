Accessibility eBook Bundle (3 eBooks)

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.
We try to build the best experiences we can, but more often than not, we make them for ourselves and users like us. With this eBook bundle, you’ll learn to enrich the web for everyone by removing existing barriers and creating experiences that are usable to more people.
This eBooks Bundle contains the following books:
We make inaccessible and unusable websites and apps all the time, but it’s not for lack of skill or talent. It’s just a case of doing things the wrong way. We try to build the best experiences we can, but we only make them for ourselves and for people like us.
Accessibility is not just about addressing specific disabilities, but making sure as many people as possible have access to the same information.
With the help of this eBook, you will gain a deeper understanding of common accessibility pitfalls and learn to circumvent them to create a better experience for everyone.