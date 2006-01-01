Skip to main content

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.

Business eBook Bundle (8 eBooks)

Business eBook Bundle (8 eBooks)

PDF, ePUB, Kindle

$ 35.00 $ 49.74

If you need support when it comes to the business aspects of the web industry, then these eBooks will be a treasure chest for you. Learn to adapt your business to the digital challenges. Get insights into building better products. Read up on how to pitch like a pro and handle your finances properly. Get precious tips on a key issue in your career: communication with clients and partners.

This eBooks Bundle contains the following books:

Digital Adaptation (eBook) +

Nothing is more frustrating than stubborn management entangled in dated workflows and inefficient processes. That’s why we created “Digital Adaptation”, a new practical book on how to help senior management understand the Web and adapt the business, culture, team structure and workflows accordingly.

  • A Message for Web Professionals
  • The Digital Divide
  • Setting Your Digital Direction
  • Adopting A Digital Culture
  • Digital Teams: Agents Of Change
  • Digital Demands A Different Way Of Working
  • Grassroots Change
Making It Right: Product Management For A Startup World +

This eBook will empower product managers who work in digital and help them to build better products that make their companies and users more successful.

  • Roles And Responsibilities Of The Product Manager
  • Uncovering Needs
  • Product Discovery
  • The User Experience Of kalahari.com
  • Product Roadmaps
  • Defining A Product
  • User-Centered Design And Workflows
  • What About Responsive Design?
  • Specifications
  • Build And Release
  • Assess And Iterate
  • Product Management In Agile Methodologies
  • Getting Started
A Career On The Web: Assuming Leadership +

Fresh ideas and practical advice to help you improve your leadership skills and foster a passionate and agile team.

  • Assuming Leadership In Your Design Agency
  • Lessons Learned From Leading New Web Professionals
  • How And Why To Make Side Projects Work At A Digital Agency
  • Internal Developer Training: Doing It Right
  • How To Build An Agile UX Team: The Culture
  • How To Build An Agile UX Team: Hiring
  • How To Build An Agile UX Team: Integration
  • How To Recruit A UX Designer
A Career On The Web: On The Road To Success +

There comes a time in everyone’s career when changing jobs is the natural next step. But how can you make the most of this situation and find a job you’ll love?

  • How A Designer Can Find A Job They Will Truly Love
  • The Difference Between Good And Bad Job Requirements
  • Preparing For A Front-End Job Interview
  • Land Your Next Web Development Job: The Interview Process
  • Career Advice For Graduating Web Design Students
  • The Habits Of Successful New Web Professionals
  • How To Maintain Your Brand As A Corporate Employee
Clients: Friends You Never Had +

The eBook “Clients: Friends You Never Had” provides valuable advice to foster stable relationships and a fruitful cooperation with your clients.

  • Getting Engaged
  • How To Build Long-Term Client Relationships
  • Keys To Better Communication With Clients
  • Guidelines For Successful Communication With Clients
  • Effective User Research And Transforming The Minds Of Clients
  • Why Account Managers Shouldn't Prevent Designers From Speaking To Clients
  • How Do You Deal With Overstressed, Irrational Clients? An Entrepreneur's View
  • How To Sell The Value Of Mobile To Clients
  • Encouraging Better Client Participation In Responsive Design Projects
Marketing Secrets For Web Designers +

Marketing is an essential part of web design and knowing its 101 helps you see your design decisions in a broader context.

  • Stop Shouting. Start Teaching
  • If You Love Your Brand, Set It Free
  • What Successful Products Teach Us About Web Design
  • Social Media Is A Part Of The User Experience
  • How To Use Email To Alienate Your Users
  • How Metrics Can Make You A Better Designer
  • Keep Your Analytics Data Safe And Clean
  • It Works For “You”: A User-Centric Guideline To Product Pages
  • How To Launch Anything
Successful Freelancing For Web Designers +

Read up on how to pitch like a pro and handle your finances properly and get precious tips on communicating with clients and partners.

  • Basic Skills Of Freelance Web Designers
  • Communication With Clients & Partners
  • Marketing — Convincing Strategies For Freelancers
  • Contracts & Pricing
Work Smart, Live Healthy +

Web design is more than a job. It’s a passion. This eBook focuses on practical tips and strategies to foster a balanced lifestyle so that you can tackle the job you love with more energy.

  • Maximize Your Creative Energy
  • Feeling Stuck? Design What You Don’t Know
  • Be A Better Designer By Eating An Elephant
  • Dealing With Workaholism On Web Teams
  • When 24/7/365 Fails: Turning Off Work On Weekends
  • Fostering Healthy Non-Professional Relationships
  • You Are Not A Machine. You Are Not Alone.
  • Let’s Talk About It

More smashing Books

The Smashing Library (56 eBooks)

The Smashing Library (56 eBooks)

Convince me!