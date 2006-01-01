Skip to main content

Content Strategy eBook Bundle (3 eBooks)

$ 11.97 $ 14.97

With this bundle you will master content and copywriting in no time. Three eBooks contain Smashing Magazine’s best articles on content, carefully prepared, edited and — of course — without advertising. Perfect for those looking to get into the world of content development for online platforms, this eBook expertly pinpoints the key things one must know before beginning a journey into copywriting.

This eBooks Bundle contains the following books:

Content Strategy +

This eBook delves into the world of content, providing beginners as well as communications pros with a fundamental understanding of how content strategy works.

  • The Immersive Web And Design Writing
  • Content: A Blessing, A Bubble, A Burden
  • Make Your Content Make a Difference
  • Content Strategy Within The Design Process
  • Content Strategy: Optimizing Your Efforts For Success
  • Finding Your Tone Of Voice
  • Fluidity Of Content And Design: Learning From Where The Wild Things Are
  • The Role Of Design In The Kingdom Of Content
  • How Disregarding Design Limits The Power Of Content
Content Strategy, Vol. 2: Planning, Producing And Maintaining Quality Content +

This eBook is your guide through the critical phases of content planning, production and maintenance, your partner in crime to develop a sound content strategy.

  • Editing Tips For Business Web Content
  • Framing Effective Messages To Motivate Your Users
  • Ways To Avoid Overwhelming Users: Lessons Learned From My High-School Teachers
  • How To Run A Content-Planning Workshop
  • Help Your Content Go Anywhere With A Mobile Content Strategy
  • Improving Your Information Architecture With Card-Sorting: A Beginner’s Guide
  • Content Knowledge Is Power
  • Dealing With Redundant, Out-Of-Date And Trivial (ROT) Content
Effective Copywriting +

From avoiding pitfalls to optimizing content and turning words into marketing tools, this eBook highlights the real-word copywriting experiences of Smashing’s authors.

  • Quick Course On Effective Website Copywriting
  • Five Copywriting Errors That Can Ruin A Company’s Website
  • Design With Dissonance
  • How Content Creators Benefit From The New SEO
  • How To Improve Your Branding With Your Content
  • The Art Of Content Marketing
  • Content Meaning
  • 10 Ways To Put Your Content In Front Of More People

