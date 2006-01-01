The Smashing Library (56 eBooks)

If you ever wanted a reliable source for useful and valuable content, look no further. Our Smashing eBook Library has everything you need to start crafting well-designed and well-built websites today. The Library includes 51 valuable Smashing eBooks (including Smashing Books 1-5) as well as 4 third-party eBooks — Brad Frost’s “Atomic Design”, Paul Boag’s “Client Centric Web Design”, Jonathan Snook’s “Smacss”, and Jonathan Kohl’s “Tap Into Mobile Application Testing”. The eBooks work on all eBook readers and each is available in PDF, ePUB and Kindle formats.
Design Systems (eBook)
As the web continues to become more complex, designing static pages has become untenable, so that many of us have started to approach design in a more systematic way. In this book, Alla Kholmatova sets out to identify what makes an effective design system that can empower teams to create great digital products.
There isn’t a standard definition of “design system” within the web community and people use the term in different ways. In this chapter, we’ll define what a design system is and what it consists of.
Design Systems
Solid principles are the foundation for any well-functioning system. In this chapter we’ll discuss the qualities of effective design principles and look at some of the ways of defining them.
Design Principles
In this chapter we’ll discuss the role of functional patterns and why they should be defined early in the design process.
Functional Patterns
In this chapter we’ll discuss how perceptual patterns work and their role in a design system.
Perceptual Patterns
This chapter describes how to establish a shared language, which allows a group of people to create and use patterns cohesively for a particular product.
Shared Language
This chapter introduces some of the qualities a design system can have, and the ways in which risks and downsides can be managed.
Parameters of Your System
In this chapter we’ll look at finding support for establishing a design system in your organization, and planning and starting the work.
Planning And Practicalities
The exercise in this chapter describes an approach to systemizing functional patterns, starting with a product’s purpose.
Systemizing Functional Patterns
The exercise in this chapter describes how to conduct an inventory of styles, define perceptual patterns, and integrate them into the system.
Systemizing Perceptual Patterns
In this chapter we’ll look at some of the practical techniques to set up a simple, useful, and multidisciplinary pattern library.
Pattern Libraries
Digital Adaptation (eBook)
+
Nothing is more frustrating than stubborn management entangled in dated workflows and inefficient processes. That’s why we created “Digital Adaptation”, a new practical book on how to help senior management understand the Web and adapt the business, culture, team structure and workflows accordingly.
-
A Message for Web Professionals
The Digital Divide
Setting Your Digital Direction
Adopting A Digital Culture
Digital Teams: Agents Of Change
Digital Demands A Different Way Of Working
Grassroots Change
Inclusive Design Patterns (eBook)
+
We make inaccessible and unusable websites and apps all the time, but it’s not for lack of skill or talent. It’s just a case of doing things the wrong way. We try to build the best experiences we can, but we only make them for ourselves and for people like us.
-
Introduction
The Document
A Paragraph
A Blog Post
Navigation
A Menu Button
Inclusive Prototyping
A List Of Products
A Filter Widget
A Registration Form
Test-Driven Markup
Making It Right: Product Management For A Startup World
+
This eBook will empower product managers who work in digital and help them to build better products that make their companies and users more successful.
-
Roles And Responsibilities Of The Product Manager
Uncovering Needs
Product Discovery
The User Experience Of kalahari.com
Product Roadmaps
Defining A Product
User-Centered Design And Workflows
What About Responsive Design?
Specifications
Build And Release
Assess And Iterate
Product Management In Agile Methodologies
Getting Started
Smashing Book #5: Real-Life Responsive Web Design (eBook)
+
Responsive design is a default these days, but we are all still figuring out just the right process and techniques to better craft responsive websites. That’s why we created a new book — to gather practical techniques and strategies from people who have learned how to get things done right, in actual projects with actual real-world challenges.
-
Front-end techniques. Scalability. Design systems. Bullet-proof solutions. Real-world challenges.
Preface
Responsive workflow. Element collage. Style tiles. Tools. Deliverables. Performance budget. Interface inventory. Sketching. Planning. Manifestos. Hypothesis. Atomic design. Designing in the browser. Photoshop.
Responsive Designer's Workflow
Design patterns. Navigation. Smart front-end techniques. Priority+ pattern. Improved off-canvas. Lazy loading. Autocomplete. Filters. Responsive PDF. Portrait/landscape mode. Sliders. Country selector. Responsive iconography.
Responsive Design Patterns & Components
Structured content. Content consistency. Content models. Structural audit. Editorial content. Content types. Content relationships. Data-driven gaps. Feature-driven gaps. Authors and editors. CMS. Content maintenance.
Structured Content for RWD
SVG. Syntax. Accessibility. Viewport. ViewBox. Exporting. Embedding. Sprites. Icon systems. Data URIs. Performance. Smart SVG techniques. Responsive iconography. Cross-browser fallbacks.
Mastering SVG For RWD And Beyond
Syntax variants. Flex container. Orientation. Wrapping. Sizing boxes. Flex property. Forms with Flexbox. Advanced alignment. Magical margins. Reordering boxes. Order property. Flexbox as progressive enhancement.
Building Responsive Components With Flexbox
Font formats. Font loading. Font-rendering. FOIT and FOUT. Font Loading API. Fallback fonts. Inlining fonts. Simulating swapping. Promises. Asynchronous loading and caching. Prioritized loading.
Web Fonts Performance
CSS pixel and DPR. Retina displays. Fixed-width images. Variable-width images. Srcset and sizes. Art direction. <picture> element. Separation of concerns. Image format fallback. Accessibility. Background images. Image optimization. WebP and JPEG-XR. Compressive images. Deployment. Common pitfalls.
Using Responsive Images, Today
Email landscape. CSS in email. Market share. Navigation and CTA buttons. Foundational markup. Reset and client-specific CSS. Fluid containers. Pattern-based development. Layout techniques. Microsoft Outlook. Windows Live Mail. Apple Mail. Mozilla Thunderbird. Outlook.com. Yahoo! Mail. AOL. iOS Mail. Gmail.
The Dark Side Of Responsive HTML Email
“Cutting the mustard”. Predictable, simple CSS. Naming conventions. BEM and class names. Sass organization. Debugging media queries. Lazy loading. Content-out media queries. Separation of concerns. Exploratory testing. Functional testing. Visual regression testing. Automated testing. Dealing with false positives. Common dependencies. Troubleshooting bugs on mobile.
Testing, Maintaining And Debugging RWD
Advertising. User experience design. Creative hijinks. Allergic to research. Process and predictability. Building blocks of creativity. Intoxicated by process. Platform for creativity. Creative brief. Line between control and chaos. Buying creativity. copywriting. Creative teams. Creative direction
Counting Stars: Creativity Over Predictability In RWD
navigator.onLine. Online and offline events. HTML5 Application Cache. Cache manifest. Fallbacks. AppCache gotchas. Web Storage. localStorage. Service Workers.
Beyond Responsive: Optimizing For Offline
Collaboration. Estimates. Spiraling. “One-deliverable” workflow. Efficiency. Content priority guide. Style comparisons. Testing the aggregate. Content prototype. Wireframes. Style prototypes. Pattern libraries. Happy teams.
Efficient Responsive Process With Clients
Mobile first. jQuery dependence. Dealing with IE8. Advertising. Refactoring. Code inventory. Front-end optimization. Performance budget. SpeedIndex. Deferring web fonts. Critical CSS. Smart font fallback. Dealing with JavaScript. Asynchronous loading. SPDY/HTTP 2.0. Core content/functionality priority lists. Responsive images.
Performance Optimization Roadmap
The Sketch Handbook (eBook)
+
If you’re designing for the web today, you are probably using Sketch. We do, too, so we created “The Sketch Handbook”, filled with many practical examples and tutorials in 12 jam-packed chapters.
-
An Introduction To Sketch
Designing An App
The Power Of Iterations And Artboards
Creating A Logo For The App
Creating The Overview Page
Exporting
Design The Article Page
Going Responsive
The Final Breakpoint: Desktop Widescreen
Designing The Category Icons
Export The Category Icons
Mini Projects
User Experience Revolution (eBook)
+
Many companies try to create a great experience for customers. But few are willing to make the changes required to deliver on that promise. In fact most don’t even realize just how bad their experience can be.
-
Getting Real About User Experience Design
How To Sell The Benefits Of User Experience Design
Create Customer Experience Evangelists
Raise The Profile Of The Customer
Get Managerial Support
Develop A Proof Of Concept
Establish Better Working Practices
A Career On The Web: Assuming Leadership
+
Fresh ideas and practical advice to help you improve your leadership skills and foster a passionate and agile team.
-
Assuming Leadership In Your Design Agency
Lessons Learned From Leading New Web Professionals
How And Why To Make Side Projects Work At A Digital Agency
Internal Developer Training: Doing It Right
How To Build An Agile UX Team: The Culture
How To Build An Agile UX Team: Hiring
How To Build An Agile UX Team: Integration
How To Recruit A UX Designer
A Career On The Web: On The Road To Success
+
There comes a time in everyone’s career when changing jobs is the natural next step. But how can you make the most of this situation and find a job you’ll love?
-
How A Designer Can Find A Job They Will Truly Love
The Difference Between Good And Bad Job Requirements
Preparing For A Front-End Job Interview
Land Your Next Web Development Job: The Interview Process
Career Advice For Graduating Web Design Students
The Habits Of Successful New Web Professionals
How To Maintain Your Brand As A Corporate Employee
A Field Guide To Usability Testing
+
Testing usability is vital to creating a successful website — even more so if it’s an e-commerce website, a complex app or any other complicated project.
-
The Ultimate Guide to A/B Testing
Multivariate Testing in Action: Five Simple Steps To Increase Conversion Rates
15 Essential Checks Before Launching Your Website
Test Usability By Embracing Other Viewpoints
Multivariate Testing 101: A Scientific Method Of Optimizing Design
Comprehensive Review Of Usability And User Experience Testing Tools
A Field Guide To User Research
+
With this eBook, you will learn to take the guesswork out of your design decisions and base them on real-life experiences and user needs instead.
-
A Five-Step Process For Conducting User Research
A Closer Look At Personas: What They Are And How They Work
A Closer Look At Personas: A Guide To Developing The Right Ones
All You Need To Know About Customer Journey Mapping
Facing Your Fears: Approaching People For Research
Considerations When Conducting User Research In Other Countries: A Brazilian Case Study
How To Run User Tests At A Conference
Apps For All: Coding Accessible Web Applications
+
Accessibility is not just about addressing specific disabilities, but making sure as many people as possible have access to the same information.
-
This Is For Everyone
It’s All About Buttons
The WAI Forward
Getting Around
Peekaboo
It’s Alive!
Welcome To The Community
Behind The Scenes Of Real-Life Projects
+
The eBook “Behind the Scenes of Real-Life Projects” takes a closer look at the techniques and stories of some folks behind real-life Web projects.
-
Building The New Financial Times Web App
Bringing Angry Birds To Facebook
Behind The Scenes Of Nike Better World
Behind The Scenes Of Tourism New Zealand
Tale Of A Top-10 App, Part 1: Idea And Design
Tale Of A Top-10 App, Part 2: Marketing And Launch
Gone In 60 Frames Per Second: A Pinterest Paint Performance Case Study
Inside Google’s User Experience Lab: An Interview With Google’s Marcin Wichary
Mistakes I’ve Made (And Lessons Learned Along The Way)
Clients: Friends You Never Had
+
The eBook “Clients: Friends You Never Had” provides valuable advice to foster stable relationships and a fruitful cooperation with your clients.
-
Getting Engaged
How To Build Long-Term Client Relationships
Keys To Better Communication With Clients
Guidelines For Successful Communication With Clients
Effective User Research And Transforming The Minds Of Clients
Why Account Managers Shouldn't Prevent Designers From Speaking To Clients
How Do You Deal With Overstressed, Irrational Clients? An Entrepreneur's View
How To Sell The Value Of Mobile To Clients
Encouraging Better Client Participation In Responsive Design Projects
Content Strategy
+
This eBook delves into the world of content, providing beginners as well as communications pros with a fundamental understanding of how content strategy works.
-
The Immersive Web And Design Writing
Content: A Blessing, A Bubble, A Burden
Make Your Content Make a Difference
Content Strategy Within The Design Process
Content Strategy: Optimizing Your Efforts For Success
Finding Your Tone Of Voice
Fluidity Of Content And Design: Learning From Where The Wild Things Are
The Role Of Design In The Kingdom Of Content
How Disregarding Design Limits The Power Of Content
Content Strategy, Vol. 2: Planning, Producing And Maintaining Quality Content
+
This eBook is your guide through the critical phases of content planning, production and maintenance, your partner in crime to develop a sound content strategy.
-
Editing Tips For Business Web Content
Framing Effective Messages To Motivate Your Users
Ways To Avoid Overwhelming Users: Lessons Learned From My High-School Teachers
How To Run A Content-Planning Workshop
Help Your Content Go Anywhere With A Mobile Content Strategy
Improving Your Information Architecture With Card-Sorting: A Beginner’s Guide
Content Knowledge Is Power
Dealing With Redundant, Out-Of-Date And Trivial (ROT) Content
Creating Meaningful Websites
+
What is it that makes a website stand out from the crowd? What makes it memorable and meaningful? This eBook wants to explore these questions.
-
A Comprehensive Website Planning Guide
A Fun Approach To Creating More Successful Websites
Defending The Generalists In The Web Design Industry
Breaking Down Silos: The Consequences Of Working In Isolation
MUD: Minimum Usable Design
A Craft Of Consequences: Reader, Writer And Emotional Design
Easier Is Better Than Better
Designing Engaging And Enjoyable Long-Form Reading Experiences
Symptoms Of An Epidemic: Web Design Trends
Creativity Lessons For Web Designers
+
The infamous creative spark isn’t as random as we might think. The creativity lessons in this eBook may help you overcome a creative trough.
-
The Process Of Creativity
Work, Life And Side Projects
“I Draw Pictures All Day”
Ignorance Is Bliss For A Creative Mind
The Big Think: Breaking The Deliverables Habit
Changing Perspective: A New Look At Old Problems
Collaging: Getting Answers To The Questions You Don't Know To Ask
Creating A Lasting Impression
Customizing WordPress
+
If WordPress got you hooked, and you want to tailor your site more to your needs and ideas, then this eBook is for you.
-
A Detailed Guide To WordPress Custom Page Templates
Extending WordPress With Custom Content Types
Building A Custom Archive Page For WordPress
Customizing Tree-Like Data Structures In WordPress With The Walker Class
Extending Advanced Custom Fields With Your Own Controls
Building An Advanced Notification System For WordPress
How To Use Autoloading And A Plugin Container In WordPress Plugins
How To Deploy WordPress Plugins With GitHub Using Transients
Designing Better UX
+
“Designing Better UX” raises awareness for those little things that add up to an ideal user experience. A valuable resource for your daily UX routine.
-
When You Shouldn’t Use Fitt’s Law To Measure User Experience
Five Ways To Prevent Bad Microcopy
Infinite Scrolling: Let's Get To The Bottom Of This
Designing Great Feedback Loops
Sketching For Better Mobile Experiences
Converting Our Stories Into Multi-Screen Experiences
Creating An Adaptive System To Enhance UX
Designing For Email
+
“Designing For Email” offers practical advice to cater for a flawless and engaging experience on web, desktop, and mobile email clients.
-
What 22 Billion Email Newsletters Tell Us About Designing For Email
From Monitor To Mobile: Optimizing Email Newsletters With CSS
Improve Your Email Workflow With Modular Design
Size Matters: Balancing Line Length And Font Size In Responsive Web Design
How To Raise Your Email Above Inbox Noise
Designing The Words: Why Copy Is A Design Issue
How To Use Email To Alienate Your Users
Email Marketing For Mobile App Creators
How To Create A Self-Paced Email Course
Effective Copywriting
+
From avoiding pitfalls to optimizing content and turning words into marketing tools, this eBook highlights the real-word copywriting experiences of Smashing’s authors.
-
Quick Course On Effective Website Copywriting
Five Copywriting Errors That Can Ruin A Company’s Website
Design With Dissonance
How Content Creators Benefit From The New SEO
How To Improve Your Branding With Your Content
The Art Of Content Marketing
Content Meaning
10 Ways To Put Your Content In Front Of More People
Emotional Design Elements
+
Find out how to integrate emotional appeal into your website — a personal touch can make all the difference, if you know how to design it.
-
Inclusive Design
The Personality Layer
Give Your Website Soul With Emotionally Intelligent Interactions
Not Just Pretty: Building Emotion Into Your Websites
Playful UX Design: Building A Better Game
Gamification And UX: Where Users Win Or Lose
Adding A Personal Touch To Your Web Design
HTML Semantics
+
You won’t get far without the foundational understanding of HTML semantics. This eBook addresses the importance of semantics in our code.
-
HTML5 Semantics
When One Word Is More Meaningful Than A Thousand
HTML5 And The Document Outlining Algorithm
Our Pointless Pursuit Of Semantic Value
Pursuing Semantic Value
The Semantic Grid System: Page Layout For Tomorrow
How To Create Selling E-Commerce Websites, Vol. 2
+
This eBook takes a look at the challenges that crafting online shopping experiences bring along, and equips you with the necessary know-how on how to deal with them effectively.
-
How To Plan Your Next Mobile E-Commerce Website
Exploring Ten Fundamental Aspects Of M-Commerce Usability
An E-Commerce Study: Guidelines For Better Navigation And Categories
The Current State Of E-Commerce Search
Better Product Pages: Turn Visitors Into Customers
Designing A Better Mobile Checkout Process
Creating A Client-Side Shopping Cart
Reducing Abandoned Shopping Carts In E-Commerce
Inside Creative Minds: Workflows, Habits And Strategies
+
In “Inside Creative Minds” experienced influencers and successful designers provide first-hand insights into their workflows, habits and strategies.
-
How I Work: Doug Crockford on JavaScript
How I Work: IDEO's Duane Bray On Creating Great Digital Experiences
How I Work: Meetup's Andres Glusman On The Power Of UX And Lean Startup Methods
Copying Others Is Not The Answer
“Be Careful: Trends Come And Go”
“Be Humble, Be Honest, Don't Be Afraid To Fail”
WordPress: How It Came To Be And Where It’s Heading
Interview With Nadine Chahine: The Art And Craft Of Arabic Type Design
Ask The Expert — A Chat About Art, Design, Computers And Education With Milton Glaser
Legacy Of Typography
+
Typography is everywhere. This eBook introduces historical and cultural aspects of type and how they relate to the web industry.
-
Japanese, A Beautifully Complex Writing System
Respect Thy Typography
Typography Carved In Stone
Industrial-Strength Types
Legitima Typeface: An Experience Of Fossils And Revivals
When Typography Speaks Louder Than Words
Weird And Wonderful, Yet Still Illegible
Font Wars: A Story On Rivalry Between Type Foundries
Hands-On Experience: The Rehabilitation Of The Script
Marketing Secrets For Web Designers
+
Marketing is an essential part of web design and knowing its 101 helps you see your design decisions in a broader context.
-
Stop Shouting. Start Teaching
If You Love Your Brand, Set It Free
What Successful Products Teach Us About Web Design
Social Media Is A Part Of The User Experience
How To Use Email To Alienate Your Users
How Metrics Can Make You A Better Designer
Keep Your Analytics Data Safe And Clean
It Works For “You”: A User-Centric Guideline To Product Pages
How To Launch Anything
Navigation & Interaction
+
The foundations of good UX design lie in transparent navigation and interaction patterns and systems. A solid understanding of the rules is as important as knowing when to break them.
-
The Elements Of Navigation
Sticky Menus Are Quicker To Navigate
Design Patterns: When Breaking The Rules Is OK
Navigation Patterns: Exploration Of Single-Page Websites
Redefining Hick’s Law
What Web Designers Can Learn From Video Games
Motion & Animation: A New Mobile UX Design Material
Mission Transition
Designing With Audio: What Is Sound Good For?
Navigation & Interaction, Vol. 2
+
The foundation of a solid, frustration-free user experience lies in a well-considered navigation system. But which design decisions have proven themselves in practice?
-
The Line Of Least Resistance
Efficiently Simplifying Navigation, Part 1: Information Architecture
Efficiently Simplifying Navigation, Part 2: Navigation Systems
Navigation For Mega-Sites
Responsive Navigation On Complex Websites
Off The Beaten Canvas: Exploring The Potential Of The Off-Canvas Pattern
Smart Transitions In User Experience Design
How Do You Design Interaction?
Performance Optimization: Techniques And Strategies
+
Tracking down performance bottlenecks does not only improve loading times but also results in a much snappier experience and a higher user engagement.
-
Improving Smashing Magazine’s Performance: A Case Study
How To Speed Up Your WordPress Website
You May Be Losing Users If Responsive Web Design Is Your Only Mobile Strategy
How To Make Your Websites Faster On Mobile Devices
Creating High-Performance Mobile Websites
Don’t Get Crushed By The Load: Optimization Techniques And Strategies
Speed Up Your Mobile Website With Varnish
Cache Invalidation Strategies With Varnish Cache
Gone In 60 Frames Per Second: A Pinterest Paint Performance Case Study
Practical Approaches For Designing Accessible Websites
+
With the help of this eBook, you will gain a deeper understanding of common accessibility pitfalls and learn to circumvent them to create a better experience for everyone.
-
Accessibility APIs: A Key To Web Accessibility
Accessibility Originates With UX: A BBC iPlayer Case Study
Mobile And Accessibility: Why You Should Care And What You Can Do About It
Making Modal Windows Better For Everyone
Notes On Client-Rendered Accessibility
Design Accessibly, See Differently: Color Contrast Tips And Tools
Designing For The Elderly: Ways Older People Use Digital Technology Differently
Practical Approaches For Designing Usable Websites
+
Put your users in the focus and learn about designing flows, optimizing emotional engagement and performing heuristic website reviews.
-
Evolve Your User Interface To Educate Your Users
Optimizing Emotional Engagement In Web Design Through Metrics
Enhancing User Interaction With First Person User Interface
A Guide To Heuristic Website Reviews
Stop Designing Pages And Start Designing Flows
The Data-Pixel Approach To Improving User Experience
Psychology Of Web Design
+
“Psychology Of Web Design” gives you insights on how the human brain deals with different elements, colors, contrast, symmetry and balance.
-
Designing For The Mind
Persuasion Triggers In Web Design
Designing For A Hierarchy Of Needs
10 Useful Usability Findings And Guidelines
30 Usability Issues To Be Aware Of
Designing For Start-Ups: How To Deliver The Message Across
Color Teory For Designers, Part 1: The Meaning Of Color
Color Theory For Designers, Part 2: Understanding Concepts And Terminology
Color Theory For Designer, Part 3: Creating Your Own Color Palettes
Rethinking UX
+
Rethinking UX is a springboard for developing a new perspective and for creating future-proof user experiences.
-
Thirteen Tenets Of User Experience Design
Improving Your Website Usability Test
Designing For The Multifaceted User
50 Design Problems In 50 Days: Real Empathy For Innovation
Beyond The Button: Embracing The Gesture-Driven Interface
What Leap Motion And Google Glass Mean For Future User Experience
Successful Freelancing For Web Designers
+
Read up on how to pitch like a pro and handle your finances properly and get precious tips on communicating with clients and partners.
-
Basic Skills Of Freelance Web Designers
Communication With Clients & Partners
Marketing — Convincing Strategies For Freelancers
Contracts & Pricing
The New Hardboiled Web Design
+
If you’re hungry to learn about how the latest techniques will make your websites more creative, flexible and adaptable, then “Harboiled Web Design” is for you.
-
You’ll discover what it means to be hardboiled for you, your designs and your workflow. Think again about what we can do instead of what we couldn’t. Embrace the possible, instead of complaining about limitations.
What The Hell Is Hardboiled?
You’ll discover why it’s important to constantly re-evaluate concepts such as progressive enhancement and graceful degradation. Learn about the basics of how a page should work in first place, not necessarily how a design should look. Get away from limiting your creativity to the capabilities of a lowest common denominator browser.
(Give Me That) Ol’ Time Religion
-
The Way Standards Develop
-
You’ll learn that responsive web design is an opportunity to make fabulous creative work, an opportunity that you should grab with both mitts. Embrace that not all browsers should render websites in the same way and focus on providing the most appropriate experience for the capabilities of a browser or device. All that without anyone being left unable to access content or features.
It Doesn’t Have To Look The Same
-
Atoms And Elements
-
You’ll find out how to design a great atmosphere by starting with typographic elements, how to select the right typeface, weight, line-height, and more. Learn how to use type proofs for presentation, how to balance them the right way and how to make them legible and readable on many different screens. Last but not least, you’ll dig into color accessibility and add decorative aspects that help give a design its personality.
Designing Atmosphere
-
Destination HTML5
-
Because your SEO ranking matters, you’ll discover the updated microformats2 — simple markup patterns for making your data machine-readable and therefore search engine friendly.
-
While microformats2 are dedicated to make you website machine-readable, WAI-ARIA roles have different but complementary goals. You’ll learn how to make your web content easier to use by people who use assistive technologies such as navigation menus, sliders, progress meters, properties that define dynamically updated sections of a page, ways to enable keyboard navigation and roles to describe the structure of a page, including headings, regions, and tables (grids).
WAI-ARIA Roles
In this chapter, you’ll dive deep into CSS Media Queries. By organizing it into six groups of elements that consider site-wide page styles, typography, form elements, tables, and images, you’ll learn how to style small screens first and how to choose breakpoints that are based on content rather than devices.
Hardboiled Foundations
-
Flexible Box Layout
-
Much of the web content we consume every day consists of the written word. Learn about the different web font formats and how to implement them properly, with fallback fonts and website performance in mind. You’ll learn how to specify the web fonts to low-resolution and high-resolution display, and how to test them on different resolution screens.
-
With your hardboiled HTML all set and your smaller screen styling in place, you’ll now give your design an extra level of fidelity and interaction that makes the most of the space available on larger screens. You’ll redevelop our vertical list into a grid of eight magazine covers that reveal their descriptions when we press on them. You’ll do this by applying relative positioning but without any horizontal or vertical offsets.
RGBa And Opacity
CSS borders can be exciting because they include properties that open up a wealth of creative opportunities. You’ll investigate new design possibilites with properties such as border-radius (that our clients love so much) and border-image for using images inside those borders.
Borders
-
Background Images
-
Flat design aesthetic has become the norm. Almost every site you see these days include large, flat areas of colour, often laid out across horizontal bands, almost always the full width of our screens, with flat or outlined buttons, and icon graphics that are also flat. You’ll learn how to move on from the mediocrity this flat aesthetic epitomises and you’ll see web design that’s rich and full of life. Whether you like linear gradients, radial, repeating or with multiple background images — you’ll need to know how to handle them.
-
The rapidly increasing pace of change is a good thing for designers and developers, businesses and brands, and the internet in general. New technologies like CSS filters and background blends are not only being introduced faster, but they’re being implemented in browsers and turned into standards faster, too. Now’s not a time to kick back — it’s a time to use these exciting new tools to make creative work with depth and subtlety, work that’s hardboiled.
Background Blends And Filters
CSS layouts can sometimes be a little strait-laced. You’ll learn how two-dimensional and three-dimensional transforms can help your designs break out of the box.
Transforms
-
Transitions
-
You might be surprised how unimaginative most website layouts are today, particularly since the responsive web design came up. But there’s so much to learn from print design that should inspire your work on the web. The different ways that magazine designers use columns of text to make their publications individual are an enormous inspiration. In this chapter, we’ll learn how to use CSS multicolumn layout and how to use it for today’s responsive designs.
-
Typography Best Practices
+
Web design is not just about a flamboyant or simply beautiful website appearance. This eBook is about small — but crucial — typographic details.
-
The Perfect Paragraph
Mind Your En And Em Dashes: Typographic Etiquette
How To Choose The Right Face For A Beautiful Body
Why Subtle Typographic Choices Make All The Difference
The Creative Way To Maximize Design Ideas With Type
Applying Macrotypography For A More Readable Web Page
Avoiding Faux Weights And Styles With Google Web Fonts
Setting Weights And Styles With The @font-face Declaration
Typography: Practical Considerations And Design Patterns
+
Learn how to train and sharpen your eyes to recognize specific typographic details which will be sure to guide you in your own projects.
-
Understanding The Difference Between Type And Lettering
Making Sense Of Type Classification, Part 1
Making Sense Of Type Classification, Part 2
A Critical Approach To Typefaces
Taking A Second Look At Free Fonts
Dear Web Font Providers
Typographic Design Patterns And Current Practices (2013 Edition)
Creating Exciting And Unusual Visual Hierarchies
Type Makes A Difference: An Exploration Of Type-Focused Websites
UX Design Process
+
User Experience design isn’t a new field. But sometimes new approaches lead to new perspectives.
-
Interaction Design In The Cloud
Lean Startup Is Great UX Packaging
Fitting Big-Picture UX Into Agile Development
You Already Know How To Use It
Fixing A Broken User Experience
Beyond Wireframing: The Real-Life UX Design Process
Stop Redesigning And Start Tuning Your Site Instead
Designer Myopia: How To Stop Designing For Ourselves
The UX Research Plan That Stakeholders Love
Unlocking Innovation: How To Generate And Realize Great Ideas
+
“Unlocking Innovation” goes beyond the mere process of generating ideas and looks at how we can actually bring them to life.
-
On Creative Leadership
Examining The Design Process: Clichés And Idea Generation
Using Brainwriting For Rapid Ideas Generation
Up On The Wall: How Working Walls Unlock Creative Insight
Design Better And Faster With Rapid Prototyping
The Skeptic’s Guide To Low-Fidelity Prototyping
Five Tips For Making Ideas Happen
How To Make Innovative Ideas Happen
User Experience Design
+
“User Experience Design” provides you with insights on how to improve your website based on the most important UX principles.
-
A Design Is Only As Deep As It Is Usable
Why User Experience Cannot Be Designed
Design Is About Solving Problems
Designing The Well-Tempered Web
Better User Experience With Storytelling – Part I
Better User Experience With Storytelling – Part II
Taking A Customer From Like To Love: The UX Of Long-Term Relationships
Idiots, Drama Queens And Scammers: Improving Customer Service With UX
Relationship Engineering: Designing Attraction – Part I
Relationship Engineering: Designing The Happily Ever After – Part II
Work Smart, Live Healthy
+
Web design is more than a job. It’s a passion. This eBook focuses on practical tips and strategies to foster a balanced lifestyle so that you can tackle the job you love with more energy.
-
Maximize Your Creative Energy
Feeling Stuck? Design What You Don’t Know
Be A Better Designer By Eating An Elephant
Dealing With Workaholism On Web Teams
When 24/7/365 Fails: Turning Off Work On Weekends
Fostering Healthy Non-Professional Relationships
You Are Not A Machine. You Are Not Alone.
Let’s Talk About It