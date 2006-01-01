Skip to main content

UX eBook Bundle (12 eBooks)

This eBook collection will guide you into the usability for web design field showing you how to use design elements for each purpose. The various possibilities for developing websites foster not only a designer’s creativity, but also the necessity of applying techniques that enhance the user experience and website’s usability.

This eBooks Bundle contains the following books:

A Field Guide To Usability Testing +

Testing usability is vital to creating a successful website — even more so if it’s an e-commerce website, a complex app or any other complicated project.

  • The Ultimate Guide to A/B Testing
  • Multivariate Testing in Action: Five Simple Steps To Increase Conversion Rates
  • 15 Essential Checks Before Launching Your Website
  • Test Usability By Embracing Other Viewpoints
  • Multivariate Testing 101: A Scientific Method Of Optimizing Design
  • Comprehensive Review Of Usability And User Experience Testing Tools
A Field Guide To User Research +

With this eBook, you will learn to take the guesswork out of your design decisions and base them on real-life experiences and user needs instead.

  • A Five-Step Process For Conducting User Research
  • A Closer Look At Personas: What They Are And How They Work
  • A Closer Look At Personas: A Guide To Developing The Right Ones
  • All You Need To Know About Customer Journey Mapping
  • Facing Your Fears: Approaching People For Research
  • Considerations When Conducting User Research In Other Countries: A Brazilian Case Study
  • How To Run User Tests At A Conference
Designing Better UX +

“Designing Better UX” raises awareness for those little things that add up to an ideal user experience. A valuable resource for your daily UX routine.

  • When You Shouldn’t Use Fitt’s Law To Measure User Experience
  • Five Ways To Prevent Bad Microcopy
  • Infinite Scrolling: Let's Get To The Bottom Of This
  • Designing Great Feedback Loops
  • Sketching For Better Mobile Experiences
  • Converting Our Stories Into Multi-Screen Experiences
  • Creating An Adaptive System To Enhance UX
Emotional Design Elements +

Find out how to integrate emotional appeal into your website — a personal touch can make all the difference, if you know how to design it.

  • Inclusive Design
  • The Personality Layer
  • Give Your Website Soul With Emotionally Intelligent Interactions
  • Not Just Pretty: Building Emotion Into Your Websites
  • Playful UX Design: Building A Better Game
  • Gamification And UX: Where Users Win Or Lose
  • Adding A Personal Touch To Your Web Design
How To Create Selling E-Commerce Websites, Vol. 2 +

This eBook takes a look at the challenges that crafting online shopping experiences bring along, and equips you with the necessary know-how on how to deal with them effectively.

  • How To Plan Your Next Mobile E-Commerce Website
  • Exploring Ten Fundamental Aspects Of M-Commerce Usability
  • An E-Commerce Study: Guidelines For Better Navigation And Categories
  • The Current State Of E-Commerce Search
  • Better Product Pages: Turn Visitors Into Customers
  • Designing A Better Mobile Checkout Process
  • Creating A Client-Side Shopping Cart
  • Reducing Abandoned Shopping Carts In E-Commerce
Navigation & Interaction +

The foundations of good UX design lie in transparent navigation and interaction patterns and systems. A solid understanding of the rules is as important as knowing when to break them.

  • The Elements Of Navigation
  • Sticky Menus Are Quicker To Navigate
  • Design Patterns: When Breaking The Rules Is OK
  • Navigation Patterns: Exploration Of Single-Page Websites
  • Redefining Hick’s Law
  • What Web Designers Can Learn From Video Games
  • Motion & Animation: A New Mobile UX Design Material
  • Mission Transition
  • Designing With Audio: What Is Sound Good For?
Navigation & Interaction, Vol. 2 +

The foundation of a solid, frustration-free user experience lies in a well-considered navigation system. But which design decisions have proven themselves in practice?

  • The Line Of Least Resistance
  • Efficiently Simplifying Navigation, Part 1: Information Architecture
  • Efficiently Simplifying Navigation, Part 2: Navigation Systems
  • Navigation For Mega-Sites
  • Responsive Navigation On Complex Websites
  • Off The Beaten Canvas: Exploring The Potential Of The Off-Canvas Pattern
  • Smart Transitions In User Experience Design
  • How Do You Design Interaction?
Practical Approaches For Designing Usable Websites +

Put your users in the focus and learn about designing flows, optimizing emotional engagement and performing heuristic website reviews.

  • Evolve Your User Interface To Educate Your Users
  • Optimizing Emotional Engagement In Web Design Through Metrics
  • Enhancing User Interaction With First Person User Interface
  • A Guide To Heuristic Website Reviews
  • Stop Designing Pages And Start Designing Flows
  • The Data-Pixel Approach To Improving User Experience
Psychology Of Web Design +

“Psychology Of Web Design” gives you insights on how the human brain deals with different elements, colors, contrast, symmetry and balance.

  • Designing For The Mind
  • Persuasion Triggers In Web Design
  • Designing For A Hierarchy Of Needs
  • 10 Useful Usability Findings And Guidelines
  • 30 Usability Issues To Be Aware Of
  • Designing For Start-Ups: How To Deliver The Message Across
  • Color Teory For Designers, Part 1: The Meaning Of Color
  • Color Theory For Designers, Part 2: Understanding Concepts And Terminology
  • Color Theory For Designer, Part 3: Creating Your Own Color Palettes
Rethinking UX +

Rethinking UX is a springboard for developing a new perspective and for creating future-proof user experiences.

  • Thirteen Tenets Of User Experience Design
  • Improving Your Website Usability Test
  • Designing For The Multifaceted User
  • 50 Design Problems In 50 Days: Real Empathy For Innovation
  • Beyond The Button: Embracing The Gesture-Driven Interface
  • What Leap Motion And Google Glass Mean For Future User Experience
UX Design Process +

User Experience design isn’t a new field. But sometimes new approaches lead to new perspectives.

  • Interaction Design In The Cloud
  • Lean Startup Is Great UX Packaging
  • Fitting Big-Picture UX Into Agile Development
  • You Already Know How To Use It
  • Fixing A Broken User Experience
  • Beyond Wireframing: The Real-Life UX Design Process
  • Stop Redesigning And Start Tuning Your Site Instead
  • Designer Myopia: How To Stop Designing For Ourselves
  • The UX Research Plan That Stakeholders Love
User Experience Design +

“User Experience Design” provides you with insights on how to improve your website based on the most important UX principles.

  • A Design Is Only As Deep As It Is Usable
  • Why User Experience Cannot Be Designed
  • Design Is About Solving Problems
  • Designing The Well-Tempered Web
  • Better User Experience With Storytelling – Part I
  • Better User Experience With Storytelling – Part II
  • Taking A Customer From Like To Love: The UX Of Long-Term Relationships
  • Idiots, Drama Queens And Scammers: Improving Customer Service With UX
  • Relationship Engineering: Designing Attraction – Part I
  • Relationship Engineering: Designing The Happily Ever After – Part II

