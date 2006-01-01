UX eBook Bundle (12 eBooks)

This eBook collection will guide you into the usability for web design field showing you how to use design elements for each purpose. The various possibilities for developing websites foster not only a designer’s creativity, but also the necessity of applying techniques that enhance the user experience and website’s usability.
This eBooks Bundle contains the following books:
A Field Guide To Usability Testing
+
Testing usability is vital to creating a successful website — even more so if it’s an e-commerce website, a complex app or any other complicated project.
The Ultimate Guide to A/B Testing
Multivariate Testing in Action: Five Simple Steps To Increase Conversion Rates
15 Essential Checks Before Launching Your Website
Test Usability By Embracing Other Viewpoints
Multivariate Testing 101: A Scientific Method Of Optimizing Design
Comprehensive Review Of Usability And User Experience Testing Tools
A Field Guide To User Research
+
With this eBook, you will learn to take the guesswork out of your design decisions and base them on real-life experiences and user needs instead.
A Five-Step Process For Conducting User Research
A Closer Look At Personas: What They Are And How They Work
A Closer Look At Personas: A Guide To Developing The Right Ones
All You Need To Know About Customer Journey Mapping
Facing Your Fears: Approaching People For Research
Considerations When Conducting User Research In Other Countries: A Brazilian Case Study
How To Run User Tests At A Conference
Designing Better UX
+
“Designing Better UX” raises awareness for those little things that add up to an ideal user experience. A valuable resource for your daily UX routine.
When You Shouldn’t Use Fitt’s Law To Measure User Experience
Five Ways To Prevent Bad Microcopy
Infinite Scrolling: Let's Get To The Bottom Of This
Designing Great Feedback Loops
Sketching For Better Mobile Experiences
Converting Our Stories Into Multi-Screen Experiences
Creating An Adaptive System To Enhance UX
Emotional Design Elements
+
Find out how to integrate emotional appeal into your website — a personal touch can make all the difference, if you know how to design it.
Inclusive Design
The Personality Layer
Give Your Website Soul With Emotionally Intelligent Interactions
Not Just Pretty: Building Emotion Into Your Websites
Playful UX Design: Building A Better Game
Gamification And UX: Where Users Win Or Lose
Adding A Personal Touch To Your Web Design
How To Create Selling E-Commerce Websites, Vol. 2
+
This eBook takes a look at the challenges that crafting online shopping experiences bring along, and equips you with the necessary know-how on how to deal with them effectively.
How To Plan Your Next Mobile E-Commerce Website
Exploring Ten Fundamental Aspects Of M-Commerce Usability
An E-Commerce Study: Guidelines For Better Navigation And Categories
The Current State Of E-Commerce Search
Better Product Pages: Turn Visitors Into Customers
Designing A Better Mobile Checkout Process
Creating A Client-Side Shopping Cart
Reducing Abandoned Shopping Carts In E-Commerce
Navigation & Interaction
+
The foundations of good UX design lie in transparent navigation and interaction patterns and systems. A solid understanding of the rules is as important as knowing when to break them.
The Elements Of Navigation
Sticky Menus Are Quicker To Navigate
Design Patterns: When Breaking The Rules Is OK
Navigation Patterns: Exploration Of Single-Page Websites
Redefining Hick’s Law
What Web Designers Can Learn From Video Games
Motion & Animation: A New Mobile UX Design Material
Mission Transition
Designing With Audio: What Is Sound Good For?
Navigation & Interaction, Vol. 2
+
The foundation of a solid, frustration-free user experience lies in a well-considered navigation system. But which design decisions have proven themselves in practice?
The Line Of Least Resistance
Efficiently Simplifying Navigation, Part 1: Information Architecture
Efficiently Simplifying Navigation, Part 2: Navigation Systems
Navigation For Mega-Sites
Responsive Navigation On Complex Websites
Off The Beaten Canvas: Exploring The Potential Of The Off-Canvas Pattern
Smart Transitions In User Experience Design
How Do You Design Interaction?
Practical Approaches For Designing Usable Websites
+
Put your users in the focus and learn about designing flows, optimizing emotional engagement and performing heuristic website reviews.
Evolve Your User Interface To Educate Your Users
Optimizing Emotional Engagement In Web Design Through Metrics
Enhancing User Interaction With First Person User Interface
A Guide To Heuristic Website Reviews
Stop Designing Pages And Start Designing Flows
The Data-Pixel Approach To Improving User Experience
Psychology Of Web Design
+
“Psychology Of Web Design” gives you insights on how the human brain deals with different elements, colors, contrast, symmetry and balance.
Designing For The Mind
Persuasion Triggers In Web Design
Designing For A Hierarchy Of Needs
10 Useful Usability Findings And Guidelines
30 Usability Issues To Be Aware Of
Designing For Start-Ups: How To Deliver The Message Across
Color Teory For Designers, Part 1: The Meaning Of Color
Color Theory For Designers, Part 2: Understanding Concepts And Terminology
Color Theory For Designer, Part 3: Creating Your Own Color Palettes
Rethinking UX
+
Rethinking UX is a springboard for developing a new perspective and for creating future-proof user experiences.
Thirteen Tenets Of User Experience Design
Improving Your Website Usability Test
Designing For The Multifaceted User
50 Design Problems In 50 Days: Real Empathy For Innovation
Beyond The Button: Embracing The Gesture-Driven Interface
What Leap Motion And Google Glass Mean For Future User Experience
UX Design Process
+
User Experience design isn’t a new field. But sometimes new approaches lead to new perspectives.
Interaction Design In The Cloud
Lean Startup Is Great UX Packaging
Fitting Big-Picture UX Into Agile Development
You Already Know How To Use It
Fixing A Broken User Experience
Beyond Wireframing: The Real-Life UX Design Process
Stop Redesigning And Start Tuning Your Site Instead
Designer Myopia: How To Stop Designing For Ourselves
The UX Research Plan That Stakeholders Love
User Experience Design
+
“User Experience Design” provides you with insights on how to improve your website based on the most important UX principles.
A Design Is Only As Deep As It Is Usable
Why User Experience Cannot Be Designed
Design Is About Solving Problems
Designing The Well-Tempered Web
Better User Experience With Storytelling – Part I
Better User Experience With Storytelling – Part II
Taking A Customer From Like To Love: The UX Of Long-Term Relationships
Idiots, Drama Queens And Scammers: Improving Customer Service With UX
Relationship Engineering: Designing Attraction – Part I
Relationship Engineering: Designing The Happily Ever After – Part II