Web Design eBook Bundle (10 eBooks)

Every web designer, whether freelanced or employed, should have a reference literature that accompanies him or her throughout their professional routine. In this bundle you will find ten Smashing eBooks that will help you improve your skills in the web design field. You will be able to apply techniques to adapt your designs for mobile gadgets, combine different typefaces and intensify your professional abilities.
This eBooks Bundle contains the following books:
The Sketch Handbook (eBook)
+
If you’re designing for the web today, you are probably using Sketch. We do, too, so we created “The Sketch Handbook”, filled with many practical examples and tutorials in 12 jam-packed chapters.
An Introduction To Sketch
Designing An App
The Power Of Iterations And Artboards
Creating A Logo For The App
Creating The Overview Page
Exporting
Design The Article Page
Going Responsive
The Final Breakpoint: Desktop Widescreen
Designing The Category Icons
Export The Category Icons
Mini Projects
Behind The Scenes Of Real-Life Projects
+
The eBook “Behind the Scenes of Real-Life Projects” takes a closer look at the techniques and stories of some folks behind real-life Web projects.
Building The New Financial Times Web App
Bringing Angry Birds To Facebook
Behind The Scenes Of Nike Better World
Behind The Scenes Of Tourism New Zealand
Tale Of A Top-10 App, Part 1: Idea And Design
Tale Of A Top-10 App, Part 2: Marketing And Launch
Gone In 60 Frames Per Second: A Pinterest Paint Performance Case Study
Inside Google’s User Experience Lab: An Interview With Google’s Marcin Wichary
Mistakes I’ve Made (And Lessons Learned Along The Way)
Creating Meaningful Websites
+
What is it that makes a website stand out from the crowd? What makes it memorable and meaningful? This eBook wants to explore these questions.
A Comprehensive Website Planning Guide
A Fun Approach To Creating More Successful Websites
Defending The Generalists In The Web Design Industry
Breaking Down Silos: The Consequences Of Working In Isolation
MUD: Minimum Usable Design
A Craft Of Consequences: Reader, Writer And Emotional Design
Easier Is Better Than Better
Designing Engaging And Enjoyable Long-Form Reading Experiences
Symptoms Of An Epidemic: Web Design Trends
Creativity Lessons For Web Designers
+
The infamous creative spark isn’t as random as we might think. The creativity lessons in this eBook may help you overcome a creative trough.
The Process Of Creativity
Work, Life And Side Projects
“I Draw Pictures All Day”
Ignorance Is Bliss For A Creative Mind
The Big Think: Breaking The Deliverables Habit
Changing Perspective: A New Look At Old Problems
Collaging: Getting Answers To The Questions You Don't Know To Ask
Creating A Lasting Impression
Designing For Email
+
“Designing For Email” offers practical advice to cater for a flawless and engaging experience on web, desktop, and mobile email clients.
What 22 Billion Email Newsletters Tell Us About Designing For Email
From Monitor To Mobile: Optimizing Email Newsletters With CSS
Improve Your Email Workflow With Modular Design
Size Matters: Balancing Line Length And Font Size In Responsive Web Design
How To Raise Your Email Above Inbox Noise
Designing The Words: Why Copy Is A Design Issue
How To Use Email To Alienate Your Users
Email Marketing For Mobile App Creators
How To Create A Self-Paced Email Course
Inside Creative Minds: Workflows, Habits And Strategies
+
In “Inside Creative Minds” experienced influencers and successful designers provide first-hand insights into their workflows, habits and strategies.
How I Work: Doug Crockford on JavaScript
How I Work: IDEO's Duane Bray On Creating Great Digital Experiences
How I Work: Meetup's Andres Glusman On The Power Of UX And Lean Startup Methods
Copying Others Is Not The Answer
“Be Careful: Trends Come And Go”
“Be Humble, Be Honest, Don't Be Afraid To Fail”
WordPress: How It Came To Be And Where It’s Heading
Interview With Nadine Chahine: The Art And Craft Of Arabic Type Design
Ask The Expert — A Chat About Art, Design, Computers And Education With Milton Glaser
Legacy Of Typography
+
Typography is everywhere. This eBook introduces historical and cultural aspects of type and how they relate to the web industry.
Japanese, A Beautifully Complex Writing System
Respect Thy Typography
Typography Carved In Stone
Industrial-Strength Types
Legitima Typeface: An Experience Of Fossils And Revivals
When Typography Speaks Louder Than Words
Weird And Wonderful, Yet Still Illegible
Font Wars: A Story On Rivalry Between Type Foundries
Hands-On Experience: The Rehabilitation Of The Script
Typography Best Practices
+
Web design is not just about a flamboyant or simply beautiful website appearance. This eBook is about small — but crucial — typographic details.
The Perfect Paragraph
Mind Your En And Em Dashes: Typographic Etiquette
How To Choose The Right Face For A Beautiful Body
Why Subtle Typographic Choices Make All The Difference
The Creative Way To Maximize Design Ideas With Type
Applying Macrotypography For A More Readable Web Page
Avoiding Faux Weights And Styles With Google Web Fonts
Setting Weights And Styles With The @font-face Declaration
Typography: Practical Considerations And Design Patterns
+
Learn how to train and sharpen your eyes to recognize specific typographic details which will be sure to guide you in your own projects.
Understanding The Difference Between Type And Lettering
Making Sense Of Type Classification, Part 1
Making Sense Of Type Classification, Part 2
A Critical Approach To Typefaces
Taking A Second Look At Free Fonts
Dear Web Font Providers
Typographic Design Patterns And Current Practices (2013 Edition)
Creating Exciting And Unusual Visual Hierarchies
Type Makes A Difference: An Exploration Of Type-Focused Websites
Unlocking Innovation: How To Generate And Realize Great Ideas
+
“Unlocking Innovation” goes beyond the mere process of generating ideas and looks at how we can actually bring them to life.
On Creative Leadership
Examining The Design Process: Clichés And Idea Generation
Using Brainwriting For Rapid Ideas Generation
Up On The Wall: How Working Walls Unlock Creative Insight