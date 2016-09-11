Errata Inclusive Design Patterns Book
Mistakes happen to all of us, but we cannot undo mistakes that are caught in a printed book. So let’s collect the errata of the Inclusive Design Patterns book1 below:
Page 148
The
getFragmentId has a typo.
I’d should be
id
Page 174:
menu.hidden = !expanded;
should be
menu.hidden = expanded;
Otherwise this would require two clicks to open the menu from its default closed state.
Page 272: The code sample appears to be missing the top portion of the form:
<input type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="e.g. HotStuff666">
<label for="password">Choose a password</label>
<input type="password" id="password" name="password">
<button type="submit">Register</button>
</fieldset>
should be
<form id="register">
<fieldset>
<legend>Registration</legend>
<label for="email">Your email address</label>
<input type="text" id="email" name="email">
<label for="username">Choose a username</label>
<input type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="e.g. HotStuff666">
<label for="password">Choose a password</label>
<input type="password" id="password" name="password">
<button type="submit">Register</button>
</fieldset>
</form></li>
Page 276:
<label for="password">Choose a password<label>
<input type="text" id="password" name="password">
<label><input type="checkbox" id="showPassword"> show password</label>
should be
<label for="password">Choose a password</label>
<input type="password" id="password" name="password">
<label><input type="checkbox" id="showPassword"> show password</label>
Otherwise the password will be visible with the “show password” checkbox unchecked.
Please let us know in the comments if you have found any further errata. Thank you! :-)
