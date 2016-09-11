Errata Inclusive Design Patterns Book

By Heydon Pickering

Mistakes happen to all of us, but we cannot undo mistakes that are caught in a printed book. So let’s collect the errata of the Inclusive Design Patterns book1 below:

Page 148

The getFragmentId has a typo. I’d should be id

Page 174:

menu.hidden = !expanded;

should be

menu.hidden = expanded;

Otherwise this would require two clicks to open the menu from its default closed state.

Page 272: The code sample appears to be missing the top portion of the form:

<input type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="e.g. HotStuff666"> <label for="password">Choose a password</label> <input type="password" id="password" name="password"> <button type="submit">Register</button> </fieldset>

should be

<form id="register"> <fieldset> <legend>Registration</legend> <label for="email">Your email address</label> <input type="text" id="email" name="email"> <label for="username">Choose a username</label> <input type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="e.g. HotStuff666"> <label for="password">Choose a password</label> <input type="password" id="password" name="password"> <button type="submit">Register</button> </fieldset> </form></li>

Page 276:

<label for="password">Choose a password<label> <input type="text" id="password" name="password"> <label><input type="checkbox" id="showPassword"> show password</label>

should be

<label for="password">Choose a password</label> <input type="password" id="password" name="password"> <label><input type="checkbox" id="showPassword"> show password</label>

Otherwise the password will be visible with the “show password” checkbox unchecked.

Please let us know in the comments if you have found any further errata. Thank you! :-)

