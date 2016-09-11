Menu Search
Jump to the content X X

Errata Inclusive Design Patterns Book

Mistakes happen to all of us, but we cannot undo mistakes that are caught in a printed book. So let’s collect the errata of the Inclusive Design Patterns book1 below:

Page 148

The getFragmentId has a typo. I’d should be id

Page 174:

menu.hidden = !expanded;

should be 

menu.hidden = expanded;

Otherwise this would require two clicks to open the menu from its default closed state.

Page 272: The code sample appears to be missing the top portion of the form:

        <input type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="e.g. HotStuff666">
        <label for="password">Choose a password</label>
        <input type="password" id="password" name="password">
        <button type="submit">Register</button>
    </fieldset>

should be

<form id="register">
    <fieldset>
        <legend>Registration</legend>
        <label for="email">Your email address</label>
        <input type="text" id="email" name="email">
        <label for="username">Choose a username</label>
        <input type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="e.g. HotStuff666">
        <label for="password">Choose a password</label>
        <input type="password" id="password" name="password">
        <button type="submit">Register</button>
    </fieldset>
</form></li>

Page 276:

<label for="password">Choose a password<label>
<input type="text" id="password" name="password">
<label><input type="checkbox" id="showPassword"> show password</label>

should be

<label for="password">Choose a password</label>
<input type="password" id="password" name="password">
<label><input type="checkbox" id="showPassword"> show password</label>

Otherwise the password will be visible with the “show password” checkbox unchecked.

Please let us know in the comments if you have found any further errata. Thank you! :-)

Footnotes

  1. 1 https://shop.smashingmagazine.com/products/pre-release-inclusive-design-patterns-by-heydon-pickering

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook

Heydon is a designer, writer and public speaker. He works with The Paciello Group as a UX and accessibility consultant. His book, Inclusive Design Patterns, is available in hardcover and as an ebook from Smashing Magazine.

  1. 1

    Steven Lambert

    December 13, 2016 11:14 pm

    Page 53: the code snippet should use em for media queries (as stated on page 30).

    @media (min-width: 120rem) { 
  html {
    font-size: 150%; }
  }
}

    should be

    @media (min-width: 120em) { 
  html {
    font-size: 150%; }
  }
}
    Reply
    0
  2. 2

    Allan

    December 20, 2016 9:10 pm

    Page 274:
    <strong class="red"*

    Page 301: The is no such thing as the ERROR property in CSS…

    Reply
    0

Leave a Comment

You may use simple HTML to add links or lists to your comment. Also, use <pre><code class="language-*">...</code></pre> to mark up code snippets. We support -js, -markup and -css for comments.

↑ Back to top