SmashingConf London 2018

Unlocking the Power of CSS Grid Layout
In this talk Rachel will show you practical ways on how to unlock the full potential of the CSS Grids, and more.
CSS And The First Meaningful Paint
How can we utilize modern web platform features to load our CSS as fast as possible? Should we still be inlining our critical content into the document or instead, how can HTTP/2 server push and Service Workers help us?
Images are by far the greatest bottleneck to performance on the web. Running images through a compression program like ImageOptim is a good first step, but what else can we do? In this engaging talk, Una will survey new image formats and dive deep into image rendering and performance optimization techniques, demonstrating practical approaches to making your web projects noticeably faster.
Web Fonts Are ИØ Rocket Science
In this talk we’ll discuss useful methods to render web fonts quickly and without disruption so that visitors can do what should be a simple task—read the text.
The Gnarly Gotchas Of Page Load Performance
In this interactive talk, we'll look into the weird gotchas of the web platform, and learn how to overcome them.
With HTTP/2, Service Workers, Responsive Images, Flexbox, CSS Grid, SVG, WAI-ARIA roles and Font Loading API now available in browsers, we all are still trying to figure out just the right strategy for designing and buildings responsive websites efficiently. We want to use all of these technologies and smart processes like atomic design, but how can we use them efficiently, and how do we achieve it within a reasonable amount of time?
This workshop is designed for designers and developers who already have a good working knowledge of HTML and CSS. We will cover a range of CSS methods for achieving layout, from those you are safe to use right now even if you need to support older version of Internet Explorer through to things that while still classed as experimental, are likely to ship in browsers in the coming months.
In this workshop, Umar Hansa, a senior front-end web developer at Springer Nature, will share obscure practical workflow tips, tricks and techniques that will supercharge any developer’s workflow.
Our conference venue, St. Luke’s Church, is located at 161 Old St. in London, UK. This stunning 18th century church is the home for the London Symphony Orchestra’s rehearsal, performance and education spaces. Arguably one of London’s most striking venues.
Our workshop venue, not finally confirmed, though.
