Skip to main content

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.

Upcoming Events

SmashingConf London 2018
London

Performance matters. Next year, we’re thrilled to venture to London for our brand new conference fully dedicated to all things web performance. Dealing with ads, third-party scripts, A/B testing, HTTP/2, debugging, JAM stack, PWA, web fonts loading, memory/CPU perf, service workers.

What’s a SmashingConf like? We’ve prepared a little elevator speech with photos and videos from past events. Also, here’s a Convince Your Boss PDF (1.1 Mb) to convince you-know-who to send you to the event. Obviously.

Get Tickets ↓

The Speakers

  • Jake Archibald
    The Gnarly Gotchas Of Page Load Performance
  • Una Kravets
    The Joy of Optimizing Images
  • Zach Leatherman
    Web Fonts Are ИØ Rocket Science
  • Allison McKnight
    Image Performance: Good For Your Users, Good For Your Business
  • Patrick Hamann
    CSS And The First Meaningful Paint

Event Schedule

Day 1

  • Brave New World (Phil Hawksworth)
  • Rachel Andrew

    Rachel Andrew will speak on

    Unlocking the Power of CSS Grid Layout

    In this talk Rachel will show you practical ways on how to unlock the full potential of the CSS Grids, and more.

  • Break
  • Katie Hempenius

    Katie Hempenius will speak on

  • Third-party-scripts (Yoav Weiss)
  • Lunch Break
  • Patrick Hamann

    Patrick Hamann will speak on

    CSS And The First Meaningful Paint

    How can we utilize modern web platform features to load our CSS as fast as possible? Should we still be inlining our critical content into the document or instead, how can HTTP/2 server push and Service Workers help us?

  • TBA
  • Break
  • TBA

Day 2

  • And so the Mystery begins...
  • WebPageTest Deep Dive (Patrick Meenan)
  • Coffee Break
  • Una Kravets

    Una Kravets will speak on

    The Joy of Optimizing Images

    Images are by far the greatest bottleneck to performance on the web. Running images through a compression program like ImageOptim is a good first step, but what else can we do? In this engaging talk, Una will survey new image formats and dive deep into image rendering and performance optimization techniques, demonstrating practical approaches to making your web projects noticeably faster.

  • Estelle Weyl
  • Lunch break
  • Zach Leatherman

    Zach Leatherman will speak on

    Web Fonts Are ИØ Rocket Science

    In this talk we’ll discuss useful methods to render web fonts quickly and without disruption so that visitors can do what should be a simple task—read the text.

  • TBA
  • Break
  • Jake Archibald

    Jake Archibald will speak on

    The Gnarly Gotchas Of Page Load Performance

    In this interactive talk, we'll look into the weird gotchas of the web platform, and learn how to overcome them.

  • Closing remarks

Workshops

Locations

Conference

St. Luke’s Church

161 Old St London EC1V 9NG

Our conference venue, St. Luke’s Church, is located at 161 Old St. in London, UK. This stunning 18th century church is the home for the London Symphony Orchestra’s rehearsal, performance and education spaces. Arguably one of London’s most striking venues.

Workshops

Amazon London

115 Worship St, London EC2A 2BA

Our workshop venue, not finally confirmed, though.

Why Should You Attend?

Pretty much because of the value SmashingConf will provide. We’ll explore how designers and developers work, design and build and how they approach problems strategically. Think of it as a playbook with handy rules of thumb for your next projects: it can’t get more practical than this.

Take a look at some of the videos from previous events, and check out some of the photos—The Smashing community is truly smashing, fun, inclusive and a delight to be a part of!

Watch SmashingConf Videos
Registration at SmashingConf SmashingConf Cody look-alike attendee SmashingConf attendees cheering SmashingConf attendee on the Smashing couch SmashingConf attendees with the chocolate fountain Una Kravets in Lego land I heart this Lego SmashingConf attendees using an iMac SmashingConf attendees building with Lego

Conference photos by our good friend Marc Thiele.




Convince your boss (PDF)
“8 reasons why you should send your incredibly hard-working, deserving employee to the SmashingConf” (PDF). Quite self-explanatory, really.

Need to convince your manager to send you to the SmashingConf? No worries, we’ve got your back! We prepared a neat Convince Your Boss (PDF) (0.15 Mb) that you can use to convince your colleagues, friends, neighbors and total strangers to join you or send you to the event. We know that you will not be disappointed. Still not good enough? Well, tweet us @smashingconf and we’ll help you out — we can be quite convincing, too, you know!

Download the PDF

Get Your Ticket!

Hurry up: we have only 80 tickets left and just 50 early bird tickets.
We reserved 20 student tickets, too — just send your ID to Mariona.
(Ah, tickets are cheaper with a Smashing Membership, you know.)

Conference Tickets

Workshop Tickets

Workshop Tickets

  • Rachel Andrew
    Advanced CSS Layouts With Flexbox and CSS Grid
    Get Tickets
  • Umar Hansa
    The Modern Front-End Workflow Bootcamp
    Get Tickets

Sponsored by: