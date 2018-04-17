Skip to main content

SmashingConf San Francisco 2018
San Francisco

Featuring front-end ingredients, UX recipes and nothing but practical beats from the hidden corners of the web. Only practical, real-life techniques and recipes you can learn from and apply in your job straight away!

What's a SmashingConf like? We've prepared a little elevator speech with photos and videos from past events.

The Speakers

  • Michael Riethmuller
    Beyond Media Queries
  • Joe Leech
    Psychology and The Perfect Design
  • Rachel Andrew
    Unlocking the Power of CSS Grid Layout
  • Yiying Lu
    Cross Cultural Design in the Age of Globalization
  • Addy Osmani
    Fast By Default: Modern Loading Best Practices
  • Huijing Chen
    Web Typography: Where East Meets West

Event Schedule

Day 1

  • Doors Open
  • Welcome and Intro
  • Aaron Draplin

    Aaron Draplin will speak on

  • Rachel Andrew

    Rachel Andrew will speak on

    Unlocking the Power of CSS Grid Layout

    In this talk Rachel will show you practical ways on how to unlock the full potential of the CSS Grids, and more.

  • Coffee Break
  • TBA
  • Joe Leech

    Joe Leech will speak on

    Psychology and The Perfect Design

    What exactly is the perfect design? Well, that's what you will find out in the session. We'll look at the three aspects that define the perfect design and how you can make it work in your projects.

  • Lunch Break (boxed lunch provided)
  • Trent Walton
  • Addy Osmani

    Addy Osmani will speak on

    Fast By Default: Modern Loading Best Practices

    Optimizing sites to load instantly on mobile is far from trivial. Costly JavaScript can take seconds to process, we often aren't sensitive to users data-plans and browsers don't know what UX-critical resources should load first. Thankfully there's a lot we can do to give our users a MUCH better loading experience. Watch Addy Osmani (and friends) illuminate new loading best practices for diagnosing and making real world sites load instantly today.

  • Yiying Lu

    Yiying Lu will speak on

    Cross Cultural Design in the Age of Globalization

    In this talk, Creative Director Yiying Lu will share her branding design, illustration and typography projects from a multi-cultural & linguistic aspect. She will showcase and talk about her cross cultural design practices for global companies and organizations, such as Disney Shanghai, NYU Shanghai, Twitter, Cre8 Summit, 500 Startups, the Dumpling Emoji Project and so on. This talk will take audiences on a journey of exploring creativity within cross-cultural communication in the age of globalization.

  • Closing remarks
  • Party

Day 2

  • ...And so the Mystery begins
  • Michael Riethmuller

    Michael Riethmuller will speak on

    Beyond Media Queries

    Media queries have always been a cornerstone of responsive design but the role of media queries is changing. It's now possible to make websites with responsive properties that are not tied to specific breakpoints. Learn how to use fluid typography, responsive SVG, adaptive flexbox components, CSS grid and custom properties to create unique responsive solutions that go beyond media queries.

  • Morning Break
  • Jessica Hische

    Jessica Hische will speak on

  • Lunch Break
  • Huijing Chen

    Huijing Chen will speak on

    Web Typography: Where East Meets West

    Modern CSS gives us the ability to set type for a dynamic medium, which is something relatively new, and requires us to look at typography with a fresh perspective.

  • TBA
  • Closing Remarks

Workshops

Locations

Conference

Palace of Fine Arts

3301 Lyon Street San Francisco CA, 94123

Originally constructed for the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition to exhibit works of art, this beautiful structures is one of the top tourist must–see locations in San Francisco. Renovated and reopened in 1970 — and updated in 2009, this stunning architecture and lavish theater is somewhere we are so happy to call home for a few days!

Workshops

SF State University - Downtown Campus

Westfield San Francisco Centre 835 Market Street, 6th Floor San Francisco, California 94103

The Downtown Campus of San Francisco State University is unlike any campus we’ve seen before. This unique campus takes place on the 6th floor of the Westfield San Francsico Centre, with all classrooms configured around a vertical glass-enclosed atrium that offers wonderful views in all directions from the historic sky-lit dome, across to adjoining classrooms and below to shopping activity.

Why Should You Attend?

Pretty much because of the value SmashingConf will provide. We'll explore how designers and developers work, design and build and how they approach problems strategically. Think of it as a playbook with handy rules of thumb for your next projects: it can't get more practical than this.

Take a look at some of the videos from previous events, and check out some of the photos—The Smashing community is truly smashing, fun, inclusive and a delight to be a part of!

Hurry up: we have only 274 tickets left and just 50 early bird tickets.
We reserved 20 student tickets, too — just send your ID to Mariona.
Conference Tickets

Workshop Tickets

  • Sarah Drasner
    Intro to Vue.js
  • Barry Munsterteiger
    Critical Design Thinking
  • Aaron Draplin
    Behind the Scenes with the DDC
  • Vitaly Friedman
    Smart Responsive UX Design Patterns
Workshop Tickets

  • Rachel Andrew
    Advanced CSS Layouts With Flexbox and CSS Grid
  • Josh Clark
    Design for What’s Next
  • Mark Boulton
    Graphic Design Crashcourse
  • Vitaly Friedman
    New Front-End Adventures in Responsive Design
