SmashingConf Toronto 2018

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.
What’s the best way to learn? By observing designers and developers working live. For our new conference in Toronto, all speakers aren’t allowed to use any slides at all. Welcome SmashingConf #noslides, a brand new conference in Toronto, full of interactive live sessions, showing how web designers design and how web developers build — including setup, workflow, design thinking, naming conventions and everything in-between.
What’s a SmashingConf like? We’ve prepared a little elevator speech with photos and videos from past events. Also, here’s a Convince Your Boss PDF (1.1 Mb) to convince you-know-who to send you to the event. Obviously.
Our conference venue, the TIFF Bell Lightbox, is located within the center of Toronto, and is well-known as the location where the Toronto Film Festival takes place — needles to say that it’s one of the most iconic cinemas in the world. We are thrilled to be hosted at the venue!
Pretty much because of the value SmashingConf will provide. We’ll explore how designers and developers work, design and build and how they approach problems strategically. Think of it as a playbook with handy rules of thumb for your next projects: it can’t get more practical than this.
Take a look at some of the videos from previous events, and check out some of the photos—The Smashing community is truly smashing, fun, inclusive and a delight to be a part of!Watch SmashingConf Videos
Need to convince your manager to send you to the SmashingConf? No worries, we’ve got your back! We prepared a neat Convince Your Boss (PDF) (0.15 Mb) that you can use to convince your colleagues, friends, neighbors and total strangers to join you or send you to the event. We know that you will not be disappointed. Still not good enough? Well, tweet us @smashingconf and we’ll help you out — we can be quite convincing, too, you know!Download the PDF
Hurry up: we have only 274 tickets left and just 50 early bird tickets.
We reserved 20 student tickets, too — just send your ID to Mariona.
(Ah, tickets are cheaper with a Smashing Membership, you know.)