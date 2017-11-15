Instructional Faculty - New Media Design - Tenure Track - Rochester Institute of Technology - (Rochester, NY) - FullTime

3477BR

College of Imaging Arts and Sciences

CIAS School of Design

Faculty Type (Tenure Status): Tenure-Track

Faculty Discipline: New Media Design

Faculty Rank: Assistant Professor

Employment Category: Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date: 15-Aug-2018

Department/College Description

THE DEPARTMENT:



The School of Design is comprised of five undergraduate programs, two graduate programs, and the Vignelli Center for Design Studies. The undergraduate programs include: 3D Digital Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Interior Design, and New Media Design. The graduate programs are: Visual Communication Design and Industrial Design. Approximately 800 undergraduate and 80 graduate students are enrolled in the School of Design. To learn more about the programs in the School of Design, please visit http://cias.rit.edu/schools/design.

THE COLLEGE:



The College of Imaging Arts and Sciences (CIAS) offers programs in Art, Design, Crafts, Film and Animation, Photography, and Media Sciences. CIAS has garnered critical acclaim as a leader in higher education. Its accomplishments are peer-recognized and its influence considerable in several disciplines. It possesses the University’s highest number of national top-ten graduate rankings (photography, graphic design, industrial design, glass, and ceramics). It is one of the University’s largest Colleges, with fifteen BFA programs and four BS programs, serving approximately 2,000 undergraduate students; ten MFA programs, two MS programs in Print Media, and an MST in Visual Arts-All Grades, with approximately 300 graduate students overall. Minors in Art History, Imaging Systems, and Media Arts and Technology are also in the College’s portfolio of academic offerings. The College’s faculty members are peer-regarded for their scholarship, creative, and scientific endeavors, as well as their work as educators. Many of the College’s 140 faculty members are world-renowned for their scholarly achievements. Faculty and students, along with 59 dedicated staff members, act together to foster a unique and close-knit educational community based on aesthetic and creative innovation. To learn more about the College of Imaging Arts and Sciences, please visit http://cias.rit.edu.

THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:



Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technological universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200 academic programs. A pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni throughout the United States and around the world. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and http://www.rit.edu.

The Greater Rochester Region ranks among the top knowledge-based economic regions in the world. Situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes, Rochester is the third largest metro area in New York. The region is rich in cultural and ethnic diversity (16% African and Latin American and 7% of international origin) and is known for its intellectual capital and innovation. The region has an exceptional quality of life, with cultural amenities and recreational activities, affordable health care and cost of living, excellent schools, and the arts, culture, sports, and nightlife of a big city with the ease and comfort of a small town. In addition, Rochester is one of the least-congested cities in the U.S., with an average commute of under 20 minutes. The region has been ranked 6th among 379 metro areas by Places Rated Almanac as one of the “Best Places to Live in America”, and 1st by Expansion Management Magazine’s ranking of metro areas having the best quality of life in the nation.

Detailed Job Description

The School of Design in the College of Imaging Arts and Sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology invites applicants to apply for a tenure track position to teach in the New Media Design program. The New Media Design program focuses on developing strong conceptual and formal visual communication skills for digital interactive and user experience design solutions. Students are engaged in the theory, process, and practice of visual and motion design throughout the curriculum.

Faculty Position: New Media Design. We are seeking candidates who are well-rounded design professionals and educators with advanced visual design, interface design and user experience design skills for responsive and cross device solutions and digital products. Additional creative skills within interactive design, motion design, creative coding or installation work is recommended. Candidates should be qualified to teach throughout the curriculum. Primary responsibilities will be teaching user experience design, visual design, user interface design, experimental interaction design, information and project planning for small and large scale interactive problems. Professional work experience in related areas is suggested to help foster professional relationships between the New Media Design program and industry leaders. Ideal candidates will possess the ability to provide leadership and vision in integrating emerging technologies and techniques into the New Media Design curriculum. In addition to a full teaching load each term, other responsibilities include career advising, curriculum development, research, scholarship and creative activity, and service to the university, college, department and profession.

We are seeking an individual who has the ability and interest in contributing to a community committed to student-centeredness; professional development and scholarship; integrity and ethics; respect, diversity and pluralism; innovation and flexibility; and teamwork and collaboration. Select to view links to RIT’s http://www.rit.edu/president/mission.html, http://www.rit.edu/studentaffairs/studentconduct/RITHonorCode1.htm, and http://finweb.rit.edu/humanresources/diversity/commitment.html.

Required Minimum Qualifications

• MFA in Design, or a terminal degree in a related field of study (completed by June 2018).



• Minimum of three years professional experience in interaction design, user experience design, motion design, or visual design.



• Minimum of two years teaching experience at the university level beyond a teaching assistantship.



• Teaching experience in areas such as interaction design, user experience design, visual design, team projects, experimental design, motion graphics, 3D digital design are suggested.



• Proficiency in typography, design principles and methodology, user interface design, user experience design, interactive coding, motion design, and project planning.



• Proficiency in design applications and emerging web and mobile technologies.



• Ability to contribute in meaningful ways to the college’s continuing commitment to cultural diversity, pluralism, and individual differences.

Required Minimum Education Level

MFA

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References, Portfolio of Students’ Work, Portfolio of Work, Sample Syllabus, Statement of Diversity Contribution, Statement of Teaching Philosophy

How To Apply

Apply online at http://careers.rit.edu/faculty; Keyword Search 3477BR. Please submit your application, curriculum vitae, cover Letter addressing the listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:



• A brief Teaching Philosophy



• The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references



• http://dentisty.org/contribution-to-diversity-statement-a-guide-for-rit-candidates.html



• Examples of course syllabi and assignments



• PDF or a link to a website presenting twelve examples of professional work (max size 5MB)



• PDF or a link to a website presenting twenty examples of student work.(max size 5MB)

You can contact the search committee with questions on the position at:



Peter Byrne, Administrative Chair, School of Design, Rochester Institute of Technology by email at pjbfaa@rit.edu.

To receive full consideration, all application materials should be received by Monday, January 8, 2018. The position will be open until an acceptable candidate is found.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at ED.Gov.

