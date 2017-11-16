Backend Java Developer - Casumo - (Malta / Barcelona / Remote (from EU zone)) - FullTime

What would be your role?

Casumo is agile so we expect you to take on a broad spectrum of tasks. Together we will work to realize our dreams and visions of how the world’s best gaming site should look and work. We are looking for developers who are driven and won’t say no to a challenge but also they have to care for what they do as we expect taking responsibility for the code written.

Who are you?

Someone who likes to work in a flat organization.



Someone who enjoys autonomy.



Driven and motivated.



A team player.



Willing to work out of our offices in Malta or Barcelona, or on remote as part of our distributed workforce.



A nice person that can bear conversations about unicorns.

A Backend Java Developer at Casumo:

Is native in Java, but speaks and writes Bash, SQL and Python. If you have any experience with Kotlin, Scala or Javascript it’s not impossible that you’ll get to practice that too.



Has an interest both in the big picture and for the small details, a key to work in our tightly knit team.



Likes freedom with responsibility and would feel comfortable in an environment of developer anarchy.



Has a desire to take full ownership of features and code, from inception of ideas to deployment, maintenance and keeping it running.



Appreciates the concepts and principles underlying open-source culture and good software development.



Is a person who loves to play with code, understands the need of quality and cares about it



Gets curious when we say CQRS, Event Sourcing or MicroServices. Feels very comfortable in a Linux environment and working with tools like Git.



It’s a plus if you have experience with transaction-heavy, distributed systems, messaging, MicroServices or tools such as MySQL, RabbitMQ, Docker, Spring, Dropwizard or Jenkins/TeamCity.



Would be stoked to build the world’s best gaming experience together with other Casumos from our headquarters in sunny Malta, Barcelona or on remote.

About Casumo:

Casumo is a recognized and award-winning online casino formed in 2012. We’re a bunch of nerdy game enthusiasts who believe that the right people, tools and technology drive innovation and have the potential to disrupt entire industries. With our passion for games we’re on a mission to create a better reality for the many people through play and we’re always looking for like-minded to join our adventure.



We’re a flat organization which means we stay away from unnecessary titles and corporate gibberish. We believe in hiring great people and get out of their way, and that’s where you come in. Being different is good, and our mantra “You’re weird, I like you”, helps us keeping things fresh, original and playful. Our work style is characterized by transparency, humbleness, speed and an entrepreneurial culture, with autonomous, cross-functional teams working closely together towards a clear vision. We never stop playing and we never stop learning. Together, we’re writing the future of gaming. Are you ready for a new adventure?

Perks and benefits @ Casumo

Dreamy office locations



Enjoy sun, beautiful surroundings and a welcoming culture

Great health and medical plans



If something happens to you, we’ve got your back

Legendary company trips



We work, twerk and celebrate our goals together with a bang

Weekly office activities



Join the board games club, relax with yoga, play football or just grab a cheeky Friday beer in our bar.

Trust & Flexibility



Work in a flat structure with inspiring colleagues and lots of room to learn and grow

Creativity bonanza



work with like-minded masterminds and the latest tech on building amazing things

How to apply