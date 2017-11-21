Product Manager - Mobile Applications - Heni Publishing - (London) - FullTime

The Company:

Heni Publishing is a boutique, fast-growing, arts business based in the heart of Soho. We work with leading artists and estates across publishing, art reproductions, photography, website development, events and art research. For further information, please visit our website www.henipublishing.com.

The Role:

You will be a confident Product Manager with broad experience of working in Agile environments across Web and Mobile Products. Working primarily with external developers, in this role you will be a key part of technical and design events including planning, refinement, review, retrospective, the sprint and daily scrum.

You must be able to display an understanding of security best practices for data and an ability to design the most efficient database relationships for the information being stored with consideration for analysis, query structure, reporting and API access. Some experience with social network platform APIs and the correct usage of each of them would also be beneficial. Ability to create design and development specification with consideration to UX and a smooth user-stories driven experience.

Responsibilities:

• Acting as a Product Owner with a full understanding of the product requirements



• Ability to convey and discuss product requirements to the development team



• Ensuring products meet the aims of stakeholders by creating detailed specifications



• Updating stakeholders at any time with project status, potentially at a granular level



• Prioritise product enhancements and backlog tickets using data-driven analysis and sound judgment



• Create use cases and user stories that clearly articulate desired product functionality.

Requirements:

• The right person will be exceptionally bright, hard-working and should have a very good degree



• History of Agile product management



• Extensive knowledge of different mobile development technologies and the benefits and limitations of each



• Familiarity with story-driven design principles with strong consideration to UX



• Firm understanding of the development process with emphasis on security



• Familiarity with remote API integration for content generation



• Familiar with image recognition technology and available APIs



• Real world experience of Continuous Integration and Deployment.

